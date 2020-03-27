Gold Miners Are Turning Into A Minefield

Gold demand has recently surged on news that the Federal Reserve is going to provide unlimited QE and record-low interest rates for the markets. Many investors want to leverage on this breakout in the gold price by investing in gold mining stocks. However, there is just one problem. Gold miners need to be able to mine the gold to have a profit. Many mines have been temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not clear how long these measures will take place. It appears that Peru, Argentina, Canada and South Africa are impacted the most. In this article I'll give an overview of the most important gold miners and their response to the virus.

A summary of production downtime is given in table below. If investors are going to buy gold miners, they should pick those companies that are not impacted by the virus. Examples of low-risk miners are Polyus Gold (OTC:PGILF), B2Gold (BTG), Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Kinross Gold (KGC). These miners are not yet impacted by the coronavirus, as they are able to continue their operations. All 5 miners have positive free cash flow and should be able to withstand future disruptions. On top of that, B2Gold and Barrick Gold have very little debt on their balance sheets.

Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Operations at the Canadian Malartic, a 50-50 joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), are being ramped down due to an order by Quebec officials to restrict non-essential business until April 13. Yamana (AUY) described this gold mine as the largest in Canada. Approximately 33% of production is going off-line. Yamana said it drew down $200 million of its $750 million revolving credit facility in March as a “precaution” amid the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic. Cash and cash equivalents were $158.8 million as at December 31, 2019.

In addition to this, Agnico Eagle will also put the LaRonde complex and the Goldex mine on care and maintenance until April 13. In total, this represents 45% of production going off-line. As a cautionary measure given the current uncertainty with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March, 2020, the company drew down $1.0 billion on its $1.2 billion unsecured revolving bank credit facility. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $327.9 million as at December 31, 2019.

Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance after placing four of its operations into temporary care and maintenance as part of global efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 outbreak. These mines are Musselwhite, Eléonore, Cerro Negro and Yanacocha, which represent around 20% of production. The company has $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $6.2 billion in current assets, which should be able to provide enough liquidity for paying off current liabilities of $2.4 billion.

B2Gold

B2Gold has not been impacted yet by the virus. There is a temporary suspension of mining but continued milling at its mine in the Philippines (Masbate) due to fuel shortages. The company is on track to generate $700 million in cash flow for the year 2020.

Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold has not been impacted by the virus. The company expect that its mines will continue to operate during the quarantine period, leveraging stockpiled material and supported by a contingent of employees, both the company and contractor, who will remain isolated within the mine camps during the quarantine period to carry out mine, plant and other operations. The company has been actively reducing its long-term debt as it generated record amounts of cash flow ($40 million free cash flow per annum). It has been improving its balance sheet each quarter. As of March 31, its gold notes outstanding due 2024 have been reduced to $44.7 million.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold's (AGI) decided on March 24 to temporarily suspend the operation of its Island Gold mine in Canada for 14 days, which represents around 25% of production. The company had $182.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $394 million in current assets as at December 31, 2019. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $127.3 million.

Barrick Gold

To date, placed and forecast orders are still intact, and there have been no hold-ups in its supply chain. The company had $3.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $6.5 billion in current assets as at December 31, 2019. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $2.3 billion.

New Gold

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has reported that its Rainy River mine, which is close to the United States border, has temporarily suspended operations for a period of two weeks so that its local workforce can follow the 14-day period of self-isolation as recommended by federal and provincial authorities relating to travel outside Canada, as frequent border crossing is a common practice in the region. This downtime represents around half of total production and should significantly impact financials. The company has not been able to generate positive earnings for a few years now, and this setback will only make it worse. New Gold had $83 million in cash and cash equivalents and $228 million in current assets as at December 31, 2019. If the company can sell its inventory, this should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $172 million. However, New Gold still has $1.2 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet, which will be a huge drag on the company's performance going forward.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti said it will temporarily suspend production from its South African Operations for three weeks as of midnight on March 26, 2020. It also announced on Friday, March 20, 2020, that it would suspend production at its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina until the end of March. This represents around 20% of production going off-line.

The company had $456 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2 billion in current assets as at December 31, 2019. On February 12, 2020, AngloGold Ashanti announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its remaining South African producing assets and related liabilities to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (OTC:HGMCF). Consideration for the transaction is in cash and deferred payments, with expected proceeds of around $300 million. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $1.7 billion.

Kinross Gold

To date, COVID-19 has not impacted production or product shipments at any of the company’s sites. Nor has there been any significant negative impact on, or disruption of, its supply chain to date.

Kinross Gold had $575 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.8 billion in current assets as at December 31, 2019. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $615 million. On top of that, the company is expecting to generate free cash flow this year. Operating cash flow was $408 million in Q4 2019.

Polyus Gold

Russia's largest gold producer, PJSC Polyus, has not recorded any cases of coronavirus among its employees, and all of its sites continue to operate as usual, a company representative told Market Intelligence on March 19.

The company had $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $2.8 billion in current assets as at December 31, 2019. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $1.2 billion. On top of that, Polyus Gold is highly profitable and generated $2 billion in profits in 2019, and it is expected to maintain this number in 2020.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields (GFI) said that it expected a loss of around 16,000 ounces during the 21-day lockdown based on the current run rate at its South Deep mine in South Africa. The bullion miner said its Cerro Corona operations in Peru have been under a 15-day curfew since March 16, its Chile operations were placed on a three-month curfew from March 19, while project activities at Salares Norte were continuing with construction only set to begin later this year.

Gold Fields had $515 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1 billion in current assets as at December 31, 2019. It doesn't have enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $1.4 billion. With 15% of its production going offline I expect that the company will need to use its debt facilities to increase its liquidity.

Harmony Gold

The core directive is a 21-day lockdown for South Africans from midnight on Thursday, March 26, 2020, until Thursday, April 16, 2020. All of South Africa’s mining operations are required to be placed on care and maintenance. Considering the fact that almost all of Harmony Gold's mines (80%) are located in South Africa, there is a very high risk of underperformance going forward.

The company had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $5 billion in current assets as at December 31, 2019. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $3.7 billion.

Kirkland Lake Gold

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is reducing operations at Detour Lake Mine. Along with the temporary reduction in operations, Kirkland Lake Gold has suspended non-essential work at all operations and exploration activities across the company. Affected workers will be given two weeks' paid leave. The changes start on March 23 and are in effect until April 30. Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) represents 30% of its operations.

Kirkland Lake Gold had $707 million in cash and cash equivalents and $795 million in current assets as at December 31, 2019. This should provide enough liquidity for its current liabilities of $416 million. The company also had net earnings of $560 million in 2019 and should be able to withstand the downtime at Detour Gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTG, TPRFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.