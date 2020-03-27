Insiders Who Bought The Crash, What It Means For Returns, And My Favorite Pick

Literature shows that investors can beat the market by as much as 24.20% by following insider purchases. Thus, the included stocks are more likely to increase in value than normal.

I am constantly looking to provide valuable information to my readers on how to outperform the market while taking few risks. A very strong strategy to outperform the market is following insider purchases, as literature has proven that this strategy could beat the market by as much as 24.20% per year. As stocks are getting more attractive after the recent crash, I want to provide lists of insiders who bought this crash ranked by purchase value and market cap. Although it is not a guarantee, this information could indicate that these stocks are more likely to increase in value than others. Additionally, I will discuss my favourite of this list more thoroughly.

Insider purchases during market crash

Highest purchase by market cap

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) director William D Perez bought $64K worth of JNJ stock. JNJ is a great company which is generating significant cash flows. In my recent coverage, I discovered that this company performed very well during the last crisis. Moreover, it is increasingly spending on R&D, while focusing on cost efficiency, which is a great combination for long-term shareholders. At an FCF yield of 6.80%, the stock is getting attractive again. Its dividend is yielding 3.8% and is growing by approximately 10% per year.

Verizon (VZ) is a telecommunications giant which is generating steady cash flows. It has a sustainable leverage of 2.1 and keeps increasing dividends every year. CEO Ronan Dunne bough roughly $1 million of shares earlier this month. Also important to take into account is that the dividend is yielding 5%.

Mastercard (MA) is a fintech company providing payment cards. Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought $265K worth of stocks two weeks ago. Although it is valued highest compared to others, it is my favourite pick of this list, which I will discuss more in depth in the last section of this article.

The Home Depot (HD) is the world's leading retail distributor of residential remodeling products. Right now, the stock is valued at a P/E of 16, which is the lowest since the financial crisis. Director Linda R Gooden and CIO Matt Carrey bought $240K and $1 million worth of stocks.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) saw a cluster of purchases from insiders last month. SVP Andrew P. Swiger, VP Neil W. Duffin and Director William C. Weldon bought $1 million, $1.1 million and $400K worth of XOM stock last month. It is possible that these insiders are anticipating a recovery of oil prices and the ability of XOM to maintain its high dividend (yielding 10%).

McDonald's (MCD) director Catherine M. Enghelbert bought $192K worth of stock. In my opinion, the company still looks pricey at an FCF yield of 5.16%. I would prefer buying JNJ above MCD if you want to pick a high dividend blue chip out of this list.

Wells Fargo (WFC), one of the biggest banks of the world, saw a cluster of insider purchases last month. Director Charles H Noski, CEO Charles W. Scharf and Vice COB William M. Daley bought $5 million, $450K and $190K worth of the stock last month. Although I do not cover banks myself, as they are highly unpredictable, I believe that the combination of the CEO and a cluster of other insiders buying stocks is a strong sign, which is covered in literature.

Similar to XOM, Chevron (CVX) had some interesting insider buying as well, which could be a positive sign for the oil industry. Director Charles W. Moorman bought $600K worth of this multinational oil and gas producer.

AbbVie's (ABBV) VP Biran L. Durkin and director Edward J. Rapp both bought $250K of stock. This pharmaceutical company is generating very strong cash flows. However, the recent purchase of Allergan (AGN) will increase its leverage significantly, making me more cautious about the company in this current environment.

NextEra Energy's (NEE) director David L. Porges bought $880K worth of stock. This company is specialized in electricity and is growing very steadily.

Highest purchase by trade value

Transdigm Group (TDG) director Robert J. Small bought a staggering $231 million of stocks last month in multiple tranches, which looks to be a very strong sign. The aerospace systems and components manufacturer is growing steadily and generating significant amounts of cash flows.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought $88 million worth of stocks last month. It is important to note that this CEO buys its stocks regularly, decreasing the informativeness of this purchase.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought $61 million worth of stocks last month. AMH is a REIT focused on leasing single-family homes.

Six Flags (SIX) stock was under a lot of pressure last year, which made the company cut its dividend and crashed the stock by 80%. Director Arik W. Ruchim saw a perfect buying opportunity and bought $57 million worth of stocks. I do think that SIX is way too risky right now with its leverage ratio of 5.1 and shrinking cash flows, even when you don't take the Covid-19 virus into account.

Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) director Rajeev M. Shah bought $50 million worth of stocks last month.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals' (ACAD) director Baker Brothers Advisors LP bought $33 million worth of stocks last month.

Baker Brothers Advisors LP also bought $33 million worth of Alexion stocks (ALXN). Alexion specializes in therapeutic products used in treating hematological and cardiovascular diseases. The company is growing strongly by low double digits and is generating strong cash flows. I do see it as an interesting stock to pick up.

Dell Technologies' (DELL) CEO and majority shareholder Michael Dell bought $26 million worth of stock last month. Dell is a provider of IT solutions and, more importantly, holds an 18% stake in VMware (VMW), which is worth $13 billion. The company is generating strong cash flows, but its high leverage of 4.3 makes me more cautious about it. However, this looks to be a very bullish sign for investors.

Kodiak Sciences' (KOD) director Baker Brothers Advisors LP bought $21 million worth of stocks. Kodiak is another pharmaceutical company in this list which doesn't generate any revenues yet.

Lastly, Mohawk Industries' (MHK) director Filip Balcaen bought $21 million worth of stocks last month. The company specializes in ground coating products and is very cheaply valued at an FCF yield of 19.23%.

Return by mimicking insider purchases: Significant outperformance

So, why am I writing this article? Literature has proven that investors who follow insider purchases can earn significant abnormal returns. An abnormal return is the stock return which exceeds the normal return based on its risk. Oftentimes, the company beta is used to calculate the abnormal return. For example, if a company has a beta of 1.5 (correlation with the index) and the S&P 500 gains 10% the next year, your expected return for the stock is 15%. If the stock then gains 25%, its abnormal return is 10% for that year.

These abnormal returns are significant for insider purchases, while sales do not have a significant impact. However, these results vary significantly based on their time period and methodology. For example, Cohen et al. (2012) split the insiders transactions into opportunistic and routine trades. Opportunistic trades (those who don't buy regularly) made a staggering annualized 18% abnormal return in the period 1986-2007.

Second, Ravina et al. (2009) found that for the period 1986 to 2003, mimicking executive trades earned an abnormal return of 24.20% and director trades 19.96% annualized.

I find this a very interesting topic and started writing my thesis about it, called "CEO abnormal returns and the agency problem". I will certainly write about it on Seeking Alpha when it is finished. Interestingly, I already found that during the period 2015-2020, CEO purchases made a significant abnormal return of 3.42% annually. Moreover, the 20% stocks of the data sample with the highest FCF yield made an abnormal return of 13.39%, which is why I focus on the FCF yield when analysing insider transactions.

So, why do these insiders outperform the market so significantly? Oftentimes, these insiders purchase the stock based on insider information about future cash flows. Moreover, insiders purchase a stock based on a contrarian belief. However, not all insiders are equal. For example, some new CEOs are required to buy a stock. Also note that the above-mentioned returns are averages, which means that there is a percentage of insider purchases that underperform the market as well.

My favourite: Mastercard

Every time when I write about insider transactions, I would like to provide my personal favourite of this giant list. This time, I like Mastercard a lot. Mastercard is an international payment card provider, and together with Visa (V) they have a sort of duopoly, although you could include American Express (AXP) and PayPal (PYPL) as well. As a consequence of this strong positioning, Mastercard is generating an astonishing operating margin of 57.24% and significant amounts of free cash flows ("FCF"). Interestingly, the company was able to keep growing revenues and free cash flows during the financial crisis, and I'm confident that it will be able to repeat that during this Covid-19 crisis. The company managed to grow its revenues and FCF by a CAGR of 12.6% and 22.4% respectively. The company will keep benefiting from a growing card payment market, which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 13.7% until 2025, primarily contributed by e-commerce growth.

(Source: Robbe Delaet, based on company data)

Although Mastercard still looks somewhat expensive at a forward P/E of 28.2 and FCF yield of 3.80%, it is not. These ratios are almost at a 5-year low and are justified, as Mastercard's future growth is highly predictable, which makes the stock less risky. This company is a long-term cash flow compounder with enormous margins, and buying at dips will prove to be very profitable in the long term.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

This crash showed some very interesting insider buying activity. For example, several insiders are buying the crash in oil companies, which could imply that they will be able to withstand the price war. Several papers indicated that following these insider transactions could be a very profitable strategy for investors. In this article, I included two lists of top purchases by value and by market cap. In my opinion, following the purchase of Mastercard's director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla could be a profitable investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.