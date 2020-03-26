Everbridge Acquires One2many For Mobile Mass Alerting Tech

EVBG may outperform due to increased focus by governments and enterprises on alerts and event management communications in a Covid-19 environment.

One2many has developed cell broadcast and LTE broadcast systems for mobile devices in the EU, Middle East and Asia.

Everbridge has announced the acquisition of one2many for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Everbridge (EVBG) has announced the acquisition of one2many for an undisclosed amount.

one2many has developed a public safety broadcast system optimized for mobile devices in the EU, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

With the deal, EVBG adds capabilities and reach to its mass alerting offerings.

I’m bullish on EVBG as I expect governments and enterprises will prioritize adding to or upgrading their mass alerting and critical event management capabilities in the future.

Target Company

Deventer, Netherlands-based one2many was founded to develop a mass notification platform for mobile systems.The system provides for countrywide population alerting for emergency situations. Management is headed by Managing Director Maarten Mes.

Below is an overview video of a sample CMAS cell broadcast message:

Source: was4166

one2many’s primary offerings include:

Cell broadcast

LTE broadcast

Investors in the firm have included TIIN Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for mass notification systems is expected to grow to $16.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.7% from 2019 to 2025.

EVBG management puts its total addressable market at $41 billion, which also includes the critical event management sector [CEM].

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need for organizations and public entities to communicate with persons during a variety of emergency conditions and improved technologies for both sending and receiving communications.

Major vendors that provide related products and services include:

Blackboard

Desktop Alert

Eaton

Honeywell International (HON)

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

OnSolve

Singlewire Software

xMatters

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Everbridge didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financial non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Everbridge had $531.6 million in cash and equivalents and $617 million in total liabilities of which $430.3 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $5 million.

In the past 12 months, Everbridge’s stock price has risen 50.7% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 6.5% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 13.1%, as the EVBG chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $4,200,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,110,000,000 Price / Sales 20.24 Enterprise Value / Sales 20.46 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -145.56 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $23,330,000 Revenue Growth Rate 36.57% Earnings Per Share -$1.58

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

EVBG acquired one2many to add its global mass mobile alerting capabilities to its population alerting offerings.

As Everbridge CEO David Meredith stated in the deal announcement,

A comprehensive public warning system can be used to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, decrease the pressure on public health services, protect those that are most vulnerable, and coordinate the appropriate volunteers and stakeholders when needed. Now with the talented team and technology of one2many, the company that set the standard for how cell broadcasts should be used for safety, we significantly extend our lead in both technology and know-how to help governments around the world protect their residents and visitors while exceeding regulatory mandates.

The technology will be integrated into Everbridge’s CEM (Critical Event Management) platform to enable governments to utilize a comprehensive system that promises to eliminate legacy tradeoffs in speed, reach and analytics reporting.

Notably, one2many’s system is also 4G/5G capable, which will give EVBG the ability to offer services as countries transition to 5G systems in the future.

We don’t know how much EVBG paid for one2many, but the deal appears to bolster its government-centric mobile alerting capabilities and global reach, which is a meaningful strategic win.

EVBG’s stock has performed quite well recently as the firm service offerings have benefited from the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

In management’s recent earning call, they touted marquis customer wins across virtually all its segments and noted strong revenue growth guidance for 2020, but still negative earnings. Free cash flow is expected to be breakeven for 2020.

EVBG is currently valued at 20x sales, quite an eye-popping valuation. While the firm grew revenue in 2019 at a rate of 37%, management expects 2020 to grow at 30% - 31% rate, a significant reduction.

Of course, management could be guiding conservatively in order to manage expectations for quarterly ‘beats’ in 2020.

In any event, I’m bullish on EVBG due to the aftereffects of the coronavirus crisis coupled with a likely faster transition to distributed, remote working arrangements by companies, which will in turn drive demand for more capable mass notification and event management systems.

While EVBG may not experience the stock ‘pop’ as the market rebounds over time, I believe the firm’s financial results will prove out the stock’s growth trajectory in 2020.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.