3 Grocery Stocks Holding Up Better Than Others During The Coronavirus Plunge

The answer is grocery-related companies since consumers need these stores to fulfill their basic needs on an ongoing basis.

With the market crashing, investors are wondering what stocks are losing less value than most.

The stock market plunged about 37% from the 52-week high to the 52-week low as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) during the Coronavirus shutdowns and uncertainty. Although many stocks declined by this amount, there are some that have held up better. Those are the grocery-related stocks.

Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Kroger (KR) have all held up better than the market since they are now trading 14%, 10%, and 21% respectively off of their 52-week highs. The S&P 500 is now trading 22.5% below its 52-week high. The reason for these stocks to hold up better than average is the fact that we can't live without food. These companies supply basic needs for millions of consumers. They supply not just food and drink, but also everyday household products like toilet tissue/other paper products, cleaning/disinfecting products, and pharmacy services that consumers need on a regular basis.

Stock Stability By Supplying Essential Items

Obviously, consumers can't stop eating, drinking, and taking prescription medications. These companies provide our basic needs to survive (shelter not included). As investors, we tend to get caught up in the above-average growth companies during bull markets and that is fine. However, it is also wise to think about companies like Walmart, Costco, and Kroger that millions of consumers depend on for basic survival on a regular basis.

About 90% of consumers in the United States are located within 15 miles of a Walmart store with 11,501 stores located worldwide. Costco operates 785 warehouses globally, while Kroger operates 2,759 total food stores. These companies are available for millions of consumers to supply their basic ongoing needs.

It doesn't matter what is happening in the economy with respect to these companies. Consumers will still need to purchase groceries and household items even if they are on unemployment. That provides these firms with some revenue and earnings stability as compared to other industries which can be very cyclical.

The revenue and earnings stability associated with the grocery-oriented companies should provide the stocks with less cyclical volatility. These companies may not be immune to the market volatility on a day-to-day basis, but we've seen that they are not losing value as drastically as the overall market. That can provide investors with peace of mind in uncertain times.

Source: bigcharts.com

The chart above shows a sharp drop in the S&P 500 (purple line) of at least 30% as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns. At the same time, the grocery-related stocks had some volatility but held up much better.

Dividend Yields

In addition to stock price stability, these stocks pay investors dividends. These grocery-related companies aren't high dividend yielders. However, they do pay dividends on a regular basis and tend to increase them annually.

Company Dividend Yield Walmart 1.97% Costco 0.9% Kroger 2%

Source: table created by the author with data from SeekingAlpha

Walmart increased its dividend every year since 1974. Costco has been increasing its dividend annually since 2004. Kroger has been increasing its dividend every year for more than a decade. Costco and Kroger have been increasing dividend payments by double-digit rates. However, Walmart has been less generous with a 2% increase in 2020.

While Costco's yield is just shy of 1% and lower than the others, Costco had the highest growth rate over the past few years. As a result, Costco's stock tends to outperform the others and the market over long periods of time as seen in the chart below.

Source: bigcharts.com

Costco's outperformance was the result of the company's higher than average growth. Costco averaged 11.8% annual earnings growth over the past five years. The next five years might be a little lower at 6% to 7% annual EPS growth for Costco. This is higher than Walmart's expected annual 5% to 6% EPS growth but on par with Kroger's expected annual EPS growth of 6% to 7% for the next five years. Of course, these estimates could change. However, since these companies supply many essential items, their expected growth is probably more predictable than most other companies.

Giving More Weight to Price/Sales to Value Grocery Stocks

Investors could quickly dismiss some of the grocery store stocks as a result of their above-average PE ratios. However, the bright spot for the valuation of grocery-related stocks is the price to sales ratio, which is below the market's average. Here's how these companies compare:

Company Forward PE Forward Price/Sales Walmart 21 0.58 Costco 32 0.75 Kroger 11.7 0.18 S&P 500 (SPY) 15.5 1.89 TTM

Source: table created by author w/ data from SeekingAlpha, multpl.com, ssga.com

As you can see in the table above, Walmart and Costco are trading with above-average forward PE ratios. This is probably the result of the market pricing in some premium for their steady, reliable growth. Kroger has the lowest and most attractive overall valuation.

However, all three companies are attractively valued based on the price to sales ratio, which is below one. This is probably the better metric to use because grocery businesses tend to have low-margins. All three of these companies have net income margins in the low single-digit percentage range (1% to 3%). Therefore, basing valuation on sales rather than earnings can be a better method in my opinion.

"The largest profits regularly result from buying stocks at low P/S ratios."

- Ken Fisher

Of course, this quote isn't true for any company. Companies with unmanageable debt or those with negative cash flow will probably not perform as well as profitable companies with strong balance sheets and cash flow.

Walmart, Costco, and Kroger have positive cash flow with manageable debt. Plus, the nature of their businesses is that they are more steady and less cyclical than average. So, even when recessions occur, these companies don't experience significant declines in revenue as compared to the average S&P 500 company. That allows them to carry high debt, without being in danger of defaulting in tough times.

Outlook for Walmart, Costco, and Kroger

While these companies may hold up better than the broader market during uncertain times and economic downturns like we have been experiencing with COVID-19, they might lag the market when the turnaround resumes. When the bottom for the market is in, the higher growth companies with double-digit earnings growth such as technology companies have a good chance of becoming the outperformers.

Costco outperformed the market in recent years, but that was when they were growing earnings at double-digit rates. It is not clear that the market will continue to award Costco with above-average price appreciation since its earnings are expected to grow at lower single-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

Overall, we can view these companies not as potential market outperformers for the long-term, but as steady growers that pay dividends and provide a certain degree of safety during uncertain times. While it can be beneficial to sell cyclical stocks at the top of the market for nimble investors, it would be more beneficial to hold onto Walmart, Costco, and Kroger for the long-term during good times and bad. Stocks like these can provide some additional balance to portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.