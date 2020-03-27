Unilever: A Forgotten Blue Chip Company That Offers Value Today

The stock is undervalued, although the rapid rise of the markets over the past few days has taken some value off of the table. Shares are attractive for long-term investors.

Unilever is a strong consumer staples conglomerate. It's often overlooked because it's not a US company. This also somewhat distorts its dividend growth history.

We have been emphasizing a "flight to quality" in our recent research, a byproduct of what is happening with this global coronavirus pandemic. As the virus continues to spread in the US, we feel that the situation is poised to worsen before getting better. We have been looking for specific traits in businesses that we believe are poised to continue generating value through these challenges. One such business that receives less coverage than many of its peers (perhaps because it's not a US company), is The Unilever Group (UL). The consumer staples conglomerate still trades in the lower end of its 52-week range, despite a bit of a recent rally in the market. We outline the company's most important qualities below, and detail why we believe that the stock is attractive today for long-term investors.

Brand Diversity And Quality

Unilever offers a wide variety of brands that infiltrate the households of consumers all around the globe. The types of products range from food/drink (ice cream, tea, spreads), to home care (cleaning products, laundry), to personal care and beauty (soaps, hair care, deodorant, and more).

source: The Unilever Group

The company's sales are spread quite evenly between its three brand categories, and split geographically between developed and emerging markets. This gives Unilever broad exposure in multiple ways, providing stability to its revenue streams. Consumer staples are a reliable, and steady growing business category. The company performs in line with this, typically growing sales at a low single-digit rate via a combination of population growth, middle class expansion, price increases, and product innovation. Over the past decade, Unilever's revenue CAGR has been 2.7%.

Source: YCharts

Unilever has also done a solid job managing all of these brands and assets. The company has generated a return on invested capital of between 18%-19% over the past several years. If we compare this to the company's immediate peers, Unilever performs in the middle of the grouping. It is worth noting that some companies have generated superior rates of return, though Unilever has been very consistent despite rearranging its portfolio.

Source: The Unilever Group

Financial Strength

While food and household goods are hot commodities in markets where virus containment measures are stoking panic buying, there is a strong possibility that the shutdown mandates imposed across the world cause a degree of supply chain disruption that ultimately dings operating results.

Because of this, we are looking very closely at the balance sheet of all companies that we touch on. A strong balance sheet can offer both a financial safety net, as well as provide resources to take advantage of any opportunities to create value for shareholders.

Unilever's balance sheet is in very good shape. The company currently holds 23.1 billion Euros in net debt, a leverage ratio of just 1.9X EBITDA. The company's cash position is also healthy at 4.1 billion Euros.

In the event that the company decides to borrow, Unilever also carries strong ratings from both S&P and Moody's. Both agencies have assigned mid-tier investment grade ratings and stable outlooks to Unilever.

Strong And Supported Dividend

Non-US companies often get overlooked the most by dividend investors. The reason for this, is that the dividends are paid out in the currency native to the company's corporate headquarters. In Unilever's case, their dividend is paid out in Euros. Depending on the currency conversion, that dividend can fluctuate in value in US dollars. For this reason, companies such as Unilever don't show up on dividend growth screenings, and don't ever get to earn status for their history of increasing the payout.

Unilever has paid a dividend for many years, and began paying it quarterly at the end of 2009 (many European companies pay annually/semi-annually). Unilever's quarterly dividend at the beginning of 2010 was 0.208 Euros, and its quarterly dividend as of the end of its 2019 fiscal year is 0.4104 Euros. That is a 7% growth rate over the course of the past decade. Unilever is a fantastic dividend growth stock, yet most investors don't recognize that it is.

If we translate the total annual dividend to US dollars, we get an annual payout of $1.81. On the company's ADR shares traded on US markets, that is a dividend yield of 3.63% on the current share price.

As dividend growth investors, a dividend yielding 3.63% and with a 10-year growth rate of 7% is a solid compounder for long-term investors, and a signal as to the overall strength of Unilever's business model. The dividend payout ratio of 64% based on full year 2019 EPS signals that the dividend is easily covered too.

Attractive Valuation

The recent volatility of the markets took few prisoners, and Unilever saw its stock fall to new 52-week lows recently ($44 per share). Since then, the stock has begun to rebound back to what is currently $49-$50 per share. We still remain a ways off of the stock's 52-week highs of nearly $65 per share.

Source: YCharts

Because Unilever issues ADR shares (traded on US exchange) at a 1:1 ratio, we can simply convert the company's 2019 earnings of 2.55 Euros per share to USD to calculate an earnings multiple. The result is $2.81 USD/ADR share, resulting in an earnings multiple of 17.79X. This is an 8% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 19.37X.

With analysts currently projecting the company to grow earnings at about 7% per year over the next five years, investors can expect total returns between 10%-12% when factoring in the dividend. For long-term investors, the steady growth, solid yield and reasonable value are attractive given the quality and safety of Unilever's business. On the other hand, the markets have been a roller coaster lately, and the stock was 10% cheaper just days ago. We don't think that the worst of the pandemic has yet been felt (neither as a health crisis nor economically), so investors should get another look at the mid $40s in the coming days/weeks. Either way one decides to approach it, Unilever is worthy of consideration for any long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.