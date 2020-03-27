Don't Be Fooled By Boeing Stock's Bounce

Boeing may produce very little free cash flow over the next five years. Investors should avoid Boeing stock until there are concrete signs of a turnaround in aircraft demand.

However, air travel demand could take years to recover, forcing Boeing to cut widebody production further and delaying the ramp-up of 737 MAX production.

After plunging from more than $300 to less than $100 in under a month, Boeing stock has rebounded to $180.

Just one month ago, Boeing (BA) stock still traded for more than $300. Despite all of the aerospace giant's well-chronicled problems (such as the ever-growing list of safety concerns regarding the 737 MAX, cost overruns and technical deficiencies for the KC-46 tanker, and the Starliner spacecraft's failure to dock at the International Space Station), investors fundamentally believed in the company's long-term promise.

There were legitimate reasons for optimism. Boeing gets the vast majority of its earnings from selling commercial airplanes and related services, and it has benefited from a secular boom in global air travel. Even if most airlines preferred the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo to Boeing's 737 MAX, the A320neo's massive order backlog seemed to ensure that there would be plenty of demand for the 737 MAX.

However, as the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global air travel has become clear over the past few weeks, the bull case for Boeing melted away. Late last week, Boeing stock plunged below $100 for the first time since 2013.

Data by YCharts

Investors' pessimism is receding rapidly, though, as the U.S. government appears prepared to offer financial support to airlines and the aerospace industry. Boeing stock rebounded to close just above $180 on Thursday. Yet investors may be underestimating the long-term challenges Boeing faces, many of which have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic.

The short-term cash crunch isn't the main problem

To some extent, the collapse in Boeing stock over the past month was driven by short-term liquidity concerns. Entering 2020, management expected cash burn to exceed the $4.3 billion that Boeing burned through in 2019. Yet that grim forecast assumed that the 737 MAX would be recertified around midyear, enabling deliveries of stored jets built last year (and corresponding cash inflows). It also assumed that Boeing's widebody programs would continue generating lots of cash, particularly the 787 Dreamliner.

With the COVID-19 pandemic crushing air travel demand throughout the world, the near-term outlook has darkened considerably. Airlines don't want new planes right now. Additionally, about two dozen Boeing employees in the Seattle area have confirmed cases of COVID-19, which led the company to temporarily suspend all production work in the region.

Boeing recently drew down the full $13.8 billion available on a new credit line to bolster its liquidity, adding to the $10 billion of cash and investments it had at the end of 2019. Even so, it doesn't have enough cash to help all of its struggling suppliers. As a result, Boeing has been lobbying for the federal government to provide at least $60 billion of loans and loan guarantees to the U.S. aerospace sector. (While Boeing's CEO has intimated that the company has private financing options, CFO Greg Smith acknowledged to Reuters this week, "The [debt] markets essentially are closed.")

Thus, in the absence of government support, there was some reason to worry about a near-term cash crunch at Boeing. The $2 trillion stimulus package, which includes aid for companies important to national security and for distressed companies in general, more or less takes that risk off the table. This likely explains the recent rally in Boeing stock.

However, the stimulus bill doesn't fix the long-term demand problems Boeing faces. As a result, the recent rebound in Boeing stock looks like a sugar high that won't last.

Airlines' need for the 737 MAX has changed

First, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of the 737 MAX crisis. A few months ago, you could argue that while there might be a few more setbacks along the way, the Boeing 737 MAX was likely to return to service by the end of 2020 and that there would be ample demand when it did return. After all, there's a backlog of more than 4,300 firm orders for 737-family aircraft: more than six years of output at the planned production rate of 57/month. Furthermore, Airbus' backlog is even bigger, with more than 6,000 firm orders for A320neo-family jets on the books.

(Image source: Boeing)

Today, that calculus has changed. Airlines are looking to cancel or defer as many aircraft orders as possible. Moreover, this probably isn't just a one-year phenomenon. Even some airlines that have been highly profitable in recent years, such as Delta Air Lines (DAL), plan to exit 2020 as smaller carriers, as they expect it to take years for demand to recover fully.

This means that in addition to the demand for growth aircraft (more than half of the market) drying up, replacement demand could be muted over the next few years.

Furthermore, the size of Boeing's 737 MAX backlog is no longer much of a comfort. As I noted earlier this month, many airlines that have been waiting for 737 MAX deliveries have the right to cancel those orders because the deliveries have been delayed. At the very least, that gives them bargaining power to negotiate stretched-out delivery schedules. And to the extent that poorly-capitalized airlines (of which there are many in the world) are forced to declare bankruptcy or go out of business, a meaningful portion of Boeing's backlog could melt away rapidly.

Airbus also faces the risk of customers going bankrupt, but its customers have fewer contractual avenues for getting out of near-term orders. Moreover, Airbus' long A320neo order backlog has been a key support for Boeing 737 MAX demand. If A320neo delivery slots are less scarce than previously expected over the next five years (which seems likely), it will be harder than ever for Boeing to sell the 737 MAX.

Indeed, there's a risk that due to its poor reputation, the 737 MAX becomes the spare capacity of the aircraft manufacturing industry. In other words, when demand is weak (as is likely for the next few years), the 737 MAX would bear the brunt of industry production cuts relative to Airbus' jets.

Boeing's widebody programs are also in danger

Second, the COVID-19 pandemic will aggravate an existing slowdown in the widebody market. Even before the pandemic struck, Boeing had announced plans to reduce production of the 787 Dreamliner from 14/month to 12/month in late 2020, followed by a reduction to 10/month in early 2021. It has also been contemplating additional production cuts for the 777 line. As of the end of February, Boeing had a backlog of 374 orders for the 777 family (many of which have been deferred until late in the new decade) and 519 orders for the 787.

(Boeing is already planning to reduce 787 output. Image source: Boeing.)

The impact of COVID-19 makes this bad situation much worse. In the years after 9/11 and the SARS outbreak, long-haul travel took longer to recover than short-haul demand. If that pattern holds, airlines will be particularly eager to defer or cancel orders for pricey long-haul jets like the 777 and 787.

The plunge in oil prices this year will add to the pressure on Boeing. The cheaper fuel costs are, the less incentive cash-strapped airlines have to upgrade older widebodies. Moreover, customers based in the Middle East account for about 20% of Boeing's 787 backlog and more than half of the 777 backlog. Low oil prices are likely to have a particularly negative impact on air travel demand in this region, leading to additional order deferrals and cancellations.

The unit profit on a typical widebody jet delivery totals tens of millions of dollars. The production cuts announced in October and January already would have reduced Boeing's annual cash flow by about $2 billion before taxes. With widebody demand now plunging, the actual headwind is likely to be at least double that level over the next few years.

Steer clear of Boeing stock

As of a month ago, the bull case for Boeing held that while the aerospace giant would exit 2020 with a lot more debt than it had two years ago, cash flow would return to normal within 2-3 years. Considering that Boeing generated $13.6 billion of free cash flow in 2018 (with room for growth), that made Boeing stock potentially attractive even at $300: equivalent to a $170 billion market cap.

While Boeing shares have fallen 40% over the past month, that doesn't make them a good value. Between reduced demand for its jets and continuing costs related to the 737 MAX crashes and subsequent grounding, Boeing may produce very little cumulative free cash flow over the next five years, with big losses in 2020 and fairly muted cash flow over the next few years.

Of course, some analysts have rosier expectations and expect air travel demand to bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic. If that were the case, then demand for Boeing's jets would also recover within a couple of years. However, investors should wait for confirmation of such a quick return to normalcy before buying Boeing stock. That might mean paying a higher price, but it would be preferable to the risk of buying at the beginning of what could be an extended downturn for the aircraft manufacturing industry, and especially for Boeing.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.