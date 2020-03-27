Light At The End Of The Tunnel? The Case For Equities
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Breaking down the massive U.S. jobless claims numbers.
Difference between the virus-driven market crisis and the Great Recession.
Why equities are attractive for investors searching for yield.
Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Damian Fernandes, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, about the potential recovery in equities and the opportunity for investors searching for yield.