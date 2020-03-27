Value Investing In The Time Of COVID-19

Co-authored by Anup Srivastava

Many investors, institutional and individuals, are dumping stocks these days. But some argue that this is the time to go against the grain and play the stock market smartly. Not surprisingly Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council, said recently that long-term investors should “very seriously” look at buying the dip in stocks. Others, like Mark Cuban, urge long-term investors not to sell into the panic. For all those who see an opportunity in the current depressed market, the question is: What to buy? Or, at least, how might one better position their portfolio?

One possibility that comes to mind is value investing. Sell, or even short, highly valued growth stocks and buy the beaten-down value stocks. This is based on the premise that panicked investors likely overreact more at the bottom of the value ranking than at the top. We all know that value investing didn’t work in the past 12 years (see our “Explaining the Recent Failure of Value Investing). But perhaps, in times of crisis, it’s the solution for investors. After all, value investing is based on the assertion that investors overreact to both good (growth stocks) and bad (value stocks) news.

Accordingly, we have examined the performance of the long-short value investing scheme (sell growth stocks and buy value stocks) during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and the recent period of the stock market collapse. Here are our findings.

Value investing during 2007-2009

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the recession started in December 2007 and ended in June 2009. The table below exhibits, month by month, the performance of $1.00 invested in value investing on Dec. 1, 2007 up to June 30, 2009. Following Fama and French HML, we employ the most basic value investing strategy: Rank stocks by their market-to-book value and invest in the lowest 30% of the stocks (value), while selling short the highest 30% (growth).

Month Monthly Returns (%) Value of $1 invested on Dec. 1, 2007 200712 -0.51 0.9949 200801 3.65 1.031214 200802 -0.94 1.02152 200803 -0.14 1.02009 200804 -0.95 1.010399 200805 -1.38 0.996456 200806 -2.42 0.972342 200807 5.88 1.029515 200808 1.52 1.045164 200809 6.33 1.111323 200810 -2.89 1.079206 200811 -6.02 1.014238 200812 -0.25 1.011702 200901 -11.18 0.898594 200902 -7.27 0.833266 200903 3.56 0.86293 200904 5.53 0.91065 200905 -0.23 0.908556 200906 -2.72 0.883843

As the table shows, a dollar invested on Dec. 1, 2007 in value investing would have ended up worth $0.884 in June 30, 2009, for a loss of 11.6%. Hardly a savior for investors. For comparison, Nasdaq performance over that period was -17.3%, while Russell’s 2000 yield was a whopping -33.9%. So, the return from shorting Nasdaq and investing in the Russell 2000 during the financial crisis of 2007-2009 was -16.6%.

Investing in the Time of COVID-19

Nasdaq's performance during February 12, 2020 (its market peak) through March 19, 2020 was -26.48%, whereas the performance of Russell’s 2000 Value Index during this period was -40.00%. Thus, value investing (shorting Nasdaq and buying Russell Value stocks) during this period was a loser to the tune of about -14%. This, of course, is a partial snapshot. The current situation is evolving, and its end is uncertain. But if the early period (February-March 2020) provides any indication of future performance, it doesn't bode well for value investing, in line with the 2007-2009 experience.

Note: The authors are at New York University and the University of Calgary

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.