A Near-Perfect Portfolio For Good, Bad, And Ugly Times

We define a Near-Perfect portfolio as the one that goes up in a good market, conserve capital in a bad market, and provides at least 4% to 5% income.

In addition, index investing may not be a good fit emotionally and financially for income investors who may have to sell shares just at the bottom to get the income.

For most people, especially retirees, it's very difficult to tolerate large and deep drawdowns. But with index investing, there's no escape from a roller coaster ride.

What's a Near-Perfect Portfolio? Is it even possible?

The future is always uncertain. No portfolio can be perfect, because it cannot meet all of its stated objectives in every situation all the time. No one can predict the future with any degree of certainty. Don’t ever believe the talking heads on TV who make all kinds of predictions on a regular basis. Just a few months ago, no one could predict the kind of crisis that we are in today. So, it's up to an individual investor to take charge of their investments based on their temperament and personal situation. Sure, very young investors who have 25-40 years of time horizon can invest in the broader indexes like the S&P 500 and still do reasonably well in the long term. But the same cannot be said for retirees or older investors who do not have the luxury of time, or they have to withdraw income from their portfolios.

So, what should a retiree or anyone 50 years of age or older do? How can they preserve their capital and, at the same time, grow it to get a long-term return of 10% (or higher)? Are such strategies available? If they are, why are they not widely popular? We believe it's possible to have a near-perfect portfolio, which can meet the above two objectives to a large degree. Basically, we expect our near-perfect portfolio to achieve these two objectives:

Preserve capital by limiting the drawdowns to less than 20%.

Grow the capital for the long term at an annualized rate of 10% or more.

We have been writing and promoting some of strategies in our public articles (as well as through our Marketplace portfolios). We have been writing very actively for the last five years, and some of our portfolios are five-years-old. But during the last five years, we never faced a real market crisis until now, as we are witnessing today. This totally unforeseen and sudden crisis has tested battle worthiness of our strategies and portfolios in real time.

Usually, in our public articles, we try to refrain from anything that may give the appearance of promotion of our Marketplace service. Sure, we write articles based on the strategies that we believe in and actually deploy them in real time inside the Marketplace service. But that’s about it. In this article, however, we would like to highlight the performance of our “Rotational” portfolios during these exceptional times. In fact, we believe, we will be doing a disservice to our readers if we did not. This is not to brag about the performance of these portfolios, but to highlight to the retirees and all other conservative investors about the real potential of such strategies in conserving the capital during the times of extreme stress and panics. These strategies can be very useful to provide the right balance to the overall portfolio by conserving capital during rough times while growing it during good times.

We must caution that these strategies need some work on an ongoing basis and may not suit very passive investors. In addition, they require patience. Obviously, nothing comes free, and one needs to make some extra efforts, to achieve anything in life.

Before we go further, here's the performance snapshot of our portfolios starting from Jan. 1 until March 24.

YTD Performance (from Jan. 1st to 03/24/2020) Rotational portfolios 6% CEF Income -3.72% 6% Income - QQQX model -4.45% 401-IRA-Moderate model -3.84% 401-IRA-Conservative model 2.28% UHG-Classic 6.23% UHG-PRO 11.38% BTF portfolio -0.71% Average 1.02% Buy-and-Hold portfolios DGI-Core -22.00% 8%-CEF Income -35.00% Market Indexes S&P500 -24.70% Dow Jones Industrial -27.95%

Rotational Portfolios:

These portfolios have behaved exceptionally well. Obviously, these numbers change on an everyday basis. But on average they have preserved the capital. The performances range from -4.45% to +11.38% compared to nearly -25% for the S&P 500.

Buy-and-Hold Portfolios:

Nothing exceptional here. By and large, the DGI-Core portfolio has followed the broader market, though down a few percentage-points less. However, there's another significant difference. This portfolio provides a much more significant income (yield) than the S&P 500 (> 4.2% yield on cost and 3.6% on current market prices).

The "8%-Income CEF" portfolio has been a very poor performer in this environment, and down significantly more than the broader market. Many investments like energy, BDCs, and mortgage REITs have been hit especially hard. Most investments in the energy sector have lost in the range of 75% or even more. But in general, all CEFs have been significantly down. Some, in fact, maybe very attractive buys right now.

Let’s assume we had our overall portfolio invested in the following proportions, prior to going into this current crisis, and this is how it would have fared:

Total Investments As of January 1 st, 2020 Performance (YTD until 03/24/2020) Total Investments priced on 03/24/2020 DGI-Core Portfolio 40% $400,000 -22% $312,000 Rotational Portfolio (some mix) 40% $400,000 0% $400,000 8% Income CEF 10% $100,000 -35% 65,000 Cash like 10% $100,000 0.42% $100,420 TOTAL/ Average 100% $1,000,000 -12.25% $877,420

Losing 12.25% is significant, but a lot less painful than 25%. As a whole, this portfolio lost 50% less than the S&P 500 in a really bad situation. Of course, the markets can go even lower from here, since we are not through this crisis yet, and these portfolios will go lower as well, we believe the ratio of drawdowns will remain in this range.

How to Structure a Three-Basket (Bucket) Portfolio

We regularly write about a three-basket portfolio, each time providing some variations of such portfolios. We leave the rest to the imagination and due diligence of the reader. In fact, for most conservative investors, we recommend adding the fourth bucket allocating 10% of the portfolio to cash-like investments.

Is this a good time to start a new portfolio like this? We do not know the answer since everyone’s situation is unique, and each person needs to consider carefully what's appropriate for them. What may be good for John may not be appropriate for Jack. On the other hand, if you are sitting on a lot of cash, it may actually be a good time to start a small portfolio on these lines and add in small lots.

We would outline below a portfolio of three buckets if someone was to invest today.

Bucket 1: DGI-Core

We will provide a sample of 20 stocks that will likely provide the most resistance to downward pressure in an outright panic situation. There are many such companies that also pay good dividends. We will present a DGI portfolio of 20 such stocks. These stocks have been taken from one of our recent articles that highlighted stocks with the most resistance to downward pressure in case of a correction.

Goals:

Long-term investments 4% dividend income

Long-term total return in line with the broader market

Drawdowns to be 65-70% of the broader market.

In this bucket, we will invest roughly 40% of the total investable funds. It will be our core investments in solid, blue-chip dividend stocks. It's relatively easy to structure and form this bucket. Obviously, there can be many options. For more passive investors, they could just select some of the prominent low-cost dividend-ETFs and divide the amount equally among them. Sure, these ETFs charge ongoing fees, and the dividend yields will be slightly less, but it's a trade-off for ease and simplicity.

The more active investors amongst us should go for carefully selected individual stocks. Roughly 30 stocks could provide more than enough diversification, though this will depend upon the size of the portfolio capital. For smaller size capital, 20-25 could be enough. Please note the diversification among various sectors and industry segments of the economy is still important.

A Sample DGI Portfolio:

Table-1

Ticker Sector/ Industry Yield % Name (ADP) Business Process 3.01% Automatic Data Processing (AMGN) Healthcare 3.16% Amgen, Inc. (CB) Insurance 2.93% Chubb Ltd (CVX) Energy/Oil major 7.75% Chevron Corporation (ED) Utility 4.34% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (JNJ) Healthcare 3.19% Johnson & Johnson (KO) Beverages 4.16% Coca-Cola Co (MCD) Restaurants/Retail 3.09% McDonald's Corp (MO) Consumer Staples - Tobacco 10.38% Altria Group Inc (MSFT) Technology 1.50% Microsoft Corporation (NNN) REIT 6.85% National Retail Properties, Inc. (OTCPK:NSRGY) Consumer Staples 2.90% NESTLE S A/S ADR (NVS) Healthcare 4.20% Novartis AG (O) REIT 5.52% Realty Income Corp (PEP) Beverages 3.36% PepsiCo, Inc. (PG) Consumer Staples 2.89% Procter & Gamble Co (T) Communications/Media 7.40% AT&T Inc. (TXN) Technology - Semi 3.42% Texas Instruments Inc (UL) Consumer Staples 3.80% UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (VTR) REIT/Healthcare 12.33% Ventas, Inc. Average 4.81%

Bucket 2: Rotational Portfolio

So, what's a Risk-Adjusted Rotation strategy, and why invest in it? There are many reasons that we can point out in favor of this kind of strategy. But foremost, this is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket), which also would provide a decent return, good income, and preserve capital, all at the same time. This strategy rotates among a set of two securities and uses the “relative momentum” of each security to determine which one to invest in for the next holding period, usually a month. Please note that just because we are allocating 40% of the portfolio to this strategy, we are not recommending that you change to this strategy overnight with large sums of money. Rather, it should be done over time, and one should use more than one such strategy.

There can be several strategies or variations that one could employ. We provide one example below.

An Income Oriented Rotation Strategy with QQQX:

We are essentially looking for a portfolio that meets the following objectives:

Provide protection during nasty market corrections and limit drawdowns.

Provide high growth during both stable and bull-market environments.

Generate roughly 5% income on an average basis.

Most portfolios can meet one (or maybe two) of the above goals, but it's tough to meet all three at the same time. Our Income-Oriented Risk-Adjusted Portfolio attempts to meet all three.

We will use only two securities in this portfolio:

QQQX ) N

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

QQQX has a reasonably long history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession of 2008-2009. It invests mainly in the top 100 Nasdaq stocks. We will provide the back-testing results using the QQQX/TLT. Since QQQX is a CEF and currently provides a quarterly distribution of roughly 9.80%. Please note that the dividend is currently elevated due to the current dip/correction in prices. But even during normal times, we can expect about a 7% dividend rate, so we will likely generate a substantial income whenever we are invested in QQQX. Our back testing shows that from 2008 to the present, we were invested for 86 months in QQQX out of a total of 147 months, roughly 60% of the time.

TLT is the 20-plus year Treasury Bond ETF that invests 95% of its assets in U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of 20-plus years. It currently provides a yield of roughly 1.96% on a monthly basis.

Every month we will compare the relative performance of these securities over the previous three months. We will select only one security (out of two) that has performed the best for the next month's investment. We will repeat this process on a monthly basis.

Since January 2008 and until the end of February 2020, this strategy has provided an annualized return of 13.6%, compared with 8.06% of the S&P 500. However, the big difference is in the drawdowns. The strategy had a drawdown of about -20.5% compared to a whopping drawdown of -48.5% in the case of the S&P 500. The worst year performance since 2008 for the strategy was -10.9% compared to -37% for the S&P 500.

Note: We provide a similar but slightly enhanced version of this portfolio in our Marketplace service. The enhanced version aims for lower drawdowns.

Performance Chart - QQQX Rotation Strategy vs. S&P 500:

The first chart shows the performance in dollar terms (growth of $100,000), whereas the second chart shows the same with the impact of inflation-adjusted 6% withdrawals.

Now, if were to withdraw 6% income from the portfolio, the difference between the performance of the QQQX model and the S&P 500 becomes highly pronounced in favor of the Rotation model. It highlights the fact that if you were to withdraw income in a year that has a big drawdown, it would have a very negative impact on your long-term performance. So, it essentially becomes very important for retirees who depend on the portfolio income that they have some kind of protection or hedge in place to conserve the capital from huge drawdowns. We are witnessing a similar situation right now that the market is down big time, while the QQQX rotation model is down only 7%-8%.

Drawdowns since the year 2008:

Start-Period End-Period Length S&P 500 Drawdown QQQX Model Jan-08 Feb-09 1 year 2 months -48.47% (+)13.19% Jun-11 Sep-11 4 months -15.38% (+)26.6% Mar-13 Jun-13 4 months -1.35% -20.6% Aug-15 Sep-15 2 months -8.38% -5.65% Oct-18 Dec-18 3 months -13.55% (+)4.58% Jan-20 March 20, 2020 2 months 20 days -35.3% -7.63%

Performance comparison (from January 2008 – Feb. 2020) of our Rotation strategy with the S&P 500 Index:

Strategy Name Securities used Annualized Performance from 2008-Feb. 2020 Max. Drawdown Worst Year Rotation Strategy: 3-Months Relative Performance Using QQQX /TLT 13.65% -20.6% (2013) -5.67% (2016) S&P 500 Index (Buy & hold) SPY 8.06% -48.47% (2008-2009) -37% (2008)

Bucket 3: High Income Bucket

We know this is the most unpopular bucket right now. We also admit that this is a high-risk bucket. If you are a highly risk-averse investor, you should avoid it. That said, some of the investments are very attractive at the present levels and it may be a time to lock in the high income for the future. Many CEFs may cut or adjust their distributions in the next few months, so we need to be selective. Depending upon your risk profile, you could invest as little as 10% of your portfolio or maximum up to 25%. But for this article, we will assume only 10%

We present a set of 10 high-income investment funds (CEFs, BDCs, REITs). Please note that the yields for some of these funds have reached very high levels. They are unsustainable, and many of them will cut them. However, even after all the cuts, and when the dust finally settles, we think the average yield at current prices will be in excess of 10%.

Fund/ Ticker Dividend Yield Asset-class (MAIN) 13.51% BDC (NLY) 21.05% mREIT (UTF) 14.32% Infrastructure (UTG) 10.46% Utility (PCI) 13.18% Credit Income (multi-sector) (NMZ) 6.90% Municipal (tax exempt) (JPC) 13.56% Preferred (STK) 12.59% Technology (HQH 12.19% Healthcare (KYN) 44.58% Energy Average 16.23%

Concluding Thoughts

These are highly volatile times in the stock market. We do not know yet how bad the impacts will be on the economy from the coronavirus situation. Will they be short term or are we going to see a recession that lasts for a long time? Will it be a V-shaped recovery, or are we going to muddle through a down and stagnant market. The stimulus package and the actions of the Fed will certainly blunt the damage. That said, we do not have the slightest idea whether the stock market indexes will be higher or lower by the end of 2020 or the next year. But that’s OK. We do not need to know if we are long-term investors.

We have presented above a diverse investing approach with multiple baskets which will provide an extra layer of diversification and safety. Above all, the combined portfolio should generate a very decent income of 5%. We do admit that this approach would require more work than a simple index investing or just plain DGI investing. So, it may not be appropriate for everyone. The main idea is to get the readers to think about a multi-basket investment approach.





High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide six portfolios: two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy, and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.