Sell The Rips: 5 Reasons Stocks Have More Downside In 2020

We think the economic growth and corporate earnings outlook remain bearish and see the recent rally as an opportunity to reduce risk exposure.

The coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating in many parts of the world, highlighting what is a deep global disruption that will have long-lasting implications.

The events of the past few weeks have provided an important lesson in that volatility indeed goes both ways. With the S&P 500 (SPY) reaching a 3-year low at 2,191 and down by 34% from its previous highs, the market has rallied an amazing 19% in just 3 days. Even as the coronavirus pandemic remains in full swing with an accelerating number of cases and fatalities worldwide, the market is responding favorably to aggressive monetary policy action and the passage of a $2 trillion relief bill in the United States. Given the strong move higher off the lows in recent days, there is some hope that the worst of the sell-off is behind us and the market already bottomed. We argue that the global economy still faces significant challenges for the foreseeable future that continue to represent deeply bearish trends for risk assets and stocks.

1. Still no end in sight to coronavirus pandemic

It was just two weeks ago on March 12 when President Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions by suspending flights from Europe and barring entry of foreign nationals. The situation escalated quickly as many cities pushed social distancing measures to slow the rate of infection. As of March 26, the daily number of new worldwide fatalities from COVID-19 continues to grow with different parts of the world entering an acceleration phase. The current global hotspot now appears to be Spain that appears to be exceeding the rate of severity compared to neighboring Italy.

The main concern is that there is no visibility for when the outbreak will end and when normal daily life can return for the millions or billions of people around the world in quarantine. World leaders including President Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro have expressed a desire to restart the economy as quickly as possible but it seems unlikely anything will be business as usual for the foreseeable future.

In our view, until there is a vaccine the threat of the virus and fear among the population will continue to disrupt all areas of the economy. It's unclear what conditions would be necessary to allow for large scale public gatherings and events like sports and concerts. Even if given an "all-clear" signal by the government, it's likely many people will still avoid activities like visiting restaurants, and air travel. Farther out, when the number of new cases finally slows to a halt, any headline of a new infection or emerging hotspot could create a local panic. The risk here is the disruptions extend beyond a timeline most people are willing to acknowledge. The longer this lasts, the more damaging it is to the macro outlook and corporate earnings.

2. Economic damages are global, not just in the U.S.

Investors should not lose track of the enormous economic impact the coronavirus is having outside the United States. The closure of people-facing service industries including restaurants, entertainment, tourism, hospitality, and professional activities is a worldwide phenomenon. The relief package includes hundreds of billions in loans for various industries from airlines, hospitals along with state and local governments. In our view, no dollar figure can make these entities whole to the entirety of full economic losses.

Other countries in lockdown are facing the same financial challenges, including surging unemployment like already observed in the United States. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is warning of a global recession in 2021. Unfortunately, many regions and economies cannot afford the same types of bailouts that are a luxury to only the wealthiest nations. For emerging markets in particular, which were previously seen as a growth driver to the global economy, the impacts will be worse.

The implication here is that 40% of revenues from S&P 500 companies in 2019 are based in international markets. Across sectors, technology has the largest exposure with 57% of revenues outside the United States. Anecdotally, consumers worldwide with reduced incomes are going to have a difficult time affording discretionary purchases. There is a greater impact on industries that are forced to cut back on capital investments and IT spending with more limited growth opportunities. In our view, the outlook is increasingly bearish.

3. Not all the jobs will come back

With a few industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality as the most visibility impacted with cities around the world in lockdown, it's important to recognize that the repercussions are more widespread across all sectors. With significant uncertainty regarding the operating outlook for the remainder of 2020, it's likely many companies that have already laid-off workers will take this opportunity to cut headcount and downsize the labor force as a cost-cutting measure.

Some estimates suggest the unemployment rate in the U.S. could surge towards 20% initially in an unprecedented situation. These dynamics are global with a surge in unemployment expected in several countries. This comes at a time when the unemployment rate in the United States was at a nearly 40-year record low of 3.5%; the process for the normalization of the labor market extends over years.

While we can look forward to many businesses reopening once the coronavirus outbreak is contained and people returning to old roles, we don't expect all the jobs to come back. Anecdotally, a corner restaurant that previously counted on a wait staff of 10 workers may find it only needs 9 when the business opens, as an example. More concerning here is that previous expansion and hiring plans for other companies may now be put on hold. White-collar corporate-type jobs that may have been looking to fill positions will likely take a step back given the uncertainties for growth opportunities.

There is an aggregate pressure on average wages that is also bearish for consumer spending. As it relates to corporate earnings and the stock market, companies will face weaker demand for consumer spending which will indirectly affect all sectors. This is a classic definition of a cyclical slowdown.

4. "Recovery" in 2021 may be an illusion

In a rather meaningless piece of economic data, Q4 2019 GDP data showed the U.S. economy grew by 2.1% year over year. It's possible that this aggregate level of GDP represented a peak in economic activity that could take many years to surpass. It's easy to think of a "recovery" in Q1 and Q2 next year from a depressed base level right now. Retail stores and restaurants that are closed now will likely post astronomical year-over-year comparable sales next year.

That being said, the actual level of activity, sales, and earnings may remain below peak levels from 2019. We think it will be far more important to focus on staked 2-year comparable figures for clarity on the overall market health and to gauge what businesses have managed to recover. The mechanism for continued weakness into 2021, goes back to the wealth effect and what we expect to be lingering sluggishness in all areas of the economy. Industries and consumers globally that have been displaced will present lower purchasing power that directly affects the operating environment of all companies.

5. Valuations are still too high

The next major market event is set to be a spirited Q1 earnings season. When companies last reported Q4 results in late January and into February, management teams were already noting disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak with operations in China but in general, were hesitant to quantify a financial impact. More recently, several companies have issued updates and pulled full-year guidance given the deteriorating circumstances and continued uncertainty.

Our take here is that any measure of published 2020 "consensus earnings" expectations for most companies are stale or have not yet revised appropriately lower. Investors are left in a situation essentially "flying blind" in terms of the operating and profit outlook for 2020 and 2021.

One measure we can look at is the current valuation multiples based on 2019 results. What we find is that stocks continue to trade at elevated premiums compared to average valuation levels over the past 5 to 10 years. In the table below, we present the top 15 constituents of the S&P 500 with their current Enterprise Value to Revenue multiple compared to their 10-year average.

Top 15 S&P 500 Constituents EV to Revenues (TTM) EV to Revenues (10 YR average) over/undervalued 6M TR Performance - as of 3/26/2020 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 7.8 3.4 128% 12%% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 4.0 3.4 17% 17% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 3.2 2.3 40% 10% Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) 4.0 5.2 -24% -7% Facebook, Inc. (FB) 5.5 n/a -11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) (BRK.A) 1.3 1.7 -26% -12% Visa Inc. (V) 15.6 11.9 31% -3% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.9 3.7 7% -3% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 0.7 0.6 15% -7% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 3.3 2.7 21% -17% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 15.3 10.2 51% -3% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 3.9 3.3 19% -13% Intel Corp. (INTC) 3.3 2.8 20% 9% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 1.0 0.8 25.0% 15% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 2.4 2.4 1% -11%

From the data above, we find that most companies are trading at multiples of sales and revenues compared to their 10-year average and overvalued at least by this one metric. Among the top 15 holdings in the S&P 500, only Alphabet Inc. with an EV to Revenue multiple of 4.0x and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. at 1.3x are "undervalued" relative to their EV to Revenue average over the past decade. A case can be made that stocks deserve higher premiums and a multiples expansion when growth is accelerating and the outlook improving, but we don't think that's a case here today.

The other point on the table above is the individual stock performance over the past 6 months. Among the top 15 stocks in the S&P 500, 5 stocks have positive returns over the period. It's curious to think that a stock like Visa and Mastercard are each down by only 3% since late September. These companies depend on global consumer spending and transaction volume as a growth driver which are set to face materially lower prospects. The declines among many mega-cap stocks in the market have been otherwise muted in the context of the coronavirus pandemic despite an objectively weaker outlook.

The valuations today imply investors are already too exuberant about the expected recovery. With our full data set considering companies that have a 10-year trading history, the median stock in the S&P 500 is 10% overvalued. We believe the current situation warrants a multiples contraction and a discount to levels observed over the past decade for most stocks.

To further our point, Apple Inc. provides a good example. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 20x and EV to Revenue of 4.0x. This compares to a 10-year P/E of 15.5x and 3.4x EV to revenue. By this measure, the stock is overvalued at current levels. Keep in mind Apple traded at a P/E of 13x as recently as January of 2019.

Considering an expected global economic slowdown with reduced consumer spending across most countries Apple conducts business in, we expect growth and earnings to be pressured beyond 2020. Poorer consumers will have less money to spend on the latest electronics and services. Similar factors will weigh on the operating environment for all consumer discretionary and tech sector companies. We look to AAPL as a bellwether for macro trends as the company has significant international exposure and could set the tone for the rest of the market.

What does it all mean?

Everyone is hopeful the coronavirus pandemic can be contained as quickly as possible and the upside here is that a miraculous vaccine is introduced that provides a real sense of security. In terms of financial markets, we see the risks tilted to the downside. Several fundamental headwinds are set to represent bearish trends through 2021.

We sense that the market remains complacent to the deeply bearish trends facing the global economy and corporate operating environment. In what has been an impressive rally from the lows this week, we are approaching an awkward position where the S&P 500 is almost at a technical "bull market" 20% off its lows at around the 2,635-index level or $262 in SPY. To the downside, the S&P 500 at or below 2,000 may be more consistent with the global recession that we envision.

We recommend taking this rally as an opportunity to reduce equity risk exposure through a portfolio rebalancing with an added allocation to fixed income. We also like gold (GLD) in this environment.

