Allakos Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Allakos Reports Encouraging Data for Antolimab

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) announced that it has received positive response from Phase 1 trial of its lead drug candidate antolimab. Phase 1 trial is an open label study designed to evaluate the lead drug candidate in seven patients suffering from moderate to severe gastrointestinal symptoms and elevated mast cells associated with mast cell gastrointestinal disease.

The results showed that six months of treatment brought about average reduction of 64 percent in Total Symptom Score. This finding corroborated the effects found during the Phase 2 ENIGMA study. The company is currently working on three new studies of the drug, including a Phase 1 assessing subcutaneous administration in healthy volunteers, a Phase 2/3 in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis, and a Phase 3 in patients with eosinophilic gastritis.

Under Phase 2/3 study, the company plans to enroll nearly 300 patients with active, biopsy-confirmed EoE, which means eosinophil count of ≥15 eosinophils in a single hpf. The co-primary endpoints of the trial are (1) the proportion of patients achieving ≤6 eosinophils in a single hpf and (2) absolute change in dysphagia symptoms. The company will use Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire for measuring the changes.

Antolimab is the lead drug candidate for Allakos. It is an investigational antibody which works by targeting Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively found on mast cells and eosinophils. So far, the drug candidate has shown promising results in broadly slowing mast cells and in depleting eosinophils. Allakos mainly focuses on developing treatments for EGIDs and inflammatory diseases.

Source: Company Website

Apart from using Antolimab for treating eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), the company is also exploring the potential of using the drug for managing other mast cell and eosinophil-driven diseases. Some of the prominent ailments targeted by Allakos are chronic urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Allakos stock showed strong performance and gained almost 100 percent during the year. While the current year has proved to be rough so far due to macro issues, the company retains its fundamentals. It also has robust milestones coming up which may provide support to its stock price.

Onconova Therapeutics Completes INSPIRE Trial Enrolment, Reports Q4 Numbers

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) announced that it has completed the enrollment of Phase 3 INSPIRE trial. The company plans to release topline survival data during the second half of 2020. Onconova also reported results for its FY 2019, with its net loss for the year at $21.5 million.

Onconova reported its research and development expenses for the year at $15.5 million, slightly lower than $16.9 million it had spent in 2018. Its general and administrative expenses for the year stood at $8.3 million, in comparison to $7.6 million figure for the previous year. The company also provided corporate updates. It re-acquired rigosertib rights in Greater China while it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) in Canada. The company ended the year with $22.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Onconova expects its cash chest to see it through the third quarter of 2021.

Onconova stated that it is currently focusing on deep genomic sequencing on patients in its INSPIRE trial. Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer said,

"We are excited to announce the completion of the planned enrollment of 360 patients in the INSPIRE trial in higher-risk (HR) MDS patients. INSPIRE represents one of the largest studies ever conducted in this patient population."

The trial is looking to establish the efficacy of rigosertib in prolonging the survival of the patients in comparison to other choices available.

Onconova is also working on Phase 1/2a study of rigosertib in conjunction with nivolumab for treating Stage IV KRAS mutated lung adenocarcinoma. The company expects the initial patients to be entered into the trial once COVID-19 situation is handled properly. Onconova has robust product pipeline focusing on its proprietary targeted agents.

Mylan Hit by EpiPen Safety Issues

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been hit by an FDA alert regarding potential safety issues related to its EpiPen devices. The notification stated that these devices may work improperly or not at all. The concerned devices are the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr., and these are primarily used for treating emergency allergic reactions. However, the malfunctioning devices fail to inject properly on account of design issues or may have delayed injections.

Mylan had earlier sent a letter to healthcare workers, intimating them of these issues. The FDA took cognizance of that letter and issued a safety alert. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said,

"We encourage healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers to review the letter, which includes available training resources, and regularly read the patient information and instructions for use to be prepared in the event of a life-threatening allergic reaction."

Mylan was recently acquired by Pfizer, but it continues to use its previous name.

In its letter, Mylan provided various suggestions to minimize the chances of malfunctioning. It stated that the blue safety release should be removed straight up instead of sideways. It also recommends using both hands to remove the safety release by pulling up. There also have been reports of difficulty in removing the device from its packaging. Mylan has offered replacements of compromised auto injectors at no extra cost.

Mylan also announced that it does not expect current lockdown in India to have any severe negative impact on its manufacturing units. It also stated that its facilities in India are currently in the operational mode. The company said that drug factories in India have been excluded from the lockdown. Mylan also waived its exclusive rights to US distribution of its generic version of Kaletra. This HIV drug is currently being tested for treating coronavirus. Kaletra is a combination HIV drug and is sold by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.