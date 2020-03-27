Paychex: I Refuse To Sell As Valuations Reach 7-Year Lows

As a lot has been priced in right now, I think the stock continues to offer good long-term entry opportunities.

On March 10, I wrote an article covering Paychex's (NASDAQ:PAYX) long-term potential and the benefits shareholders have enjoyed, and likely will continue to enjoy. In this article, I am going to discuss the company's latest third-quarter earnings and tell you why I am not selling despite ongoing weakness and uncertainty in the market. Writing this article was bittersweet as the third-quarter results were as solid as it gets. Unfortunately, ongoing coronavirus fears pressure the stock and make economic indicators somewhat obsolete right now.

The Good

Let's start by discussing third-quarter results. As you can see in the table below, EPS came in at $0.97. This is fairly in line with expectations of $0.96 and 9% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. While it does not matter much in light of what is about to happen in the fourth fiscal quarter, the company has maintained a strong historical growth streak without negative EPS growth rates.

With this in mind, let's move over to the top of the income statement. Total revenue improved by 7% to slightly more than $1.1 billion. The December of 2018 acquisition of Oasis contributed 1% to sales growth, while overall structural strength was confirmed by 5% higher organic sales.

Service revenues increased by 7%. Within services, management solution sales soared by 10% to $272 million. A larger client base across many of the company's services and business solutions pushed these sales higher in the third quarter. In addition to that, Paychex saw higher sales per client due to higher prices and increasing penetration of its products. Especially retirement services, time and attendance, and HR outsourcing.

Interest on funds held for clients fell by 7% as a result of lower interest rates earnings. This was partially offset by higher average interest balances and realized gains. Total funds held for clients were impacted by wage inflation and increases within the total client base. Note that lower interest will remain an issue as the Fed has lowered rates to zero and is not likely to hike anytime soon.

Moving over to operating income, the company saw a significant improvement of 10% to $470 million. The operating margin rose from 40.1% in the prior-year quarter to 41.4% in the third quarter.

Before I move over to guidance, let's have a look at the bigger picture. Both sales and operating income growth have been solid in the past. In the past seven years, operating income has only declined briefly in 2017 after which the growth rate soared to 20%.

Unfortunately, this is about to change.

Guidance Should Be Taken With A Ton Of Salt

I do not think anyone is surprised when I say that current times are 'unusual'. What we are currently dealing with is unprecedented in modern history. While 2008 was a crisis caused by massive bank defaults and illiquidity, we are currently hit by a virus that has the potential to break global supply chains and has almost erased demand in cyclical industries like lodging, entertainment, dining, and many more.

The graph below is a good example of current times. While you are reading this article, the outcome of the initial jobless claims published on March 26 will be known. However, my point is to demonstrate the size of the hit the economy is taking. Just a few weeks after the coronavirus started to accelerate in Asia and Europe, the US could see the fastest surge in jobless claims in history - regardless of whether the number comes in at 4 million or 1 million.

While I am writing this, Paychex is trading 34% below its all-time high. This is up almost 20% from the 2020 lows. This company has turned into a vehicle to track coronavirus 'sentiment' given the company's employment-related operations.

If you take a look at the table below, you will find the company's updated full-year outlook. Just to remind you, only one quarter is missing to complete the full-year. That's why the numbers are looking better than one might expect. For example, fourth-quarter sales are expected to 'decrease modestly'. Either way, full-year sales growth of 8% to 9% and EPS growth of roughly 7% reflect all information the company had at the point of the release. That's why it should be taken with more than a grain of salt.

This is what management had to say about prediction uncertainties.

We’ve incorporated as much of that into the guidance in the fourth quarter as we can. We think we have a reasonably good handle on what’s going on. But to also temper that with experience of both what happened in 9/11, because that was an endogenous shock that was more short-lived. And then, you also balance that against the ‘08, ‘09 recession. So, all of those ideas are part of the information we’re triangulating to get not only the fourth quarter but to the year that -- the next year, which I’ll talk about in a second.

Unfortunately, they added another sentence that once again confirms the uncertainty in the market.

But circumstances can change, especially as more states decide to go on full lockdown.

Buying Low

The most important thing I took from the company's guidance is that the effect on sales is not expected to be catastrophic. Fourth-quarter sales are expected to down. While this is a significant decline, given the company's history of robust sales growth, it makes the current sell-off an interesting buying opportunity. Right now, the price/sales and price/earnings ratios are at 7-year lows. Of course, sales and earnings are variables and will go down in the fourth quarter (and maybe beyond). Nonetheless, I believe buying at current prices will not be a long-term mistake. The only thing that could ruin this long-term trade is an economic impact so bad that the company will not only fail to grow its user base but even lose a large part of its customers.

Takeaway

I continue to like Paychex despite its position in a volatile business segment right now: employment-related services. Third-quarter earnings confirmed the company's strong (organic) sales and earnings trend, and its steady margins. In the fourth quarter, the company expects significant weakness and has lowered full-year guidance across the board. Nonetheless, the valuation has reached levels that make further long-term buying quite interesting. A lot seems to be priced in right now and only a further economic implosion could seriously harm Paychex's fundamentals.

As I am already long, I will not be adding at these levels. Cash on the sidelines will be deployed in a number of stocks on my watchlist that I will cover as soon as possible.

On a side note, keep your positions small if you are buying (anything). Volatility is elevated, and the economy is as unpredictable as it gets right now. And above all things: stay safe and healthy!

