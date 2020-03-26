The Markets Are Still Trying To Form A Bottom (Technically Speaking For 3/26)

To no one's surprise, today's initial jobless claims report set a record (emphasis added):

In the week ending March 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,283,000, an increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week's revised level. This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 281,000 to 282,000. The 4-week moving average was 998,250, an increase of 765,750 from the previous week's revised average.The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 232,250 to 232,500.

Here's a chart of the 4-week moving average: Normally, the numbers move up gradually. This time, they hit a peak one weak. It's as though the entire country was hit by a natural disaster like a hurricane or series of tornados -- which is probably the best way to conceive of the data.

Let's place the unemployment number into perspective:

Keynes is making a comeback, big time (emphasis added):

A British prime minister from the party of Margaret Thatcher has effectively nationalized the national railway system, while forsaking budget austerity in favor of aggressive public spending. Germany has set aside its traditional detestation for debt to unleash emergency spending, while enabling the rest of the European Union to breach limits on deficits. .. Two weeks ago, Mr. Johnson’s government unveiled a budget that relied on public borrowing to finance a muscular build-out of national infrastructure. Days later, the government announced a package of spending measures worth some 330 billion pounds (about $387 billion), including government-guaranteed loans and tax breaks for companies whose businesses were threatened by the pandemic, plus relief from mortgage payments for homeowners. ... Germany’s new inclination to borrow is an equally striking turn. The nation is infused with a loathing of debt reaching religious proportions. Yet Germany this week agreed to a package of spending measures worth 750 billion euros ($813 billion), while borrowing €156 billion.

Many people are using the war analogy, which is apt given the devastation that's occurring. But make no mistake: at the heart of these developments is Keynesian economic theory.

Let's end the introduction on a high point. This is also from Bespoke Investment's Twitter feed: This extreme level of bearishness is bullish for stocks.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: A third straight day of solid gains for the markets. The DIA led the way higher, gaining 6.49%. But the small-cap IWM advanced 6.27% while mid-caps rose 5.46%. Treasuries were also up modestly, which means that we once again didn't have a flight from safety to risk. While the sector performance was bullish -- all were higher -- defensive sectors led the way, with utilities, real estate, and health care occupying the top three spots. Notice that consumer discretionary stocks were at the bottom. Don't expect them to make any major moves in the near future.

It appears that the markets are continuing to try and form a bottom. The 30-minute charts clearly show this: Since March 12, the SPY has formed a rounding bottom pattern. Prices are now right below the gap formed between trading on March 11 and 12. The same pattern exists in ... ... mid-caps ... ... small-caps, and ... ... micro-caps.

There is one problem with all of these charts, however. The MACD on all of them has topped and given a sell signal.

Tomorrow we'll see if that means something or not.

For now, enjoy the winning streak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.