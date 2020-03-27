Gold Miners - This Time Is Different

I received a text message from a CEO of certain junior explorer yesterday:

Gold up $100 on ounce - you don't get to say that very often!

His moment of joy was swiftly followed by a drop of similar magnitude, which has been less of a rarity of late. In the end, gold settled at around $75 up for the day, and here is the visual to go with the above script.

All this to say, we are living in times of ample volatility which in turn is not unusual during the initial phase of a bear market. And yes, a bear market is indeed staring us in the face, and one for the ages if you ask this particularly humble scribe.

Needless to say, all this volatility is instilling plenty of insecurity into investors, sophisticated or not. General wisdom suggests that gold is set to rally in times like we are experiencing, driven by a flight to safety with gold acting as the ultimate safe haven. However, so far gold has not lived up to this expectation and short-lived pops (like the one we described above) have typically been followed by a series of drops throwing cold water on the easily enthused. Here is the chart to go with this assertion, this time using the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) as a proxy.

We don't dis-agree in principle with the notion that gold will eventually be nudged to remember its traditional safe-haven role, but people often forget that gold also serves another purpose during the onset of a bear market, namely its function as a source of liquidity. Investors needing cash to cover margin calls in a timely manner will sell everything they can, and gold is among the asset classes that can be sold quickly if investors find themselves in such a lurch. And this is arguably where gold is currently positioned, with more selling in the cards if my reading of today's morning coffee grounds is correct (sorry, no tea leaves for this scribe).

The recommendation for our subscribers has been to sell and raise cash, first issued more than a couple of weeks ago, and still a valid call in our opinion even after the recent declines. This sell call concerned equities in general and operating miners in particular. And we have singled out operating gold miners (GDX) in our sell call for a reason: we think this time is different.

You see, on the one hand gold mining equities get sold at the start of a bear market, along with other stocks (SPY) and gold, in a rather in-discriminate fashion. And on the other hand, gold miners are still tied to the underlying metal, and the miners' price action will also display the characteristics of the gold price swings. Both, gold and general equities, have shown impressive swings of late, not necessarily in tandem, and gold miners have been torn between the two. The chart below illustrates the resulting wild ride.

As stated above we believe that gold has a bit further to drop but should ultimately find a bottom well before equities will find theirs (our current tentative target for the bottom in gold sits a tad above $1,420/oz, but that's subject to a daily review). And we expect gold to rally from there, possibly to a new all-time high. And once gold finds its footing and stages the presumed rally we would normally see the miners follow the metal's lead with increasing leverage as the miners shed their association with other equities.

Except this time is different.

The current bear market is one manifestation of the global spread of the COVID-19 virus, a cause that differs significantly from other historic bear market triggers. Most governments confronting this virus decide to shut down most social activities among its population, and by association a large portion of the economic activities. As a result, gold mines are already being shut down in some countries, and other jurisdictions will un-doubtedly follow. And that's actually quite easy to understand. The nature of working conditions at mine sites would make it near-impossible to control an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, and neighboring communities would almost certainly be affected as well. We are not aware of medical facilities at any mine site that would be appropriate to handle such an outbreak and we do understand the notion to shut down mines in countries affected by the COVID-19 contagion. Some countries will be less vigilant and might delay shut-downs, and in these cases, one can expect local communities to show their concerns in no uncertain terms. In the end, it's probably quite sensible to assume that production at most if not all gold mines will eventually be affected in one way or another.

And just like the COVID-19 crisis, these mine disruptions will be with us for longer than many seem to imagine at present. Don't be fooled by politicians or talking heads telling you this crisis will be over in a matter of just a few weeks. It won't be, simple as that. The maths behind the viral spread is compelling, and so far all countries affected by the outbreak have followed the mathematical predictions. We are in for several months of severe restrictions on our social and working lives, and gold mines will not be able to operate properly under these conditions. Plus, it is difficult to imagine that gold mines will be among the early businesses allowed to open once the worst has passed.

With all this in mind, we are not expecting a tide that lifts the miners once gold rallies. This connection has been broken, and we see little reason to invest in operating miners anytime soon. Gold miners are about to experience a very tough period of time as their predicament is governed by the ebbs and swells of the COVID-19 crises, much like many other labor-intensive industries. The gold miners' share prices have a lot further to drop from here, and strong balance sheets will be needed to allow individual companies to survive this crisis.

Those miners with a strong enough balance sheet, however, stand to emerge from this crisis with plenty of opportunities at their disposal. Not only are we expecting the gold price to have improved markedly by the time gold production will be allowed to ramp up again, but there will also be plenty of M&A opportunities for the survivors. We plan to take full advantage of this situation when the time comes, and we are keeping some powder dry with full intensions to pick up quality gold miners at bottom prices.

And finally, circling back to the yellow metal itself, we note that the described scenario will probably result in a noticeable reduction in total mine output for at least this year (and most likely also the next), and one could be tempted to muse about the effects of this perceived "supply crunch". Unfortunately, this argument holds little water in our view. Gold does not get consumed and almost every ounce that has been mined throughout history is still for sale at the right price. Gold miners only add comparatively small increments to the total ounce count every year and the effects of a reduction in 2020 will most likely have a negligible effect when compared to the other price drivers currently at play.

