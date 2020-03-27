New York Community Bancorp: Modestly Undervalued But Dividend Limits Long Term Appeal

The company will almost certainly benefit from low benchmark interest rates although not to the same degree as during the last interest rate cycle.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) attracts frequent attention for its high dividend yield. The high dividend payout ratio, however, limits the company's potential appeal from a capital appreciation standpoint since it limits the company's ability to grow book value and, thus, incremental growth in earnings per share as we wrote last year. Instead, the company has historically relied on the issuance of new shares to support growth which dilutes the benefit to existing shareholders. The resulting lack of growth potential in earnings per share limited the appeal – and valuation – of the common shares to an annuity income investment.

The recent decline in short term benchmark interest rates and relative steepening of the yield curve should benefit the company as net interest margin expands in the next couple years. In combination with the recent decline in share price below our valuation range, the common shares are again modestly undervalued and presents a potentially appealing opportunity. We've updated our net interest margin expectations for the company as well as our associated valuation which suggests a slightly higher fair valuation range of $10.00 to $14.00. Still, we continue to believe the long term appreciation potential is limited due to the high dividend payout ratio.

Net Interest Margin

New York Community Bancorp will almost certainly benefit from a return to near zero short term benchmark interest rates. New York Community’s most recent financial disclosures reflect this likelihood with a positive net interest income exposure to declining interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in the yield curve):

Source: New York Community Bancorp 10-K (2019)

Notably, though, this actually represents a decline in the company’s short term sensitivity to declining benchmark interest rates since the middle of last year when a 100 basis point decline was projected to boost net interest income by closer to 4.25%. In essence, the company has reduced its interest rate exposure in the interim which will temper the positive impact of lower short term benchmark interest rates.

However, while New York Community Bancorp will likely experience a short to intermediate term boost in net interest margin, this boost is likely to peak within roughly three years after which low interest rates, assuming they remain, will begin to erode the company’s net interest margin. A similar trend occurred during the last interest rate cycle, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The reason for the uptrend followed by a downtrend is that the company’s deposit liabilities reprice much faster than the company’s loans, resulting in a short term boost to net interest income which erodes as average loan rates decline against rock bottom deposit rates. In the event benchmark interest rates begin to rise in the next couple years, the peak will be reduced and erosion in net interest margin will again accelerate just as has been the case over the last few years.

However, we don’t believe the company’s peak net interest margin in the current cycle will quite reach the net interest margin the company achieved in 2010-2011. The rise in net interest margin in the prior period was driven by a precipitous decline in average interest rates paid on deposits beginning from a much higher average rate. In contrast, the company’s current average interest rate earned on loans is much lower while average interest rates paid on deposits are also much lower and have less room to fall, limiting the opportunity to widen the gap. Indeed, our analysis suggests that the company’s peak net interest margin in the current cycle may only reach approximately 2.5%.

In order to assess the potential impact on the company’s earnings per share in the intermediate term, we developed an asset and liability matrix. The potential average interest rate ranges applicable for specific assets and liabilities were assessed based on prior performance adjusted for the company’s current positions. The matrix provided an opportunity to assess various shifts in the interest rate curve and assess the magnitude and speed of changes in the company’s net interest margin (and thus earnings per share) under these scenarios.

Our analysis suggests that the company’s earnings per share based on an expansion of the net interest margin could peak at approximately $1.10 to $1.15. The peak would likely be achieved in a couple years – around 2021 or 2022 – before net interest margins again come under pressure and earnings per share begin to erode. Ultimately, it’s not a significantly different outcome than occurred during the last interest rate cycle.

The impact on our valuation of the company is rather modest, pushing our fair value range up slightly from our earlier assessment to a range of $10.00 to $14.00 with a mild bias towards the lower end of the range. The increase relates entirely to the potential for marginally higher growth in book value through retained earnings which will drive earnings growth at the margin partially offset by a slightly higher risk discount in the current market environment. The updated valuation implies capital appreciation potential in a rather wide 10%-50% range.

The definition of the valuation range is somewhat complicated by fear in the fixed income market which significantly impacted the company's preferred shares. We'd previously referenced the yield on the company's preferred shares as a starting point for establishing an appropriate discount rate to value the common stock as a dividend annuity. The steep, if temporary decline in the preferred shares resulting in effective yields as high as 12.5%, severely discounting the value of the common stock dividends. The valuations have rebounded somewhat recently (and effective yields fallen), but the volatility makes using the effective yield on the preferred shares somewhat more suspect than under normal market conditions.

Corporate Income Taxes

New York Community Bancorp’s shareholders should also be cognizant of the potential impact of higher corporate income taxes in the future. Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate income tax to 28%, should it come to pass, would reduce the company’s earnings per share by approximately $0.07 to $0.08 per share depending on any offsetting benefit on state income taxes from higher federal income tax deductibility. The magnitude itself is not especially large in terms of earnings per share but, again, in the context of the company’s high dividend payout ratio, this would represent a further impairment of the company’s ability to build book value through retained earnings. In our view, it’s not wise to make investment decisions solely based on potential tax consequences, especially for proposals rather than known quantities, but it nonetheless warrants at least passing consideration.

The Preferred Stock

However, as discussed in this article, we actually find the New York Community Bancorp Fixed/Floating Preferred Depositary Shares (NYSE:NYCB.PA) more appealing than the common shares. The preferred shares briefly traded down below $12.50 per share last week, less than half of the redemption value, with an effective yield of more than 12.5%. The quotation has moved up since the lows although it’s remained volatile and, depending on the available price, offers both a higher yield and potentially higher capital appreciation than the common shares.

Conclusion

The recent decline in benchmark interest rates will almost certainly benefit New York Community Bancorp in the near to intermediate term although less so than in the last interest rate cycle. In addition, the benefit will erode over time as average yields on loans float downward, again compressing the company’s net interest margin. The potential for higher corporate income taxes should the Democrats retake the levers of power at the federal level at the end of the year would further compress earnings per share.

The decline in the shares once again presents an appealing valuation opportunity simply based on the company’s annuity-like dividend though the upside potential in the long term remains constrained by a congenital inability to grow book value through retained earnings under the burden of a high dividend payout ratio. In this context, the company’s preferred shares (at the right price) may represent a more appealing long term opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.