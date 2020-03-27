S&P 500 Covered Call ETF: Compelling In High Volatility Environment

I have repeatedly made the case for multi-asset class diversification. But in the current environment, buy-write strategies may also be worth considering.

HSPX can still perform relatively well when the broad stock market fails to gain much ground.

The S&P 500 Covered Call ETF can be used by income seekers or growth investors looking to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of high volatility.

A bit over one year ago, I took a closer look at buy-write (a.k.a. covered call) strategies and at a couple of ETFs that followed the methodology. The fund in question was Mirae Asset's Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX).

As a reminder, the buy-write investment approach consists largely of (1) buying stocks and (2) selling call options on the assets owned. While the strategy allows investors to earn option premiums periodically, it also caps the potential gains in the underlying stocks.

While a buy-write fund may be ideal for income-seeking investors, since HSPX has yielded nearly 8% on a trailing twelve-month basis, I believe it can also be used by growth investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Today, I present the case for buying covered call ETFs amid a period of market uncertainty and high volatility.

Good for sideways (or even declining) markets

First, I should briefly address whether buy-write strategies are worth pursuing in general. I will try to do so through analysis of historical data on the strategy's performance, rather than on convictions about how the approach may fare in the foreseeable future.

At least one Seeking Alpha author has made the case against the covered call approach, calling it "the great American scam". I invite readers to check out this article, as it presents a few important risks and discusses in more detail the tax disadvantages of collecting option premiums.

On the other hand, I would also point out that the CBOE S&P 500 2% OTM BuyWrite Index (the benchmark tracked by HSPX) has historically produced the same returns of the S&P 500, but with lower volatility and tamer drawdowns - see chart and table below. These findings are consistent with those of the CBOE on the superior risk-adjusted returns historically produced by buy-write strategies.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from CBOE

HSPX's allocation very closely resembles that of the S&P 500 itself: 5.8% in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 5.3% in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 4.1% in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), etc. But the ETF's returns are not as dependent on the market value of these stocks rising over time, and more on the premium that the fund receives for selling call options on the S&P 500 index. To be more precise, HSPX is designed to participate in the stock market's upside up to a maximum of 2% per month.

For this reason, HSPX's performance can still be relatively strong when the broad market fails to gain much ground. The ETF would produce decent returns in the event of a sideways-moving market, most, if not all, of it in the form of option premiums collected. In periods of uncertainty, such as the current one, HSPX's returns can be even better due to the richer option premiums that result from higher volatility.

Therefore, and unless the stock market recovers from the current bear market fairly quickly, allocating to HSPX or a comparable fund may prove to be a good move. See below the ETF's annualized performance inception-to-date, noticing that the returns capture a portion of the 2020 "flash bear". Through the end of 2019 only, HSPX's all-time returns had been a more appealing 9% per year.

Source: Global X's website

Worth considering

Given the current market environment, I believe it makes sense to look for alternatives to simple buy-and-hold equity strategies that tend to work so well in lower-volatility, bullish periods.

While I prefer and have repeatedly made the case for diversification through a multi-asset class approach, buy-write strategies also seem worthy of consideration, in my view. This is particularly true (1) for income investors who might have a hard time finding other opportunities in a zero-rate environment, (2) within a tax-deferred account, if possible, and (3) while option premiums remain inflated due to higher market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.