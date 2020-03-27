QTS Realty Trust: Data Center REIT With Yields Up To 7.3%, Plus Very Attractive Options Yields

QTS has outperformed its sector and the market over the past month, quarter, year and year to date.

Its common yields 3.6%, but one of its covered call options yields 8%, and one of its cash secured put options yields 11%.

QTS has two preferreds which yield 5.4% to 7.3%, with strong coverage.

Looking for virus-resistant income vehicles? Data center REITs such as QTS Realty (QTS) have outperformed the market and the Technology Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) over the past month, quarter, year and year to date:

Profile:

QTS is an industrial REIT, providing data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 24 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe. (Source: QTS site)

QTS' rental revenues come from a variety of industries - its top three are Cloud and IT Services, 31.5%, Content and Digital Media, 19.2%, and Financial Services, 15.3%:

(Source: QTS site)

Earnings:

QTS had a good year in 2019, with growth in revenue, net income, EBITDA and Funds From Operations. FFO rose 10%, but FFO/Share rose just 2.3%, due to a higher share count.

Growth Projects:

Management is guiding to $550-$600M in capex spending for 2020. An interesting feature of that budget is that 70% of it is supported by existing leases:

In addition to its US facilities, QTS bought a data center in the Netherlands in 2019. They recently signed agreements to purchase renewable energy for this location. The commercial and industrial sector account for approximately two thirds of the world's end-of-use of electricity.

"The Groningen facility, which is northeast of Amsterdam, currently has built-out capacity representing approximately 10 gross megawatts of power and 45,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. It is one of the most interconnected data centers in the Netherlands market with more than 10 network providers and internet exchanges on site including NL-IX and Eurofiber. The Netherlands remains one of the top European markets for data center users due to competitive utility and operating costs, availability of renewable power resources and proximity to diverse connectivity options to other major European markets." (Source: QTS site)

2020 Guidance:

Management is guiding for midpoint growth of 12% for EBITDA , 5% for operating FFO/share, and 10% for revenue for 2020.

(Source: QTS site)

Financials:

QTS's ROA, ROE are lower than industry averages, while its EBITDA/Interest coverage is stronger than other REIT's we've covered in recent articles.

Its debt/equity leverage is in line with industry averages.

Debt:

QTS has a mix of common equity, unsecured debt, senior notes, and preferred equity in its capital structure, with common equity of ~65% of the total capitalization.

There are no major maturities until 2023:

(Source: QTS site)

Valuations:

The common valuations aren't particularly cheap for QTS, when compared to industry averages, but you can currently achieve a much lower breakeven, via option selling. (See Options section at the end of the article for more details.)

Preferred Dividends:

QTS has two preferred issues, the 7.125% Series A Cumuative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (QTS.PA), and the 6.50% Cumulative Convertible Perp Preferred Stock Series B shares (QTS.PB).

Both shares are cumulative, with 2023 call dates, but no maturity dates.

The B shares are convertible after the 7/20/2023 call date, with a conversion rate of 2.1264 common shares at $47.03/common share, which equals $100.00. QTS can force a conversion of these preferreds into the common, if the common price exceeds $47.03 by 150%, ($79.55) for 20 of 30 days.

With the March pullback, the A shares dipped to $18.75 briefly, before quickly bouncing back to $23-$24-plus, which points to investors' appetite for attractive, well-covered yields from the data center industry.

QTS.PA is bouncing around its $25 call value, while QTS.PB is 21% higher than its $100 call value.

QTS.PA yields 7.27%, while QTS.PB yields 5.37%. Both shares go ex-dividend on Monday, 3/30/20. In normal times, they'd trade down for the amount of the quarterly dividend on the day that they go ex-dividend, but, lately, that hasn't always happened.

These preferred shares have good coverage, with an FFO/preferred dividend payout ratio of 14.94%, or, conversely, a 6.69X coverage factor:

Common Dividend:

QTS's common dividend was raised to $.47 for the Q1 payout. It should go ex-dividend next in late June. The common dividend FFO payout ratio is 66.92%. QTS common has a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.7%, and yields 3.63%.

Management grew the common dividends 7.3% in 2019. Again, due to a higher share count, the payout ratio was a bit higher in 2019:

Taxes:

QTS's 2019 common dividends of $1.73 included ~$.26 in return of capital.

Analysts' Targets:

Given the recent volatility, analysts' targets often seem surreal lately, but QTS is actually above the lowest tart of $47, which is quite a distance below the average $67.50 price target.

Although the common only yields 3.6%, you can take advantage of current high volatility, to ramp up the payout on QTS' common shares.

The September $55.00 call strike pays $4.10, over 4X the next two quarterly dividend amount of $.94. The nominal call option yield is 7.92% in ~6 months, or 16.72% annualized.

QTS also has attractive September put option yields. Its September $50.00 put strike pays $5.50, offering you an 11% nominal yield in six months, or 23.21% annualized.

The breakeven on this put trade is $44.50, which is ~4% above the 52-week low, and -5% below analysts lowest price target of $47.00.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we include dividends in out tables, so that you can compare them to the option premiums. We use annualized yields in our options table, so that you can compare the yields from trades with different amounts of time.

You can see more details for these two trades on our Covered Calls table and Cash Secured Puts table.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, some of which are holding up much better than the market in this latest pullback.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QTS.PA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.