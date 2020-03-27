Apartment REITs On Sale: Equity Residential Is A Buy

Equity Residential (EQR) is one of those stocks that never seems to trade in a buyable range. That has now changed, as shares now yield close to 5%. With a long runway for rent increases, EQR offers attractively robust dividend growth. I rate the shares a buy.

Equity Residential

EQR owns 309 apartment properties with 79,962 units across the nation:

(2020 Presentation)

The outlook for apartments remains very bullish, mainly due to the fact that housing prices continue to rise. In EQR’s markets, housing prices remain at elevated multiples as it relates to household income:

(2020 Presentation)

This suggests that EQR’s markets, as compared to the national average, lend themselves more to higher rent demand. In these markets, the financially responsible thing to do is rent. Such observations are validated by the strong long-term average rent growth and occupancy rates of EQR’s markets over the past two decades:

(2020 Presentation)

EQR primarily grows cash flows by raising rents. EQR has achieved high rates on renewals and expects 4.7% renewal rates in 2020. About 55% of all leases renew every year:

(2020 Presentation)

The fact that EQR is able to maintain such impressive rent growth in spite of the high churn is an indication of the tailwinds to apartment REITs from rising housing prices. EQR has managed impressive results since 2010, with SS NOI growing at a 4.8% clip:

(2020 Presentation)

FFO and dividends have grown at above 5% annually:

(2020 Presentation)

Will these results continue? EQR has guided for 2020 to see more of the strong results with 2.7% SS NOI growth at the midpoint. That said, this guidance was issued before EQR recently declared that it was extending help to its tenants through efforts such as waiving late fees and offering renewal leases without rent increases. While it remains unclear how 2020 will shape up for EQR, I am confident that cash flows should at the minimum remain solid, as living expenses seem to be at the top of the expense priority list. Together with a high current yield, EQR appears priced to deliver approximately 9-10% annual returns assuming no multiple expansion.

Balance Sheet

EQR has a strong balance sheet rated A- or equivalent by the credit agencies.

Debt to EBITDA stood at 5.1 times.

(2020 Presentation)

EQR has $1.38 billion available from its credit facilities, more than enough to address near-term debt maturities. Ever since the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, investors have placed great scrutiny on highly levered companies in times of distress, in fear of a repeat of the credit freeze. EQR’s high credit rating and liquidity profile suggest that it is strongly positioned to survive through the current pandemic.

Valuation And Price Target

EQR has guided for $3.64 in 2020 FFO and $2.41 in 2020 dividends per share. At recent prices, EQR trades at 14 times FFO and at a 4.6% dividend yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $68, representing a 3.5% dividend yield. At that price, shares would potentially deliver 7-8% annual returns. Shares have 37% total return upside to that target.

Risks

The bullish thesis for EQR hinges on multiple expansion. I do not view the baseline return of 9-10% as attractive in the current environment, and thus multiple expansion is necessary to make shares attractive as compared to alternatives. Investors buying into EQR should be bullish on the “bond equivalent” bull thesis in which the market seems to be valuing high-quality REITs in line with treasury yields.

Many municipalities are implementing rent control measures, which may impact EQR’s ability to increase rents and grow cash flow. While such rent control laws can vary in severity - check out the 5% rent increase cap at California - future rent control laws may be more aggressive.

The coronavirus may lead to a delay in cash flows in 2020. Furthermore, it may negatively affect its projected growth rates. As long as investors focus on 2021 and beyond, I do not anticipate such results to lead to such dramatic punishment by investors. Still, there might be short-term volatility in the event of earnings misses.

Conclusion

It is easy to understand the appeal of owning apartment REITs, as they offer very predictable income growth. EQR looks cheap at a 4.6% yield. I rate shares a buy.

