Selecting The Best ETF In This Coronavirus World

Though that doesn’t mean we don’t understand the appeal of ETFs.

That’s why we normally stick with individual stocks instead, picking and choosing accordingly.

Generally speaking, our main issue with index funds is how you end up buying and/or selling the good with the bad.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

Although iREIT primarily focuses on real estate investment trusts – or REITs – we understand that individuals are looking for broader diversification across the equity space.

Specifically, we had several subscribers ask about exchange-traded funds in the last few days: Ones that might serve these diversification needs. So here’s our response.

It’s a piece that highlighted the baseline statistics of several of our favorite index funds and income-oriented ETFs.

Before we get into them though, we want to highlight one of this convenient category’s most important aspects. Investors need to pay attention to their expense ratio.

In other words, how much money does it cost to own them?

For our part, we recommend looking for low-cost index funds. Otherwise, high fees can lead to relative underperformance and significant lost profit potential over the long term when compounded annually.

And who wants that?

Breaking Down Investment Funds

Source

Generally speaking, our main issue with index funds is how you end up buying and/or selling the good with the bad - some expensive shares with others that are cheap - and ones with wonderful, forward-looking growth prospects along with those that are facing growth headwinds.

That’s why we normally stick with individual stocks instead, picking and choosing accordingly. Though that doesn’t mean we don’t understand the appeal of ETFs.

A desire for broad diversification is crucial to a long-term healthy portfolio. And why not want it all wrapped up in single, easy-to-own asset?

If that’s your point of view, that’s fine. Just don’t get caught paying outsized fees for such diversification.

There are numerous, very liquid ETFs that offer very low fees of just a handful of basis points. And we’re not the only ones to say nice things about these assets.

Seven years ago, Warren Buffett discussed his advice to his family on how to handle their portfolios after he passes. Here’s what he said in his 2013 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders:

“My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors – whether pension funds, institutions or individuals – who employ high-fee managers.”

Frankly, who are we to disagree with the Oracle of Omaha?

If you’re looking for equity exposure outside of your REITs, this 90/10 plan could be a solid blueprint to follow. However, for investors looking for more targeted diversification, here are some ideas.

For the Growth Investor

Invesco QQQ Trust’s (QQQ) is based on the Nasdaq 100 Index and will – “under most circumstances” – consist of all the stocks in the index.

In short, we’re talking about some of the most popular names in the market… not to mention exposure to a variety of different sectors.

Of those, information technology makes up roughly 47% of the fund, with the five largest names being:

Microsoft (MSFT)

(MSFT) Apple (AAPL)

(AAPL) Intel (INTC)

(INTC) Cisco (CSCO)

(CSCO) Nvidia (NVDA).

Next up is communication services at roughly 20.5%, including giants such as:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL)

(NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Facebook (FB)

(FB) Comcast (CMCSA)

(CMCSA) Netflix (NFLX).

Then there’s consumer discretionary, which makes up nearly 16% of its holdings with names like:

Amazon (AMZN)

(AMZN) Tesla (TSLA)

(TSLA) Starbucks (SBUX)

(SBUX) Booking Holdings (BKNG)

(BKNG) JD.com (JD).

Second to last but not least is healthcare (about 7.5%):

Amgen (AMGN)

(AMGN) Gilead (GILD)

(GILD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

(VRTX) Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

(ISRG) Biogen (BIIB).

And consumer staples (nearly 6%):

PepsiC o (PEP)

(PEP) Costco (COST)

(COST) Mondelez International (MDLZ)

(MDLZ) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

(WBA) Monster Beverage Corp (MNST).

As for the remainder of QQQ, 2.25% is allotted to industrials, 0.82% to utilities, and 0.29% to financials. For those looking for a more detailed list, here’s a link to the Nasdaq 100’s holdings.

Admittedly, its yield is fairly low at just 0.89%. However, focusing there is rather missing the point.

This ETF isn’t about yield, it’s about growth prospects.

As you can see below, during the past decade, it’s posted solid outperformance relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Source: Invesco

It’s also consistently outperformed the Russell 3000 small cap stock index.

If that sounds like an odd comparison, people often fixate on small caps for outsized growth potential. However, we prefer the blue-chip, large-cap names that QQQ holds.

Source: QQQ Fact Sheet

Now, QQQ’s total expense ratio of 0.20% isn’t one of the lowest you’ll find. For instance, the Technology Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) has somewhat similar holdings/growth prospects and an expense ratio of 0.13%.

Source: Sector SPDR Prospectus

And it has a slightly higher dividend yield at 1.53% to boot.

But before you go jumping in with both feet, XLK isn’t nearly as diversified. Microsoft, for one, makes up more than 21% of its holdings at the moment. And this QQQ competitor also doesn’t include exposure to many of the attractive non-tech names out there.

At the end of the day, we believe QQQ’s 0.20% expense ratio is still a fair price to pay.

For investors looking to spice things up with a bit more long-term growth exposure, this could be a one-stop-shop for many, if not all, of your equity needs outside of the real estate space.

For the Dividend Growth Investor

When it comes to low-cost index funds, it doesn’t get much better than the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG). Its expense ratio is just 0.06%.

This means you pay less than one basis point to own this well-diversified list – the equivalent of an insignificant rounding error for most.

VIG essentially tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index, offering fairly well-balanced sector exposure in the process.

Source: Vanguard

Once again, we see that Microsoft is right up at the top. Not that we’re objecting.

We see it as one of the best dividend-growth names in the market, with its:

Exciting exposure to the cloud space

A top-notch management team

One of only two AAA-rated balance sheets in the world.

(For the record, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is the other company with an AAA rating.)

VIG’s top 10 holdings make up about 35.5% of the overall fund.

Source: Vanguard

Overall though, VIG is comprised of 182 holdings. As of Feb. 29, its medium market cap was $103.9 billion, its average price-to-earnings ratio was 23x, and its forward-looking earning’s growth rate was 7.6%.

That was a long time ago though, back when it was fairly expensive. Yet shares have fallen roughly 20% since. Its average fundamental metrics point toward fair value. If not better.

VIG now yields roughly 2.16%. Though let’s be blunt: It doesn’t offer the perfect stair step-looking dividend growth chart that many of its holdings do.

Plus, its quarterly dividend payments have proven to be volatile over time. However, over the long term, those payouts are certainly trending in the right direction.

As such, we believe it’s a solid ETF choice in this regard.

For the High Yield Investor

Like VIG, Vanguard High Yield Fund (VYM) offers an incredibly low expense ratio of just 0.06%. Yet its holdings are better balanced with regard to sector diversification.

Source: Vanguard

As you can see below, VYM’s holdings are generally viewed as slower growers than VIG’s. Though that’s to be expected due to its higher yield.

Source: Vanguard

The top 10 holdings above make up roughly 26.7% of VYM’s portfolio, which consists of 399 stocks. That’s broad diversification, to say the least.

As of Feb. 29, this ETF’s average market cap was $108.4b. Its average price-to-earnings ratio was 16.1x. And its expected forward earnings growth was 6.1%.

Since then, shares are down roughly 18%. So these fundamental metrics are cheaper, to say the least, than they appear on VYM’s website.

This, however, brings up an important point. Investors need to beware that all forward-looking earnings estimates are less than reliable right now. The incredibly high volatility and unprecedented economic shifts are wreaking havoc on just about every stock’s bottom line right now.

Regardless, if you believe the sell-off is overdone and you’re looking for high-yield exposure to the equity space, VYM is a great place to start when shares are currently yielding 4.09%.

Like VIG, over time, its dividend trajectory has been higher as well. Though VIG certainly offers better dividend growth prospects.

Conclusion

Today’s market is ruled by exchange traded funds. And the three above certainly aren’t the only names that investors could consider owning.

We simply see them as superior based on their high liquidity and low expense ratios.

Depending on your specific tastes with regard to sector and industry allocation, you may prefer one of the SPDR Select offerings better.

For instance, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) certainly offers a much higher dividend yield than VYM. It’s more than 7.4%, and all for the very low cost of 0.07% with regard to its expense ratio.

You’ll even see some familiar REIT names among its holdings:

Source: SPYD IR

Another crowd favorite in the dividend-growth community is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). It currently offers a 4.05% yield and a 0.06% expense ratio.

As you can see below, its top-10 holdings do look different from our other mentions:

Source: SCHD IR

But that just goes to show you how many viable options there are for income-oriented investors looking to quickly add diversification and yield to their portfolios.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Markets will eventually recover, and may reward patient investors... Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research that now includes a "daily" vodcast and mortgage REIT coverage. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the selloff.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.