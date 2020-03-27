Finding Value As Markets Struggle For Direction
Includes: BAPR, BAUG, BIBL, BJUL, BJUN, BOCT, CHGX, CRF, DDM, DIA, DMRL, DOG, DUSA, DXD, EDOW, EEH, EPS, EQL, EQWL, ESGL, FEX, FWDD, GSEW, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OMFS, OTPIX, PAPR, PAUG, PJAN, PJUN, PMOM, PPLC, PSQ, QID, QLD, QMJ, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RWM, RWSL, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SFY, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SSPY, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TRND, TWM, TZA, UAUG, UDOW, UDPIX, UJAN, UOCT, UPRO, URTY, USA, USMC, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ZF
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Will this $2 trillion fiscal package stop the U.S. economy from further deterioration?
What needs to happen before markets find the bottom?
How to find quality companies on sale?
Kim Parlee recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with David Sykes, Head of Public Equities, TD Asset Management, about what needs to happen before markets find the bottom, and how to find companies that can emerge when the crisis subsides.