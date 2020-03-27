AMLP: Income Tax Expense Analysis

A few days ago, I posted an article, What KYN's Tax Expenses Can Tell Us About Past And Future MLP Fund Performance, in which I analysed Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company's (KYN) corporate structure and prior tax expenses, two issues that are of significant complexity in MLP funds. KYN's corporate tax structure has been the single most important factor explaining the fund's underperformance, with taxes being equal to just under twice the fund's total shareholder returns since inception.

Several readers wanted me to extend the analysis to other funds, including the flagship ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), so I'll be doing just that in this article. As mentioned previously, MLP accounting is quite complicated, and AMLP's reported figures are not quite as straightforward as those of KYN, but I was still able to come to some conclusions. AMLP's income tax expenses have only been a moderate drag on the fund's performance in the past, mostly due to the fact that the fund has generated very little in income and returns since inception. If performance had been stronger, taxes would have been a significantly bigger deal, and could have plausibly have been equivalent to its total shareholder returns. Moving forward, tax expenses are unlikely to be a major factor in the fund's performance, as the fund has sizable loss carryforwards which can be used to offset any future tax liability.

Finally, I know that this analysis seems unimportant, perhaps even pedantic to many, but I don't think that it is. It simply makes no sense to invest in a fund if effectively all distributions and capital gains go to the government, as was the case for KYN in the past, and investors simply need to know if this will be the case moving forward.

MLP Fund Tax Considerations

MLPs and MLP funds have somewhat complicated tax considerations, significantly different than those of most investment funds, and the situation varies quite a bit from fund to fund to boot. I'll give a brief overview of these issues in this article, investors interested in knowing more about this issue can read a longer, more in-depth explanation of it here, although that article includes fewer actual figures.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, are a type of pass-through entity with somewhat favorable tax implications. Generally speaking, MLPs themselves are not liable for corporate taxes, but MLP investors are required to fill certain specific tax forms, and pay extra in income taxes. The net effect is advantageous to shareholders, although the complicated reporting requirements are off-putting for many.

The situation for MLP funds is a bit more complicated. Financial regulations currently compel funds that hold more than 25% of their assets in MLPs to register as regular C-corporations, which are liable for federal corporate taxes. These taxes can amount to up to 21% of a fund's income, a hefty amount. Some funds focus on midstream corporations so as to avoid these taxes, but most don't.

Due to the accounting and structural complexities of MLP funds, it is quite difficult to estimate the impact that corporate taxes have on their performance. KYN was one of the few exceptions, and once I saw just how impactful these taxes were, I thought of extending the analysis to other funds, including AMLP. Let's take a look.

AMLP Tax Expenses Analysis

AMLP provides investors with detailed information concerning the fund's expenses, information which we can use to calculate the fund's tax expenses.

(Source: AMLP Annual Report 2018)

As can be seen above, the fund calculates expenses including and excluding taxes, so we can easily calculate the taxes themselves by subtracting these two figures. I've highlighted the relevant data points for 2016, the calculation would be as follows:

Corporate income tax expense (2016) = Expenses (including net current and deferred tax expenses/benefits) - Expenses (excluding net current and deferred tax expenses/benefits) = 1.42% - 0.85% = 0.57%

So, AMLP's corporate income tax expense for 2016 was equivalent to 0.57% of the fund's assets. Besides 2016, the fund has effectively paid no corporate income taxes since 2015, due to lack of profits or shareholder returns:

Data by YCharts

Finally, you can use these corporate income tax expense figures to calculate an effective tax rate, basically equivalent to taxes as a percentage of shareholder returns, before taxes. I've calculated these figures since the fund's inception, and results are as follows:

(Source: Chart by author)

As can be seen above, AMLP paid close to nothing in taxes from 2015 to 2019, as shareholder returns were almost always negative. The fund paid an effective tax rate of close to 33% from 2012 to 2014, figures in bold, when shareholder returns were significantly stronger:

Data by YCharts

AMLP's effective tax rate is significantly lower than that of KYN, probably due to the fund's lower turnover, it is an index fund after all, and lower shareholder returns.

Moving forward, tax expenses are almost certainly going to be significantly lower, if not zero, due to the fund's significant past losses. Simply put, the fund won't pay any taxes until MLP valuations and prices completely recover from the most recent market crash, and prices.

According to the fund's latest annual report, dated November 2019, AMLP has $980 million in loss carryforwards, which can be used to offset future income tax liabilities, with $7,250 million in assets. As such, AMLP's shareholders would have been able to receive about 13.5% in tax-free returns from November 2019 prices. Considering the recent collapse in MLP valuations and prices, I estimated that investors should be able to receive 161% in tax-free returns from current prices, although these figures are a bit of an estimate. Still, seems clear that the fund won't be liable for taxes for quite a while.

Conclusion - Taxes

AMLP's corporate structure has been a moderate drag on the fund's performance in the past, but they seem unlikely to be so in the future.

As a final point, I know that this issue seems a bit unimportant, especially considering the conclusion, but I want to once again emphasize that this is not the case. Taxes have been a significant source of underperformance for MLP funds in the past, and investors simply need to know if this could continue to be the case in the future.

Hopefully, the article was informative, if only for confirming or allaying any doubts investors might have had about AMLP's tax issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.