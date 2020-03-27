I Can't Trust This Rally

Even with a $2 trillion stimulus, companies and Main Street still are in for a long slog of unknown duration that might similarly continue to wreak chaos on this market and create new bottoms.

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic has only just barely begun in the United States and now almost every other country in the world.

Like with many of the false intraday rallies we've seen this past month, I believe this may well just be a slightly elongated version of a rally that can't hold.

The past month has set records for the markets, almost all of them negative, until this week and its seemingly overflowing gains and even a mini-bull market.

Markets rallied boldly this week, the Dow (DJI) posting even a mini-bull-market just these past few days since almost falling below 18,000, even as it seems the global fight against coronavirus has only steepened in its ferocity. Optimists may say that the market has already priced in the possible outcomes of the pandemic, and maybe even too much so, bolstered in that view most recently by Thursday's soaring rally in the wake of news that weekly U.S. new unemployment claims reached 3.28 million - almost double expectations of 1.5 million and multiples ahead of the prior record of 695,000 in 1982.

Data by YCharts

It is difficult to have any certainty about any but the most cash-rich, defensive companies in these extraordinary times. Even the most careful predictions of the fallout from this coronavirus fight are inaccurate and wild at best, as we saw Wednesday evening when Singapore reported a -10.6% annualized GDP contraction as compared to roughly -4.4% expected.

With the few, immediate economic numbers we have already appearing worse than predicted, it is difficult, I believe, to argue that markets have already correctly predicted the true earnings, market, and broader turmoil likely, let alone possible, from the coronavirus pandemic. Just like how the Dow (DIA) was still trying to pass 30,000, at the same time it was clear coronavirus was spreading to multiple nations at an astonishing, and devastating, speed, it appears now that there may be froth again as the understanding of the potential financial contagion is lost to day-trading.

Downgrades For You, Downgrades For Everyone!

We are nearing earnings season, and already we see every day that not only is nearly every sell-side equity rating a downgrade, but shockingly, even S&P 500 titans - Ford (F), Delta (DAL), etc. - are having their credit downgraded by the rating agencies, not just a rung or two but to junk. As the financial situation is more clearly revealed for many companies - for example, as The Cheesecake Factory said on Wednesday night it wouldn't be able to pay its April rent on any of its roughly 300 stores - and potentially worsens as the cycle of spending and credit shrinks, many more companies may soon face even further credit downgrades.

In many ways, right now the market does look attractive. The S&P 500's P/E ratio, even after some of the rallies this week, is still well below much of its recent history and touching its historical lows in all except for times when there was a recession, depression, and expectations for a long one at that.

(Source: The Wall Street Journal)

Even with this week's rallies so far, markets are still well below their historical highs just barely over a month ago. As the grossly inaccurate and big-range guesses on recent financial and economic data have shown, it is hard to predict whether the decline is too much, too little, or just right in expectation of the downturn companies are facing right now.

Unlike 2008, This Is Not Just A Financial Crisis

Yet, I believe a reason why the uncertainty is more than just a coin-flip but leans towards hedging towards still some more downside to come is because the coronavirus fight in the United States and dozens of other countries is now seemingly only intensifying. Dr. Schuchat, CDC Principal Deputy Director, in an interview with The Hill on Thursday, said that the hospital overcrowding and draconian total lockdowns in the Greater New York area right now may, in a few weeks, be replicated in increasingly numerous occurrences across the country.

We have only seen the beginning of the coronavirus fight. In 2008, the implosion, even as just a financial crisis, still took months to wreak its havoc, for the dominoes to fall across industries and for the market to bottom, let alone find a sturdy growth footing again. Here, we are facing a public health crisis that hasn't even been solved yet and has barely truly begun - how long it lasts and the companies it tears apart on the way still remains to be seen.

This week was one of new records in an already-record setting month and, unlike the past month, with positive achievements. The Dow posted its biggest one-day gain since 1933, its first back-to-back day of gains since February, and its strongest 3-day gain since 1931 in the midst of the Great Depression. Yet, before you let those records make you think that all is well for the market from now on, let alone for the economy, let me leave you with this chart of the Dow from the 1930s and the difficult, futile struggle it still often had:

(Source: MacroTrends)

Disclosure: I am/we are long LQD, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.