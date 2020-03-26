Coronavirus Update: Where China Is Now In Terms Of Recovery

Source: Traffic is almost back to normal in Beijing, March 24

Investment Thesis

We have stated the facts in our previous articles that the epidemic situation in China is largely under control. More importantly, the economic activities have started to resume accordingly, and are expected to fully recover by mid-April. In this article, we provide some data evidence to further support our argument. We also provide a quantitative assessment of the economic impact based on data from January and February. Sectors and companies who have suffered from recent irrational sell-off may present a good entry opportunity for value investors now.

The Evidence of Economic Activities Recovery

Although many news resources have stated that the epidemic situation in China is largely under control right now, as we referenced in our previous article, we always want to see some first-hand evidence to support such arguments. Recently, a research report from the Research Center for the Chinese Economy based in the City University of Hong Kong provides some interesting data in this regard. There are essentially three charts that are most helpful:

Daily Truck Flows among Provincial Capital Cities in the past three months;

The Baidu Within-City Travel Index in the past three months, and

The Baidu Cross-City Travel Index in the past three months

Chart 1: Daily Truck Flows among Provincial Capital Cities

Source: COVID-19 Thematic Report No.1

The first chart was built based on data from a private trucking company, G7, that provides logistical services to truck drivers. According to the report, this data vendor has

real-time GPS data from two million trucks, accounting for about 10 percent of all trucks operating in China.

What the chart shows are the daily truck flows between provincial capital cities, segmented by Wuhan and non-Wuhan areas. The beginning day of the year 2020 was normalized to one. As you can see from the chart, the flows dropped quickly since the outbreak of the epidemic and reached bottom by the time Wuhan was locked down (Jan 23rd). Since then, Wuhan's truck flows remained low while the flows outside of Wuhan picked up gradually since mid-Feb. By mid-March, the flows have resumed to 70%-80% of the normal level for the non-Wuhan areas, indicating a good resumption of economic activities as people gradually returned to work.

Chart 2: The Baidu Within-City Travel Index

Source: COVID-19 Thematic Report No.1

The second chart shows the "Within-City" travel index from Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), the major search engine in China. The index was generated based on “location-based services” (LBS) in Baidu Map. In the chart, we can clearly see that the within-city travel intensity dropped significantly after the outbreak. For cities outside Hubei province, the index dropped to the lowest point (around 0.5) in early February but has almost rebounded back to the normal level by Mid-March. Even for cities within Hubei province, a clear resumption can be observed since early March, indicating that local businesses have been resuming quickly.

Chart 3: The Baidu Cross-City Travel Index

Source: COVID-19 Thematic Report No.1

Chart 3 shows the cross-city travel index trend over the past three months. The sudden drop during the outbreak was quite similar to the within-city index. For cities outside Hubei, the index picked up quickly since people returned to work starting from Mid-February. But the traveling volume to and from cities in Hubei stayed quite low until recently. Also, as we can see from the 2019 chart, there was a spike in traveling volume after the Spring Festival. That was mainly driven by tourism demand associated with holiday travel. That part of traveling demand was totally lost in 2020, putting a lot of pressure on the Q1 results of airlines, travel agencies, hotels, etc.

Impact Assessment and Sectors to Watch

The evidence above shows that normal economic activities in China have nearly resumed to the level prior to the epidemic. While people are still being cautious about this, we believe the worst part is over. Investors should pay attention to a couple of sectors which have experienced selloffs since the outbreak, as they should see demand picking up as economic activities resume:

Energy Sector : With productions picking up, the demand for energy will quickly resume. The demand for power and electricity, as well as oil&gas, will come back to the normal level by mid-April. This sector has experienced major selloff due to the concern of the economic slowdown. As we discussed in our previous articles (such as here and here), the stable profitability of the companies in this sector makes them good targets for value investors now. (Stocks to watch: HNP, PTR, SNP)

: With productions picking up, the demand for energy will quickly resume. The demand for power and electricity, as well as oil&gas, will come back to the normal level by mid-April. This sector has experienced major selloff due to the concern of the economic slowdown. As we discussed in our previous articles (such as here and here), the stable profitability of the companies in this sector makes them good targets for value investors now. (Stocks to watch: HNP, PTR, SNP) Consumer : While the whole nation was locked down, the consumer sector was hit badly. As people returning to normal work and life, this sector will see demand resumption quickly. The lost two months will hurt some of the companies, but it shouldn't change the overall outlook of the sector. Leading companies in sub-areas of the sector should see great upside potential due to the previous market turbulence. (Stocks to watch: YUMC, LK)

: While the whole nation was locked down, the consumer sector was hit badly. As people returning to normal work and life, this sector will see demand resumption quickly. The lost two months will hurt some of the companies, but it shouldn't change the overall outlook of the sector. Leading companies in sub-areas of the sector should see great upside potential due to the previous market turbulence. (Stocks to watch: YUMC, LK) E-commerce: Due to the epidemic, more people started to accept, or became more reliant on online shopping. This may change the shopping habit of many Chinese people in the long term, which will benefit the e-commerce sector. (Stocks to watch: BABA, JD, VIPS)

Conclusion

The report from the Research Center for Chinese Economy based in the City University of Hong Kong provides direct evidence showing the resumption of Chinese economic activities. The evidence shows that a lot of economic activities have come back to the level prior to the outbreak. This presents good opportunities for long-term investors as some companies have very attractive valuation due to prior selloffs.

