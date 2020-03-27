Marvell Nearing Buy Territory Once Again

Diversification in other high performing areas such as data clouds and autonomous driving set Marvell up well for years to come.

Marvell could see over 35% returns if the stock can make its way back to 52-week highs fueled by the continued race to 5G.

Pullback Brings Renewed Value To Marvell

Nearly a year ago now, I brought Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) down from a buy to a hold recommendation in my last article due to the fact that the stock was just getting too overvalued following its significant run up to the high twenty-eight dollar range just a couple of months ago. MRVL has since pulled back to the teens due to broader market headwinds and now trades a relatively fair value once again. With nationwide 5G becoming closer and closer to reality (Figure 1), I expect the stock could easily return to all-time highs by the end of 2020. This would signal a 35%+ upside in a fairly short amount of time along with an approximately 1.3% dividend yield that pays you to wait the comeback out.

(Figure 1) 5G Has A Wide Variety Of Benefits And Will Be Crucial To Pushing Forward New Technologies Such As Self-Driving Cars And Enhanced Streaming Speeds

The renewed combination of value and growth makes Marvell a unique pick out of the technology sector. Telecommunications companies have not been struck down from virus fears like many other areas, and that means that the demand for the components that these companies run off of should not be drastically affected either. This indicates that the ~35% selloff may have been overdone, and Marvell is trading at a nice discount from what we saw just a few short weeks ago. These factors open up a nice entry point for those looking to buy into the 5G revolution that is slowly but steadily taking place.

Valuation

Marvell Technology is expected to lead the mobile semiconductor industry in growth over the next fiscal year (Figure 2). All of this earnings potential and the stock is still largely disrespected with a P/E GAAP ration of around just 9.3x.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Marvell Beats Out Other Mid-Cap Semiconductor Names In Expected Revenue and EPS Estimates For The Upcoming Fiscal Year

It does not just stop at 5G for Marvell either. The company also specializes in other high growth potential areas such as data centers & clouds and autonomous driving. By positioning themselves within these high growth areas, Marvell has set themselves up for success for years to come. Analysts have placed a wide range of price targets on MRVL as low as $18 and as high as $32. The average price target remains around the $29 mark (Figure 3), and I believe the stock could easily come close to testing this mark by the end of 2020, especially if President Trump remains in office and continues to push forward the "Race to 5G".

(Figure 3) Analysts' Price Targets Hint At A 35%+ Potential Comeback For Marvell's Stock

I arrived at this 35% possible uptick by the assumption that as business returns to normal so will earnings, and with the mobile sector mostly untouched by virus plagues we could very well see this stock back to 52-week highs near the $29 mark in coming months.

Risks

Marvell does present a number of risks to investors as well. One risk many point out is the fact that the switch to 5G has been elongated in recent months due to macroeconomic headwinds stalling the need for significant infrastructure expansion. The change from 4G to 5G will require an incredible amount of small cell towers which transmit the data waves, and investments in these could possibly slow with COVID-19 looming overhead. Although this slowing is unavoidable, I do not see it having the over 30% downside effect we have seen MRVL undertake in the past few months as cellular demand from programs such as Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Skype show the need for faster, larger capacity data systems more than ever.

The company has over $1.4 billion in debt, but I do not see this as a large issue as they bring in over $2.7 billion in revenue each year, and all of the debt at hand is long term.

Worst-case scenario, if 5G advancement really does slow, Marvell is still a well-diversified company, and I have trouble seeing this stock falling below the $16-17 floor it has established in past years. This would signal a downside risk of just over 25% over the next year or so. I came to this figure by looking back at historical lows of the past few years and found that a strong bottom has formed in this range that I have little doubt will be broken if tested due to the stability of the company and telecommunications sector.

Investment Summary

(Figure 4) The Semiconductor Sector Has Been One Of The Best Overall Market Performers Of 2019 And Early 2020

Marvell's electronics provide performance that is absolutely necessary to bring about the next generation of cellular technology (Figure 4). What looks to be an overblown pullback for much of the tech industry opens up investment opportunities in companies like Marvell at newly discounted prices. With the trade war largely out of the way, Marvell should have little headwinds blocking their path as soon as virus fears dissipate. This leaves the door wide open for what could easily be 35%+ gains in less than a year for MRVL. Add in a 1.3% dividend and only ~25% downside risk and Marvell is once again an enticing buy below the $21 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRVL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Markets are extremely volatile in current conditions. Significant research and due diligence in investments is highly recommended.