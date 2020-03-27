CNOOC: Great Opportunity To Buy Into The Panicking Oil Sector

CEO's share price has been in a panic sell-off mode and is now too far below its fair price.

Background

China's oil & gas industry was hit badly by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and turmoils in the global crude oil market. There are three main players in the industry, CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR), and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP). Although the recent turbulence has a very similar impact on all three of them, they may have suffered in different ways and are expected to recover to different levels as well. We have seen great opportunities in this sector right now and have finished analysis on each of the three companies to form a complete series. In this piece of the series, we will focus on CEO.

Investment Thesis

The recent plunge in CEO's share price was largely caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus and global oil price turmoil. As we have demonstrated in our recent update on China's economic recovery, we believe the consumption of oil and gas will resume quickly as economic activities pick up. Also, the impact from low oil price is likely going to be offset by government subsidy or cease of the Saudi-Russia standoff, whichever comes first. We are overall optimistic about the long-term growth of the company, and our model suggests a potential 60% upside from the current share price. It is a good target for long-term investors.

Overview of the Company and Its Business

According to Wikipedia, CNOOC Limited (中国海洋石油有限公司) is China's largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas. It is a major subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and has been listed in Hong Kong (HKSE: 883) as well as in NYSE since February 2001. The main business of the company is exploration and sales of crude oil, as well as the provision of related professional technology services. As you can see from the chart below, the revenue of the company comes mainly from oil and gas sales, which contributed 81.9% and 81.4% of the total revenue in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

As CEO's business relies heavily on sales of oil and gas, its financial performance has been largely driven by the movement of oil price over the past few years. The following chart shows the production volume of crude oil and the realized price (per barrel) for CEO. While the net production volume stays quite stable over the years, the realized price of crude oil went up and down by quite a lot, due to the global market volatility.

Chart: Net production volume and realized price of crude oil

The price of crude oil has a direct impact on the revenue of the company. As we can see below, there has been significant revenue drops in years when the price of crude oil was low, such as FY2015 and FY2016.

Chart: Trend CEO's Revenue

This also gets reflected in CEO's share price, which has been highly correlated with the oil price movements over the past 5 years.

Chart: Crude Oil Futures Price vs CEO's Share Price, 5-year

Across its peers, CEO shows strong profitability and return on assets, indicating the unique value proposition of the company.

Chart: Net Income Margin and ROA of CEO

Oil Price Turmoil: How Bad Is It?

Because of the recent disagreement on the reduction of oil production between OPEC and Russia, the crude oil price dropped dramatically over the past month due to this Saudi-Russian Standoff. This has also led to a big plunge in CEO's share price, as the majority of the company's revenue comes from sales of oil & gas.

Chart: Crude Oil Futures Price vs CEO's Share Price, 1-month

With the crude oil price now at a historical low, we believe that the current price level is unlikely to sustain in the long term.

First, the price war between Russia and OPEC cannot last a long time as the current low price hurts both sides. The coronavirus pandemic hurts short-term demand, but should not persist beyond summer. Once the situation gets largely controlled, we should see a quick rebound in demand just like the situation in China.

Second, during the last oil price plunge in 2016, the National Development and Reform Commission in China carried out The Regulation Methods for Oil Price (Trial) which restricted the refined oil price from going below $40/barrel in China. This largely helped to stabilize oil price in China and prevented companies like CEO to suffer more losses, as the crude oil price will also be floored accordingly. If the price war continues and global crude oil price drops even more, it's likely that similar policies will be brought up by Chinese government.

Coronavirus: The Worst Time Has Passed

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China certainly hurt the demand for oil & gas, due to the travel restrictions and lockdown of cities. An estimate from the Financial Times was that the oil consumption for the whole nation will plunge 25% due to the epidemic. The decreasing demand on the consumption end not only hurt the refineries but also companies which are on the upper end of the chain, such as CEO. The decreasing sales and logistics restrictions led to the increasing inventories on the refinery side, which in turn led to lower demand for crude oil.

We believe, though, that the peak of China's epidemic has passed, as multiple sources have provided evidence that the new cases have been dropping to double or even single digits, and Chinese economic activities have been picking up. Our estimation is that the country will resume to normal by mid-April. With that being said, the overall impact on the demand side will mainly focus on February and March, while the overall impact on FY2020 will be below 10%. In fact, some resources are showing that China's oil demand could rebound sooner than expected.

As cross-validation, we got similar numbers by comparing the coronavirus to SARS in 2003, as the peak quarter saw a decrease in oil & gas demand by around 30% (YoY), and the overall drop for the full year was around 10%.

On the supply side, CEO has been making progress in their exploration and production projects. It's reported that CEO will start eight offshore projects in 2020, targeting net production globally in the range of 520-530 MMboe.

A DCF Valuation Model

We performed a DCF analysis on CEO with the following assumptions:

Revenues in Q1 2020 will decrease by 40% on a year-over-year basis.

We expect the company to fully recover by Q3 2020, with the demand picking up and the rebound of oil price. Growth rates for each quarter in FY 2020 are assumed to be -40%, -20%, 0%, and 20%, which leads to a 10% revenue decrease for the whole year.

The company will grow at 10% for the following two years due to the rebound of consumption, and the growth rate drops to a perpetuity growth rate of 4% gradually.

The target share price out of our model is $159 per ADS:

Chart: DCF model for CEO

Conclusion

By comparing the share price performance of the company with China-related ETF iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), we see that CEO's share price dropped more than 40% over the past three months, which is more than 3x of the percentage drop of MCHI:

We believe the market has overreacted. Based on our model, the company is largely undervalued. With a target price of $159, we see an upside potential of over 60% by the price now. The recent sell-off presents a good opportunity for long-term investors.

Risk Factors

It's possible that the pandemic will lead into a world-wide recession, which not only hurt the oil price rebound as the global demand will drop, but also hurt China's domestic recovery. These two factors will cause the negative impact on CEO's business and profitability to last for longer period. (Possibility: Low-Medium)

