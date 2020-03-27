Massive Carnage In The CEF Space

We are in a 1% interest rate environment. Anything yielding in excess of that level has some assumption of risk. You must accept that risk if you want to produce.

It is still far too early to think about jumping in en masse and reloading up portfolios with leveraged CEFs. That said, we have a shopping list ready to go.

This is all liquidity driven declines. What we are seeing are the pitfalls of a daily liquidity "wrapper" holding illiquid securities.

The declines in price and NAV of most CEFs have been nothing short of massive. Investors are selling anything and everything.

All high-yield assets have been crushed in this market - in some cases worse than equities. Closed-End Bond Funds ("CEFs"), Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), preferred stocks, and even some mutual funds have been massacred.

Why?

Investors are selling everything not bolted down. They want pure cash. Plain and simple.

CEFs in particular can be hit pretty hard. Going into this crisis, they weren't cheap, trading at a tight discount to NAV on average. By March 20, discounts were reaching their lowest levels since the Financial Crisis. Will they make it out this time?

(Source: RiverNorth Capital)

The fall in price and NAV of most CEFs has been nothing short of massive. Investors are selling anything and everything.

Some of the sector declines since February 15th are simply unprecedented. The one sector we've been imploring investors to ignore for months, if not years, is the MLP space. The structure is simply too flawed to be investable long-term. Given their destruction, we think the space will look significantly different in years to come. For the most part, these funds are all deleveraging with Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps (JMLP) both announcing the elimination of their leverage.

The top 5 price movers and NAV movers have been municipals as one would expect in a flight to safety environment. However, those returns are all negative, and in some cases, strongly so. Far more negative than we saw during the financial crisis when the average national muni CEF NAV fell by approximately 11%. Taxable muni CEF NAVs are now down 19.6% while national tax-free muni CEF NAVs are down 16.5%.

This is all liquidity driven declines. What we are seeing are the pitfalls of a daily liquidity "wrapper" holding illiquid securities. When there is a rush for the exits, the funds are forced to sell bonds down at fire-sale prices. This causes a cascading effect as the NAV falls and infects other muni bonds.

We are also seeing some deleveraging as the SIFMA index has spiked. This is a benchmark for municipal CEF leverage financing costs. When that occurs, they are paying more "interest" on their borrowed capital than they are earning forcing them to pay down. To pay down, they need to sell some holdings (when everything is already down in price) leading deleveraging.

The following tables show the funds that have done the best in price and on NAV. Most of the funds are government bond and municipal bond funds. The top price and NAV movers have been target term munis that are planning to liquidate in the near term. That is BlackRock FL Municipal 2020 (BFO) and BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK). These funds liquidate at the end of this year and have already toggled back the leverage and are letting maturities roll off into cash and Treasuries.

Z-scores, coverage ratios, and other fundamentals are completely meaningless. Picking your spots in this market remains a question of stomach strength. Volatility will reign supreme for some time. So any buying done today must contend with the prospect of massive price swings in the lower liquidity segments of the market: municipals, preferreds, and non-agency mortgages.

Additional Pain Coming

Two areas we've advised members to avoid are MLPs and CLOs. The MLP destruction is well known at this point so it doesn't make sense to spend much time on it. Most funds are down >50% with some approaching -90%. You'll start seeing reverse splits in these and mergers of funds to combine them and make them economical for the sponsor again. Distributions are going to be cut like percentages of their NAV declines.

CLOs report their NAV less regularly. Four of the five funds report monthly: OFS Credit Company (OCCI), Eagle Point Credit (ECC), Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC). The other is XAI Octagon Floating Rate (XFLT) which reports daily. They are low on the totem pole in terms of quality. If XFLT is any indication of what will happen to the monthly reporters, we should see NAVs adjust by 35-45% for March. I don't think all of these will exist following this crisis.

ECC, for example, has seen a 95% change in valuation. That is, it was at a 35% premium a month ago and is currently at a 53% discount. Of course the NAV has not been updated yet for March. We should get that next week. In all likelihood, the NAV will be down at least 25%.

When will this all end?

Well, it's only been a month but it feels like an eternity. The magnitude of this decline - markets wide - has been incredible and very painful. Add in a "fear of death" component given it is being driven by a virus and you have a recipe for a panic-induced, sell everything and ask questions later type of environment.

Closed-end funds are the ultimate fear trade as greater than 90% of the shares are owned by retail investors. This is why in our article of indicators we need to see; sentiment needs to be at a certain level. Sentiment drives fund flows and fund flows drive asset prices.

We have been decrying for years that there are a bunch of over-risked investors in this market. These are investors who otherwise would be in traditional bond portfolios of primarily individual bonds but are risking up because those bond portfolios offer such little return. These are fickle investors who are out at the first signs of stress.

Once these investors have been flushed from the markets, fund flows are likely to turn. Sentiment remains relatively bullish compared to what one would have expected given the turmoil.

My Thoughts

It is still far too early to think about jumping in en masse and reloading up portfolios with leveraged CEFs. That said, having a shopping list of things to add so that we can begin the long road of recovery makes sense. Primarily, we are looking at beaten-down funds that have the capacity to add new positions by using dry powder adding significantly discounted securities with juicy yields.

Investors see the markets down and have an instinct to simply add without considering the near term. You need to have an iron stomach in order to weather the volatility. On our service, we have certain members who are very stoic when it comes to the volatility and others that at a 1% loss want to run to cash. This is the spectrum of risk aversion.

While we are firm believers that volatility is opportunity in the space, the NAVs will be the key. We keep watching certain indicators for signs of stabilization in the bond markets. The decline of certain CEF NAVs has been a clear sign of fund flows and panic driven selling causing a contagion effect to other holdings. The question becomes how much forced deleveraging is occurring in certain overlevered funds.

The most opportunity is in the sectors where the NAV declines have more to do with volatility and liquidity than with an actual increase in credit risk. The two most dislocated sectors are municipals and preferreds. The problem is the deleveraging issues so we would be first entering in the individual spaces - i.e. buying individual muni bonds and individual preferreds. Here we can pick and choose the best individual positions for our portfolios with an eye on the future - in other words looking out a year or more.

The preferred space has been absolutely spanked thanks to the lack of liquidity and a rush for the exits among the largest ETFs and open-end mutual funds. The opportunity today in the space is tremendous and better than it was in late 2018. These are the times to load up on these types of assets and then hold them until they are called or in the rare case mature.

CEFs will recover - well most of them will. This is looking a lot like 2008 in terms of the liquidity lock-up and the massive blowout of spreads. This is an updated chart of PIMCO Corporate & Strategy (PCN) since inception 2002. You can see how far it fell in 2008, from a price of $16 down to $5, a decline of ~69%. The distribution was not cut and has only changed once over the 18 -year history, a small increase.

If income is the primary goal, then focus on the income. Unless you are a trader, income investing is about cash flow. So far, we have experienced ZERO distribution cuts among Yield Hunting Core Portfolio funds. That may change on April 1 or it may not - like any other start of the month. For now, income remains unchanged.

Principal can fluctuate as investors "discount" the cash flows by a higher rate. In other words, all securities are valued based on a discounted cash flow framework. You assume a series of future cash flows and discount them back by a certain discount rate. In times of stress, perhaps you increase that discount rate to account for some uncertainty. But in general, the market is going to whip around your fixed income investments while the income stays the same.

We are in a 1% interest rate environment. Anything yielding in excess of that level has some assumption of risk. A 5% tax-free yield or a 10% taxable yield from a CEF clearly is going to come with some degree of risk. Your other choices are individual bonds, bond mutual funds, or an annuity. We have discussed annuities in the past and do think they should be considered by everyone.

Each of these structures are similar in that you give up lump sum of capital and in return get a cash flow stream back. With a bond you get your principal back as well. With a bond fund, you get back the market value back when you sell. The same is true with a CEF. However, with an annuity your capital is gone. The annuity distribution rate rivals that of the CEF with yields over 6.5%-7.0% for those around 65. But again, there is no principal coming back to you.

As commish.jw wrote on the chat:

You give them [annuity seller] the golden goose and they give you back eggs. They keep the goose. That structure doesn't seem to bother the annuity investor. But with their bonds and funds, where they get to keep the goose AND the eggs, they fret over the daily value of the goose. Whatever the value of the goose (bond/fund) is on a daily basis, it is still yours. You didn't give it away.

For those wanting to keep the goose AND the eggs, you have to accept some volatility. Plain and simple. There is no cake and eating it too.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.