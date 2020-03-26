What A Real Market Bottom Looks Like

Encouraging signs are proliferating on Wall Street, suggesting that a short-term low has likely been seen. While a major intermediate-term (3-6 month) low hasn't yet been confirmed, the pieces are in place for a meaningful bottom to be established. In this report, we'll discuss how the market's bottoming process is likely to play out over the next few weeks.

The news that the market was waiting for over the last several days was finally announced on March 25. Both the U.S. House and Senate agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package to aid the economy in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. As reported by CNN, the package represents "one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures Congress has ever considered." Among its contents is the provision for $1,200 checks for individuals who earn less than $75,000 in adjusted gross annual income, plus an additional $500 for each child per household.

When it became apparent that Washington would finally take action in addressing the economic damage inflicted by the nationwide lockdown, stock investors began scooping up battered down shares earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its single best 1-day performance since 1933, rising 11% plus an additional 2% on Wednesday.

Naturally, this inspired investors to ask the million-dollar question: "Has the panic low finally been seen?" My answer to this is that the worst of the panic has likely been seen and that a bottoming process has probably begun, but a final low in the major averages hasn't been confirmed yet. With that said, let's take a look at what needs to happen before we can finally say with confidence that the bull has been fully re-activated.

One of the biggest problems which has persistently plagued the broad market, off and on, in the past year is the tendency for the energy sector to show weakness. There have been several times in the last several months when the number of NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows spiked into the triple digits, and in most cases, oil and gas stocks were prime culprits behind the weakness.

The main reason for the most recent selling pressure in the energy sector stocks was, of course, the downward pressure in the crude oil price. On March 8, the WTI crude oil price (below) collapsed to its lowest level in the last 18 years as top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia waged a costly price war with each other. This, as much as the concern over COVID-19, was responsible for the panic response among stock market investors. Consequently, the internal selling pressure, which had been building up in the energy sector, simply became too great to be contained and eventually spilled over into the rest of the broad market.

Source: BigCharts

I've maintained in recent reports that until the crude oil price stops declining and confirms that a meaningful low has been established, there will always be the residual risk of continued weakness in the stock market.

While oil prices are trying to bottom as of this writing, a final low hasn't yet been confirmed. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average in the WTI oil price chart shown above would technically confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom for oil, which in turn would bode well for the stock market bulls and make it much easier for them to control the Dow's near-term trend.

The second thing that needs to happen in order for a major stock market low to be confirmed was touched on previously, i.e. the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges needs to fall below 40 for at least a few days. After hitting a multi-decade high of 2,377 new NYSE lows on March 12, the new lows have shrunk dramatically in the last several days and hit a multi-week low of "only" 54 on March 25. That's definitely an encouraging sign that internal selling pressure is drying up, but again, we need to see below 40 new lows to let us know that every last vestige of internal weakness has been wrung out of the market. The reason for this is that, historically, a normal and healthy market has always been characterized by fewer than 40 new lows per day.

Moreover, the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows (below) needs to turn upward to let us know that the near-term path of least resistance for stocks is no longer down. After declining for several consecutive weeks, however, it has just started to turn up again. A few more days of a rising new high-low momentum indicator and the bulls will likely build up enough confidence to start blasting through some of the overhead supply hanging over the market right now.

Source: WSJ

Yet another necessary step for a meaningful bottom to be established is for the market volatility to substantially subside. To this end, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) should ideally fall below the 50 level and continue to trend lower in the next several days. Volatility is still way too high to justify a "buy with both hands" signal right now, for whenever volatility has been this high in the past, it has meant that the market was vulnerable to unwelcome news. At this point, any unsettling news headlines that cross the wires, in view of currently high VIX levels, is likely to create some substantial "whipsaws" for stock traders. Therefore, a much lower VIX is definitely required before we have a confirmed bottom signal for the equity market.

Source: BigCharts

In the past, sharp-and-deep declines like the one the major averages suffered in the recent panic have required complex bottoming and recovery process that takes anywhere from 2 to 6 months to complete. While a quick V-bottom reversal is certainly possible, investors shouldn't assume that this will be the case, but should instead be prepared to exercise some patience - especially while broad market volatility gauges are still near historic highs.

In summary, a truly meaningful broad market low is normally characterized by a dramatic shrinkage in new 52-week lows, as well as declining volatility as measured by the VIX. Moreover, a rising crude oil price will likely be needed this time around to assure investors that deflation isn't threatening to further undermine the global economy. While all three of these major factors are improving already, more improvement is needed before investors can justify loading up on stocks becomes. For now, selectivity and conservatism are paramount considerations.

Along those lines, while continued caution is recommended for conservative investors, those with a greater risk tolerance should focus on the market's areas of relative strength. This includes primarily gold and select blue-chip gold mining stocks, as well as info tech and semiconductor stocks. All three of these areas are displaying superior relative strength versus the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) and are among the broad market's leading performers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.