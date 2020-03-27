AngloGold Ashanti: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It's been a volatile month for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and few names have been able to evade the panic selling across the sector. Despite a strong Q4 report for AngloGold Ashanti (AU), the stock was caught up in the selling pressure but has fortunately ridden gold's (GLD) coattails back near its 52-week highs. While the company is on track for robust earnings growth in both FY-2020 and FY-2021, the stock is now getting overbought short term, after a parabolic 80% rally in 8 days. Therefore, although AngloGold Ashanti is a solid miner in the gold space, there will likely be better opportunities ahead to enter the stock. Based on this, I see no reason to chase the stock above $23.10 currently, and I would view any rallies above $24.50 before May as selling opportunities.

AngloGold Ashanti had an exceptional year in FY-2019 and has been quite busy on the divestment front, shedding its higher-cost and higher capital-intensive assets. The company sold its ownership in the Sadiola mine based out of Mali to Allied Gold last year, and let go of its remaining South African assets last month for $300~ million. While these divestments will lead to lower annual gold production in FY-2020, this will be more than offset by margin expansion with both a higher gold price and the Obuasi Mine in the process of ramping up. Let's take a quick look at the FY-2019 results:

AngloGold Ashanti produced 3.3 million ounces of gold in FY-2019 at all-in sustaining costs of $992, roughly in line with FY-2018 performance. As we can see from the chart above, this placed the company a little above the middle of the pack for costs among gold producers, with AngloGold's costs ranking 30th out of 47 reported names. For FY-2020, we are likely to see lower gold production than FY-2019 based on a guidance midpoint of 3.17 million ounces, and costs are also expected to climb. However, these higher costs are due to much higher capital expenditures next year of $955 million at the midpoint, compared to $814 million in FY- 2019.

The good news is that it's quite possible costs can be dragged down below $970/oz on a consolidated basis in FY-2021, as the company's new Obuasi mine should be firing on all cylinders by then. AngloGold's goal is to have the mine operating at 4,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2020, which would translate to nearly 400,000 ounces of annual gold production. The great thing about Obuasi is that the mine should help pull the company's company-wide all-in sustaining costs (AISC) lower, given that AISC is projected at $775/oz, more than 21% below the company's consolidated costs. Therefore, between Obuasi's lower costs and a firmer gold price, the margin expansion shown below could certainly head north of 33% by FY-2021. Let's see how this is expected to translate to the company's bottom-line growth:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), AngloGold Ashanti has made massive progress in the profitability department, with annual earnings per share swinging positive in FY-2018. This was a significant improvement from the four out of five years of negative annual EPS from FY-2013 through FY-2017. However, not only have we seen a shift to positive annual earnings per share, but we've also seen massive growth. FY-2019 annual EPS came in at $1.80, up 146% year-over-year from FY-2018's annual EPS of $0.73. This was one of the strongest growth rates among gold producers in the Gold Miners Index for FY-2019, like Yamana Gold's (AUY) 0% annual EPS growth, and Barrick Gold's (GOLD) 45% earnings growth.

If we look ahead to FY-2020 and FY-2021, this period of exceptional growth is expected to continue, with estimates for $1.88 in annual EPS for FY-2020, and $2.11 in annual EPS for FY-2021. While 4% growth for FY-2020 may not look all that impressive, it's important to note that this growth is lapping FY-2019's high triple-digit growth rate. Meanwhile, FY-2021 growth is expected to come in at 12%, translating to another year of double-digit growth. I believe these estimates are on the conservative side, and I would expect to see annual EPS of $1.95 or higher for FY-2020, and yearly EPS of $2.15 or higher for FY-2021. This is because the company is likely to enjoy a gold selling price of $1,530/oz or higher for FY-2020, well ahead of the average gold selling price of $1,387/oz gold price for FY-2019.

Moving over to valuation, AngloGold Ashanti certainly has a tailwind here, with the company priced at a very reasonable 11.8x forward earnings. If we compare this valuation to peers from a cost standpoint, we can see that AngloGold Ashanti is trading below the average forward earnings multiple of its peers of 13.42. I have chosen Eldorado Gold (EGO), Kinross Gold (KGC) and Yamana Gold as relevant peers as they are all operating out of mostly Tier-2 jurisdictions like AngloGold, and have similar costs ranging from $983/oz to $1,034/oz. These costs are roughly in line with AngloGold Ashanti's AISC of $992/oz for FY-2019, and my expected AISC for AngloGold of $1,015/oz for FY-2020. Based on the fact that AngloGold Ashanti is trading below the peer average earnings multiple, I would not be surprised to see the stock finish 2020 above the $25.30 level. This would translate to a forward earnings multiple of 12 based on FY-2021 EPS estimates of $2.11, a relatively conservative price target.

So why not rush out and buy AngloGold Ashanti here if it's likely to finish the year above $25.00? A look at the technical picture should help answer this question:

As we can see from the daily chart above, the stock is now up 80% in just nine trading days off of its low on March 16th. This rally has left the stock at its most overbought condition in over six years, with the only comparable advance being the January through February rally in 2015. Following the 77% rally in 31 days in January 2015, the stock fell 35% in just twenty-five trading days, erasing more than half of its advance. There is one glaring difference between the 2015 advance and the current advance, and this is the fact that AngloGold was in a bear market during early 2015, and it is currently in a bull market. Having said that, a multi-year extreme for overbought conditions is generally not a great time to be a buyer, and a 20% plus correction from the $23.00 level would not be surprising at all.

While AngloGold Ashanti is arguably one of the highest quality miners in the Gold Miners Index, I see no reason to be chasing the stock at current levels. Trees do not grow to the sky, and neither do stocks, and an 80% rally in nine trading days is about as overbought as a stock can get short term. Therefore, while AngloGold Ashanti may have a great shot at finishing the year above $25.00, but it's unlikely we head there in a straight line. At current levels, I see an extremely poor reward to risk above $23.00 and believe this is a terrible time to be chasing the stock. Based on this, I think patience is the best move currently, and I would view rallies above $24.50 in the next month as selling opportunities.

