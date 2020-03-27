Insights At A Glance: Updating MLP Yield Scenario Analysis And Midstream Insider Buying

In the last six trading days alone, there have been over $4 million of insider transactions among constituents of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA).

Since our initial stress test of the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index’s (AMZI) yield, the index underwent its quarterly rebalancing with related constituent changes, and a few MLPs announced distribution cuts.

By Bryce Bingham

Since our initial stress test of the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index’s (AMZI) yield (read more), the index underwent its quarterly rebalancing with related constituent changes, and a few MLPs announced distribution cuts. In terms of constituent changes, Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and CNX Midstream (CNXM) were added to the index, while Tallgrass Energy (TGE) was removed. The chart below incorporates1 recently announced 50% distribution cuts from DCP Midstream (DCP) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and the 73% cut from Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX). The scenario analyses assume distribution cuts of 50% and 75% for AMZI constituents, except those that have already announced cuts. Note that, again, these scenarios do not reflect Alerian’s base-case assumptions and are purely illustrative. In both scenarios, MLP yields still represent healthy premiums to other income-focused sectors. Even when assuming a 75% index-wide distribution cut, the AMZI’s yield of 6.5% is 160 basis points above that of REITs and 240 basis points above that of utilities. To be clear, across-the-board cuts are not anticipated. Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) decision to proactively announce its 1Q20 payout at the same level as its 4Q19 distribution and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) indicating no change to its 3% distribution growth forecast for 2020 in today’s presentation help ease concerns around the durability of distributions from larger MLPs in the current environment.

Management teams have taken advantage of these historically high yields by continuing to use this downturn as a buying opportunity. The table below reflects direct insider purchases of midstream securities since March 18, when our last note on the subject was published (see here). In the last six trading days alone, there have been over $4 million of insider transactions among constituents of the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), including significant purchases at ONEOK (OKE), Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), and NuStar Energy (NS). Since February 14, 29 out of 49 total index constituents have seen insider purchases, reflecting management teams’ broad confidence in their underlying businesses.

Footnote:

1 The chart does not include the 73% cut announced this morning by Genesis Energy (GEL), which had a 1.8% weighting in the AMZI Index as of the March 20, 2020 quarterly rebalancing.

Disclosure: © Alerian 2020. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.