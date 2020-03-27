The 30 Dividend Kings Ranked By Quality Score

All but four of the Dividend Kings are trading below fair value.

This article ranks the 30 Dividend Kings using DVK Quality Snapshots, a system for assessing the quality of dividend stocks.

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 50 consecutive years.

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 50 consecutive years. This is a remarkable achievement, as these companies have maintained regular dividend increases even in periods of economic recessions, market crashes, technology revolutions, and shifting consumer tastes.

In my December 2019 article ranking the Dividend Kings, I missed two dividend growth (DG) stocks that in all fairness should have been included. The first is H.B. Fuller (FUL), which became a Dividend King after increasing its quarterly dividend with a payment of 16¢ in May 2019. The second is Illinois Tool Works (ITW), which has a dividend streak of 56 years according to Dividend.com and based on the company's Annual Reports

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of the Dividend Kings. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points. To rank stocks, I sort them by quality score and break ties by considering up to three factors, in turn.

Quality Assessment

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend stocks. I use the scoring system as presented by DVK, but use my own systems to rate and rank dividend stocks.

Here are the quality indicators used in determining a stock's quality score:

Readers can learn more about these quality indicators by following the provided links.

DVK Quality Snapshots scoring system and my rating system

Note that I've adopted a new rating system with updated quality score ranges. Ratings are Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9).

Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points.

Ranking Stocks

In order to rank stocks, I need a way to break ties between stocks with the same quality score, so I consider the following factors in turn:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores S&P Credit Ratings Dividend Yield

When two stocks with the same quality score have the same Dividend Safety Score, I next compare their S&P Credit Ratings, ranking the one with the better Credit Rating higher. I rarely need to break ties with Dividend Yield.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

In each table below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates. These including the years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent Price, and the five-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

I provide fair value estimates (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of the recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends.

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks for possible investment. The metric favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less-likely, and red means unlikely.

Finally, the CCC column indicates membership of the Dividend Champions (CCC) list and stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column.

Dividend Kings rated Exceptional

I consider stocks rated Exceptional as extremely good or impressive in a way that is unusual (Macmillan Dictionary). The following stocks are unusual because they have perfect quality scores (25 out of 25).

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care 2 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples

I own both these stocks in my DivGro portfolio. Based on their CDNs, JNJ and PG are not likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

Dividend Kings rated Excellent

The stocks in the second group are extremely good, too. They score 24 or 23 points, missing out on a maximum of 5 points for one or two of the quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 3 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples 4 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials 5 Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples 6 Emerson Electric (EMR) Industrials 7 3M (MMM) Industrials

I own three of the five stocks rated Excellent. Two of them (ITW and MMM) happen to have favorable (green) CDNs. KO's five-year DGR is rather low, so while the stock yields 3.70%, it is less likely to deliver annualized returns of 8% or more, based on the Chowder Rule.

Both CL and EMR have CDNs that make it unlikely for these stocks to deliver annualized returns of 8% or more.

Dividend Kings rated Fine

Stocks rated Fine are of very good quality.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 8 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Financials 9 Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Consumer Staples 10 Parker-Hannifin (PH) Industrials 11 Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 12 Dover (DOV) Industrials 13 Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 14 American Water Works (AWR) Utilities 15 Lancaster Colony (LANC) Consumer Staples 16 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Industrials 17 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Real Estate 18 Sysco (SYY) Consumer Staples

I own only two of these stocks and they happen to be the only ones with favorable CDNs. None of the other Dividend Kings interest me at this time. I really want to focus on improving DivGro's growth prospects, so I'm focusing on stocks with favorable CDNs.

Dividend Aristocrats Rated Decent

Decent stocks are good or good enough, and I consider this rating to be the lowest of my Investment Grade ratings.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 19 SJW (SJW) Utilities 20 Genuine Parts (GPC) Consumer Discretionary 21 Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 22 Target (TGT) Consumer Discretionary 23 Northwest Natural (NWN) Utilities 24 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Financials

I own only one of the Dividend Kings rated Decent, MO. Again, it is the only stock in this group with a favorable CDN.

Dividend Aristocrats rated Poor

A stock rated Poor is not as good as it should be.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 25 California Water Service (CWT) Utilities 26 Stepan (SCL) Materials 27 Nordson Industrials (NDSN) Industrials 28 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) Financials 29 ABM Industries (ABM) Industrials 30 H.B. Fuller (FUL) Materials

I don't own any of these stocks, and although NDSN has a favorable CDN, I'm not looking to buy stocks in rated Poor. After the past month's market action, there are many high-quality stocks with favorable CDNs trading at discounted valuations, so it is not necessary to "bottom-fish" here!

Concluding Remarks

Recent market action has moved many stocks to discounted valuations, and all but four of the Dividend Kings are trading below my fair value estimates.

I look for high-quality DG stocks with favorable CDNs trading below fair value. None of the Dividend Kings that I don't own pass my stringent criteria. Of the Dividend Kings I do own, only HRL is not a full position in my portfolio. (I consider a position of about 1% of total portfolio value to be a full position). Unfortunately, HRL is one of the stocks that is trading at a premium to fair value!

I hope this short article provides readers some candidates worth considering! As always, though, I encourage you to do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PG, ITW, KO, MMM, LOW, HRL, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.