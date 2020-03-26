Can Cintas Recover Lost Ground?

We look at where shares are headed over the short term. The bulls may not like this.

To a certain extent, it needed this earnings beat considering the carnage shares have been hit with over the past month.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS), at $189 a share remains $30+ per share or 20%+ above its recent March lows registered on the 23rd of this month. Shares, as expected, have participated in the strong rally in the S&P we have seen in recent sessions. The real question now for Cintas longs is whether the lows are in.

Despite the bounce-back rally, Cintas lost almost 50% of its market cap in the space of four weeks as we can see below. Yes, support (from the December 2018 lows) managed to halt the decline temporarily. The question now though is whether we will revisit those lows. This is something the bulls would not like when we take into account the amount of white-space (lack of support) underneath the share-price at present.

Cintas has been a wall-street darling since the great recession and recent numbers confirmed this standpoint to a large degree. On the third quarter earnings call last week, management did not give any forward-looking guidance for the fourth quarter due to the whole uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and how it will or will not spread going forward. This is understandable especially after the impressive Q3 numbers where Cintas beat consensus by $0.14 to report $2.16 in earnings per share.

In fact, Cintas saw organic growth across all three of its segments. Uniform rental and facility services, First-aid, as well as Fire protection and Uniform Direct sales were all up organically in the third quarter.

This growth obviously bodes well for the future but the company simply doesn't know how long it will take its customers to come through this pandemic. CFO, Mike Hansen mentioned that its healthcare customers should remain buoyant due to obvious reasons but the present uncertainty revolves more around its office and restaurant customers.

The decline in the share-price has resulted in Cintas' earnings multiple dropping to the 21 level. This is well behind the company's 5-year average of 27.5. Given the huge gains shares have made over the past decade, bulls may be attracted to the long-case here.

When we are faced with a quality company trading below its average earnings multiple, we strive to find out whether the business is in trouble or whether this is only a temporary correction.

The balance sheet is good place to start. If that recent 50% correction is fundamentally based, it should be showing itself up in the numbers. Equity rose in Q3 to $3.32 billion which means the present book multiple comes in at 5.95.

This equity is only as good as the assets backing it. $7.9 billion was reported in assets in Q3 of which $2.87 billion was reported in goodwill and $465 million in other intangibles. The sum of these intangible assets is an equivalent dollar amount value to the firm's equity. This is something which should be noted by long-term investors especially if those December 2018 lows were to give way.

Other than the write-down risk, inventories and receivables growth are more or less in-line with top-line growth. Long-term debt remained flat at $2.53 billion for quarter and liquidity was strong.

Looking at growth numbers is another way to see if there are underlying problems within the firm. It is fair to say that Cintas has had some spectacular years with respect to earnings growth over the past decade. In 2016, the company grew its net profit by 61%. It bettered that number in 2018 with 75% bottom-line growth. Other years such as 2010 and 2017, Cintas actually reported negative growth. If we iron out these growth numbers to produce annual averages, we see that the firm's 10-year growth rate comes in at 14.6%, its 3-year at 8.47% whereas its 12-month growth percentage comes in at 5.03%.

Suffice it to say, Cintas' net-profit growth has been slowing down over the past decade. Whether this sustained slowdown is just a speed-bump remains to be seen. Being chartists, we focus on trading and investing what is in front of us. A good first step for the bulls would be to get back up above those 2018 highs of $213+. Let's see what shares manage to accomplish over the next few weeks.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.