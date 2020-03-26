Clovis: Coronavirus Bear Market Overreaction

In the middle of difficulty is an opportunity. The coronavirus bear market knocked down Clovis shares far beyond their true worth.

A common bioscience investment theme is a "market overreaction," especially during this coronavirus bear market. Driven by unreasonable fear, the market knocks down promising growth stocks. That's to say, the strong earnings and fundamental development do not matter in the near term. Nonetheless, they're all that mattered in the long haul.

That being said, Clovis Oncology (CLVS) exemplifies the aforesaid phenomenon. Accordingly, Clovis recently published a strong earnings report. And yet, the coronavirus bear market clobbered the stock far below its intrinsic value. In this research, I'll feature an update on Clovis and provide my long-term expectation on this turnaround/growth equity.

Figure 1: Clovis chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Clovis is poised in its innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in various oncology indications. Some examples include ovarian, prostate, breast and bladder cancers.

As you can see, I like Clovis because it already has an approved medicine, rucaparib (i.e., Rubraca). Having an approved drug generates revenues for funding other pipeline innovation. Accordingly, Rubraca is approved as second-option maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer.

As an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (“PARP”), I believe that Rubraca is the best in class. For instance, it generated the most robust overall response rate in the PARP group for the deadly form of prostate cancer. That's metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (i.e., mCRPC) with a BRCA1/2 mutation.

Deep Pipeline

Similar to a tree growing out additional branches, Clovis is studying Rubraca in combinations with either an immune checkpoint inhibitor or other drugs (i.e. lucitanib and rociletinib) for various cancers. To give the pipeline more depth, the company recently in-licensed a radiopharmaceutical targeting drug known as FAP-2286. Looking ahead, you can expect Clovis to file a new drug application for FAP-2286 by second half this year.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Clovis)

Upcoming Rubraca Approval for Prostate Cancer

If you recall, Clovis filed the supplemental new drug application ("sNDA") of Rubraca for mCRPC with BRCA1/2 back in November last year. Soon after, the FDA granted the priority review for Rubraca. The prescription drug user fee act (i.e., PDUFA) is set for May 15.

As it's already near the end of March, you'll get the Agency's decision in just over two months. As you saw with Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa, the FDA granted an early decision. As such, the same can occur for Rubraca. You may say, why is that, Dr. Tran? Well, that's because mCRPC BRCA1/2 is a deadly form of prostate cancer. And Rubraca is the best option.

As you know, it's imperative to predict upcoming drug approval. To help you with this task, I forecasted that Rubraca has 75% approval chances. That's equivalent to other's 95% (i.e., extremely favorable) odds. I based my forecasting on my experience and intuition that I honed in over the years. For Rubraca, my rationale is based on strong TRITON data. Moreover, there's a heightened demand for a solution to mCRPC BRCA1/2.

What can you expect from Clovis going forward? When a stock tumbled substantially without a fundamental reason, it usually rallies toward approval. That's what I expect for Rubraca. At approval, you'll either see the stock slightly tumbled (as investors take profits) or it will rally to a new high. Either way, you have the favorable odds of going into this bet. Despite the market pessimism, President and CEO Patrick Mahaffy remarked,

This is an encouraging time for Clovis, as we launch Rubraca in multiple European countries in the recurrent ovarian cancer maintenance indication and prepare for a potential U.S. approval and launch of Rubraca in patients with BRCA1/2-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. We also look forward to initial clinical data from lucitanib combination studies later this year and initiating clinical development with FAP-2286, our peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy product candidate ...

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on Dec. 31.

As follows, Clovis garnered $39.3M in Rubraca sales and thereby represented a 30% increase from the $30.3M for the same period a year prior. Net revenues for Fiscal 2019 came in at $143.0M (i.e. $137.2M in the U.S. and $5.8M ex-U.S.). On a Fiscal basis, Rubraca sales increased by 50% vs. last year.

Though the market is unimpressed by the said results, I believe that 30% and 50% year-over-year improvements are quite promising. In other words, it reflects the fact that Rubraca is an excellent drug gaining sales traction. A second-line molecule that generated 30% sales increase implies that it's good medicine.

About the research and development (R&D), there were $72.4M and $71.2M invested for the corresponding quarters. That aside, there was $99.5M ($1.81 per share) net loss compared to $99.2M ($1.88 per share) decline for the same periods.

As you analyzed a turnaround story, be sure to focus on its cash burn and debt reduction. Interestingly, Clovis enjoyed the 46% reduction in net cash used in 2H2019 vs. the same comparison. Furthermore, the transaction conducted in January 2020 reduced the outstanding debt at year-end 2019 by $123.4M.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Clovis)

Of the balance sheet, there was $296.7M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. Against the $130.9M quarterly OpEx rate, Clovis believes there's adequate cash to fund operations into 2H2021. In my view, this is the main weakness of Clovis. I'd like to see more cash and a lower burn rate.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there always are risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern is if Rubraca will continue to gain sales traction. Moreover, Rubraca might not gain FDA approval for prostate cancer by May 15. In case of a non-approval, it's likely that Clovis will tumble over 50% and vice versa. That aside, Clovis might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flows constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Clovis Oncology with the five out of five stars rating. Fundamentally speaking, Clovis is a unique oncology innovator. That's because of its stellar drug (Rubraca) and a strong pipeline. Even as second-line medicine, Rubraca delivered $143M for Fiscal 2019. I expect next year sales will be even higher. After all, Rubraca is now launched in Europe. Though I anticipate the sales to ramp up, it won't be as drastic as we've seen this year. Well, that's until Rubraca becomes the first-line molecule for ovarian cancer.

What I'm most interested in is the ultimate catalyst. That's the Rubraca approval for the deadly prostate cancer, mCRPC BRCA1/2. Since the approval chances are extremely favorable, Clovis will likely receive good news from the FDA soon. Thereafter, Rubraca will cut into the blockbuster market. Thereafter, strong sales increase will ensue. Amid the negative market sentiment, the long-term fundamentals will prevail. With the approval and increasing sales, Clovis shares will likely appreciate. Asides from Rubraca, the other drug (lucitanib) is currently enrolling patients. Clovis will report its data some time this year. And that can be a surprising catalyst to give the share price a boost.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold Clovis is ultimately yours to make. In my view, now is a good time to build a position. When you look back months from now, you'd be glad that you picked up your shares amid a bear market. That's because the bear market is the best time to buy growth equities.

