AAR Corp.: Crashing Down, Yet Potential To Fly Higher

Assuming the company will survive (without incurring too much dilution), the risk-reward for long-term shareholders looks quite compelling here.

The company is hit hard by the current corona crisis, yet has liquidity and a resilient balance sheet to make it through the crisis.

AAR has seen its share price come into free fall like the rest of the sector.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is a name which I have covered for a while, and while I have generally been bullish on its prospects and a little disappointed with the performance, the company finds itself in real turmoil now for obvious reasons. Nonetheless, the company has delivered on continued improvements in recent years and does not operate with too much debt, as it has access to liquidity as it enters the downturn as well.

Assuming somewhat of a speedy recovery later this year, the company would not have to go bankrupt or face too much financial hardship. In such a case, the realistic earnings power going forward makes current levels look like a steal.

The Business

For roughly 65 years, AAR has steadily grown its role as independent supplier of aviation services both to governmental and commercial customers, having steadily grown the business to a footprint of $2 billion in annual sales. Typical services provided include parts supply, Repair & Engineering, integrated solutions and even some manufacturing services. Roughly two-thirds of sales are generated from commercial customers, with the government making up nearly a third of sales.

The company claims and believes that the integrated set of services to customers and the fact that the company aims to be close with customers are a real distinctive advantage compared to peers, on top of the independent nature of the firm.

Over the past few years, that is between 2016 and 2019, the company has grown sales from about $1.5 billion to little over $2 billion as operating margins have risen from 5% to about 5.5%. The combination of sales growth and some margins improvements meant that adjusted earnings per share essentially doubled to $2.44 per share in 2019.

Important to realize is that the fiscal year of 2019 ended as long ago as May 2019, which means these numbers are a bit outdated, as the company reported its third quarter results in the midst of the corona crisis.

The Current Numbers, Current Stance

Third quarter results released by AAR are interesting, but of particular interest is the expected impact of the coronavirus and all the effects on the business. Third quarter sales were up little over 4% to $553 million which actually marks a slowdown from the 11% sales growth reported in the first nine months of the year as the quarter was generally soft.

Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter rose by 8.6% to $23.9 million, yet that excludes a huge near $25 million customer contract renegotiation and restructuring charge. With GAAP earnings only totaling seven cents for the quarter, the adjusted earnings metric revealed earnings per share of $0.67 per share, a five cents improvement compared to the year before. Adjusted earnings per share are up thirteen cents so far this year at $1.88 per share, with GAAP earnings totaling $1.13 per share.

The company is, of course, withdrawing its guidance, but if not for the current woes, AAR would probably generate $2.2 billion in sales, adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $180-190 million. With net debt standing at $171 million, leverage ratios come in just below 1 times.

The question is how hard the current turmoil will hit the company, yet fortunately, the company has a large presence to the government, as commercial freight continues to take place (even at elevated activity levels), while commercial passenger flights have essentially ended. While the balance sheet is relatively resilient, AAR cannot escape the woes if the situation is severe and very long severe.

The Past Thesis, The Potential

My last article on AAR dates back nearly three years ago as I looked at the situation in May 2017. At the time, the troubled expeditionary segment was stabilizing, no longer reporting large losses, and the headwinds to the overall results were very modest. At that point in time, the company was growing sales to a level of $1.75 billion a year, with operating margins approaching 5%.

In that article, I noted that the company has the potential to generate $2.2 billion in revenues in 2020, something which the company is actually on track to do, if not for the impact of the coronavirus in the final quarter of this year. I noted that, if 6% operating margins might be achieved, the company would have the potential to report earnings per share of $2.50 per share, or more in case margins could come in higher than my assumed 6% mark. Again, the company is more or less on track to deliver on this, if not for the anticipated weakness in the fourth quarter.

With shares trading in the low thirties back in the spring of 2017, I noted the appeal, given that share price levels represented a market multiple, leverage was modest and the growth profile of the business looks compelling. This was actually a good thought with shares nearly hitting the $50 mark by late 2018 and actually late 2019. This was, of course, followed by a collapse of the shares amidst the current corona crisis.

Shares traded at levels in the mid-thirties at the start of this month and actually traded at $9 and change during the height (at least, so far) of the crisis, before now having rebounded to $18 and change. Given the current earnings power of $2.50 in normalized conditions, the shares look cheap as leverage seems manageable, especially in relation to some other peers.

Hence, the long-term earnings power easily justifies a $50 valuation, roughly three times the levels compared to the current share price. The question is if the company can survive the current slump and what the impact might be, notably in the worst case being a potential default, or similarly, severe dilution, which limits the long-term potential as well.

The impact on the company depends largely on the severity of a potential slump in the demand and duration of this. Promising is that no debt is due before 2024 and that the company has about $425 million in liquidity, yet the company might not just see lower demand, which results in large losses, and the company could see customer bankruptcies as well, for instance.

Believing that a bailout or stimulus program might lift the spirits of AAR as well, I see compelling long-term risk-reward here and have initiated at an average of $14, although I am not chasing shares here after they have essentially doubled from last week's lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.