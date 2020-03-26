VCIT: Green Light From The Fed To Long Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

On the heels of the epic collapse in stock markets, chaos descended on the corporate bond market as well, as liquidations and uncertainties surrounding corporations' solvency during a paralyzed economy led to credit spreads blowing out across the board. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) was among major investment-grade corporate bond ETFs hammered to post-crisis lows. Yields on BBB bonds, which represent VCIT's heaviest exposure of more than 50%, likewise jumped to highest since the Lehman shock:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

Furthermore, evaporated liquidity in the corporate bond market led to VCIT and its peers plunging below their net asset value (NAV), as VCIT traded at nearly 5% discount to its NAV at the height of the margin call selling last week.

VCIT Trading Relative to Premium/Discount of NAV:

Source: ETF.com

Next came the cavalry to the rescue. After rounds of rate cut and QE bazookas, the Fed went nuclear on Monday morning with a pledge to buy unlimited amount of bonds. More crucially, following the footsteps of ECB and BoJ, the purchases would include:

"in the secondary market corporate bonds issued by investment grade U.S. companies and U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds whose investment objective is to provide broad exposure to the market for U.S. investment grade corporate bonds.", wrote the Fed. Source: ETF.com

The move instantly led to the 5% jolt in VCIT back above its NAV, even as broader stock markets continued their decline following the announcement. With VCIT being the 2nd largest corporate bond-focused ETF behind LQD by total assets, it is anticipated VCIT will be on Fed's shopping list.

Top Corporate Bond ETFs by AUM

AGG iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF U.S. Mixed $66,961.46 0.66% 7,804,295 BND Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF U.S. Mixed $49,556.80 0.57% 6,234,064 LQD iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF U.S. Corporate $30,312.88 -9.95% 16,327,807 BNDX Vanguard Total International Bond ETF International Corporate $26,102.22 -1.87% 3,137,471 VCIT Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF U.S. Corporate $24,759.66 -8.57% 3,764,205 Symbol ETF Name Type Total Assets ($MM) YTD Avg Volume

As of 3/24/2020

Credit Tends to Recover Ahead of the Stock Market

The astounding monetary and fiscal stimulus finally put a pause to the falling knife in broader markets, as major equity indices posted historic daily jumps while IG corporate bonds also continued their recovery. Although we are in the camp that the relief rally will fizzle out and the bear market will resume course in stocks, the credit market may have already found a bottom if the 2008 Great Financial Crisis is any precedent.

Specifically, the chart below illustrates that BBB yield had stabilized and began tightening after the Lehman waterfall drop, even as S&P 500 (SPY) continued crumbling to lower lows before the ultimate bear market bottom in March 2009:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

Indeed, with the Fed scooping up a shrinking pool of positively yielding IG bonds and now even providing a backstop for ETFs, the yield-chasing mentality that is expected to return once the pandemic subsides will most likely lead to a sustained recovery rally in VCIT. Not to mention negative interest rates may become a reality after all in the U.S., with 3-month Treasury bill yields already trading under zero.

Why VCIT vs. LQD

Even though corporate bond ETFs are expected to gain across the board, we prefer VCIT due largely to the fact that it is focused on the intermediate-end of the yield curve. In addition, comparing to the more popular LQD, VCIT not only has a shorter duration, but also lower expense ratio while not sacrificing too much in terms of yield.

ETF Comparison VCIT LQD Dividend Yield TTM 3.65% 3.58% 30-Day SEC Yield 2.82% 3.22% Effective Duration 6.13 8.996 Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.15%

As of 03/24/2020

A bull steepening yield curve is the reason why shorter duration is more preferable in our opinion, as the Fed will hold short-term rates steady until a robust recovery takes hold in the economy. In other words, the Fed most likely will allow growth and inflation to overshoot to the upside, which would lead to long-end yields rising faster than the short-end (i.e. steepening of yield curve). As we speak, the Treasury yield curve has already started steepening after being inverted in the past month:

Source: U.S. Department of Treasury, WingCapital Investments

As such, similar to our previous thesis that intermediate-end Treasuries are a better buy on a risk-adjusted basis, we expect the intermediate-end corporate bonds to likewise outperform their long-end counterpart. Looking at the maturity composition, more than 90% of VCIT's holdings mature between 5-10 years, while LQD's allocation is more diversified albeit having more than 40% of its exposure having maturities of over 10 years.

Maturity Distribution VCIT LQD 0 - 1 years 0.91% 0.03% 1 - 2 years 0.20% 0.05% 2 - 3 years 0.16% 2.30% 3 - 5 years 4.40% 18.40% 5 - 7 years 45.42% 18.83% 7 - 10 years 48.04% 18.69% 10 - 15 years 0.21% 3.01% 15 - 20 years 0.00% 10.20% > 20 years 0.64% 28.48%

Finally, a quick glance in the sector exposure of VCIT shows that it is roughly divided between financials and industrials. Further deep diving into the sub-sectors, we observe that banks (~25%) and consumer non-cyclical (~15%) represent the largest exposure according to the latest annual report. Energy and REIT names, which are arguably at most risk of being downgraded to junk territory in light of plummeting oil prices and gloomy prospect in commercial real estate, make up 8% and 4% of the allocation respectively. Overall, we believe that VCIT's sector exposure is diversified enough to withstand potential idiosyncratic downgrade risks.

Source: ETF.com

In summary, the Fed's "whatever it takes" approach with its unlimited QE program has given the green light to long investment-grade corporate bond ETFs, and we anticipate VCIT to be the outperformer given its focus on the intermediate-end of the yield curve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.