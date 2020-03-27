Viral Win For Boeing 737 MAX

The markets have been in turmoil recently. This turmoil is driven by the spread of COVID-19, coupled with fears on economic damage, as well as the shock wave that Saudi Arabia sent through the financial markets and the oil industry as it engaged in a price war after Russia refused to reduce oil output to stabilize oil prices.

Source: FD

Year to date, Boeing shares lost 45% of their value. I previously marked a not fundamental-driven opportunity for Boeing to rebound. However, with the markets entering a bear market driven by COVID-19 and rate cuts and reactions from political leaders that couldn't comfort the markets that opportunity is gone… probably marking the worst call I made on Boeing in years, though I did point out the high-risk nature.

The short-term demand for air travel has been significantly dented. Long term, despite there being a bear market, I believe the picture remains intact. In a previous piece, as a step-up to a broader analysis, we discussed what the near-term downturn in demand for air travel could mean for the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities in China. We are now extending that analysis to the global customer base while we have slightly fine-tuned the model.

Boeing 737 MAX liabilities

As airlines as well as lessors had to ground the Boeing 737 MAX for a year [and counting] and have seen future deliveries being blocked and spread out, they have started to demand compensation from Boeing. This compensation is running in the billions, which will primarily render in 2020. Earlier this year, Boeing "surprised positively" with a liabilities update, which was around $2B lower than we anticipated. The company had already paid some $1.4B in compensations by the end of 2019.

With the current COVID-19 problems, some 80% of flights to and from China had been canceled. Within China, 2 out of every 3 flights have been canceled. In other parts of the world, we are now seeing an acceleration in airlines grounding the majority of their fleets. This could mean Boeing has a stronger hand in negotiations with airline customers.

The reason why Boeing could have a slightly stronger hand is because airlines currently simply don't need the aircraft that they were once promised. If Boeing would deliver them now, they would end up in storage next to other aircraft parked due to COVID-19. In the same way, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft already delivered to carriers would either be grounded due to COVID-19 or flying with significantly lower revenues.

It's known that within China, flights that haven't been canceled have airfares as low as $4. These are extremely low fares, partially made possible because of Chinese subsidies on some connections and lower break-even on Chinese domestic flights. The bottom line, however, is that the profit potential has reduced globally. In fact, it is even likely that some flights are still operated to break even rather than losing money. With that in mind, Boeing could have a tougher stance in customer compensation negotiations.

Reduced profits trickling down in liabilities

We had a look at how many Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been delivered. What we found is that 80 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been delivered to the major airlines and airline groups in China and another 17 aircraft to the smaller airlines in China. So, 97 aircraft have been delivered in China.

Worldwide, there have been 387 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delivered. We removed the hull losses from that number as well as some contractual deliveries and aircraft put in storage prior to the MAX crisis, and we get to 374 deliveries. That would mean there are 277 aircraft grounded worldwide, excluding China.

According to IATA, the short-term impact on the capacities and revenues is around 6-7 months. So, the aircraft that are delivered to customers but are stored wouldn't be needed for 6 to 7 months, even when the Boeing 737 MAX is cleared for flight again.

In our analysis, we use the following assumptions:

Load factor of 85%

Average capacity of 178 seats on a Boeing 737 MAX

4.5 flights per day

With these numbers, we get $0.12 million in lost profits per aircraft per month. Previously, Boeing was expected to compensate for that. With demand falling, this no longer is the case. For a 7-month time frame, that could mean $310 million lower liabilities for Boeing, $230 million from the World, excluding China, and $80 million from China.

Figure 1: Compounded deliveries estimate Boeing 737 MAX

The next element of the cost component would be the lower Boeing 737 MAX deliveries. Airlines missed out on these profits because these aircraft simply were not delivered. For 2019, deliveries should have been around 580 units and 666 units for 2020. Actual deliveries were 57 deliveries in 2019 and 0 deliveries year to date. Up until the start of April, 523 deliveries from 2019 remained absent and 167 deliveries for 2020. So, basically, at the start of the COVID-19 crisis for airlines, some 690 aircraft remained absent. It is estimated that around 170 aircraft were destined for China. That reduces liabilities by $410 million in the World excluding China and $135 million for China.

To that, we can add that, over a course of at least 7 months, no aircraft are needed, while some of these deliveries previously were part of the compensation package. That reduces the liabilities by another $140 million.

We can now add the reduction potential up and place some side notes:

We currently estimate that COVID-19 has the potential to reduce current and future liabilities by $990 million, of which roughly $500 million to $600 million would be part of existing liabilities. Boeing has total liabilities in connection to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis of $8.759B. So, the current portion of the reduction would be 5% for the World excluding China and 2% for China for a total of 7% and another 5% in reductions in upcoming updates. What that could mean is that, if the Boeing 737 MAX schedule slips, no big adjustments would be necessary.

We have also calculated the impact of lower oil prices, and currently expect that to be around $400 million. So, in total, you'd be looking at $1.4B in lower liabilities related to the Boeing 737 MAX.

Conclusion

Looking at the potential reductions, there seems to be good news as the current and future liabilities could go down by $1.4B. That is significant. We won't know for sure whether Boeing will have a strong enough position to squeeze out these reductions, but the possibility is certainly there. I believe that, in combination with the current blow being dealt to the air travel market, that could also spark a new phase in the negotiations, one where airlines will not be looking so much for compensation for lost future profits but for flexibility in delivery schedules and even cancelling orders without paying penalty fees. I consider that for all parties involved that to be a beneficial outcome. The wave in cancellations in February could be a first step in that process. What should be kept in mind, however, is that a hit in demand for air travel and subsequently aircraft can be more hurtful than the liabilities reduction Boeing might be able to negotiate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.