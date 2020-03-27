Cadence: Down 77% From Peak, This Bank Still Looks Like A Value Trap

It will be fascinating to see how Cadence fares in this recession, and it should serve as a barometer of the banking sector's fortunes more generally.

It is selling for a 4.4x trailing P/E ratio, trades at less than 50% of tangible book value, and currently offers a 10.2% dividend yield.

Last summer, with Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) trading around $15, I suggested that readers should be careful with the bank's stock. Shares had already been cut in half, and looked cheap on an earnings basis. But the bank had also announced some significant loan losses. Back in 2019, this was rather rare; in general, it was a great environment for lenders. As I feared, the loan losses weren't a one-quarter issue, and Cadence's stock price went from bad to worse. CADE stock is down another 62% year-to-date.

Now, Cadence has effectively become the canary in the coal mine, as far as regional banks go. Whether or not it can recover from this current mess will help inform the outlook for many other banking stocks. Why's that? If you were looking for specific negative factors for a regional bank in 2020, Cadence checks a lot of boxes:

Large energy loan book

Based in Houston, TX (exposure to second-order effects of energy slump)

Large restaurant-lending business (terrible sector with the corona virus)

Exposure to senior housing loans

Was previously growing rapidly

Already had significant loans losses during good economic times

Unusually high dividend yield (10.2% as of this writing)

Cadence is also fascinating because it is large enough to matter. It is the nation's 72nd-largest bank and was one of the country's more impressive growth-centered banks in recent years. It's up to $18 billion in total assets, is the 6th largest bank headquartered in Texas, and is also the fourth-largest bank serving the Atlanta, Georgia market. It was a promising up-and-coming story for a time. Now, it is seemingly a test of whether the more post-financial crisis banking environment will still lead to major wipeouts or not:

Cadence IPOed in 2017 and has had an eventful run in its brief life as a public company.

If Cadence manages to recover to a reasonable degree - say the stock going back to $15 or better - it'd be a major green light for regional banks in general. This is one of the more vulnerable banks out there, and if it can survive the double-whammy of corona virus and collapsing energy prices, it'd be reassuring for the sector at large. On the other hand, if Cadence keeps crashing, it'd probably cause investors to cast a more worried eye on regional banks in general.

Energy Exposure

Source: Morgan Stanley

Banking stocks have been getting crushed throughout the month of March. But there's been an additional level of pain for banks with significant exposure to energy lending. Above, there's a chart showing energy exposure as a percentage of loans. This includes a sample of larger regional and national banks giving data for a wide variety of players. From this grouping, Cadence has the third-highest energy exposure level.

The banks on the left part of the chart got absolutely crushed on March 9th. That, you may recall, was the first trading day following Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the crude market. It was a bad day for the stock market overall, with many national banks falling 10-15%. However, the energy banks got utterly decimated. I saved a chart of Cadence on that day simply because it was so stunning:

Cadence dropped 31% on March 9th. However, it would have even further to fall in coming days. Source: Finviz

Cadence was not the only energy bank down like that - other highly-exposed banks like BOK Financial (BOKF) were down 25% or more that day as well. However, Cadence has continued to rack up big losses since then due to the next problem point: bad loans.

Cadence Had Questions Even During The Boom

Last summer, for example, when I last covered the bank, it was dealing with four different credits that had gone bad; three general C&I loans, and one loan to a restaurant operator. This, in turn, led to an operating performance that even management conceded was pretty poor. CEO Paul Murphy said at the time that:

[T]he higher credit costs in the quarter does not meet with our top-level industry performance bar that we've set for ourselves. So just, in all honesty, open, we're saying, it's not a great quarter.

Needless to say, if that's how things are going at the top of the economic cycle, you can't blame investors for running for the exits once things start to go south. And that one quarter proved to not be an aberration either; non-performing assets continued to go in the wrong direction as 2019 dragged to a close:

Source: Corporate presentation

Perhaps most worrying, given the current economic environment, restaurant loans remained a weak point. The fact that the bank had losses on various restaurant loans back before the virus started should be particularly-troubling.

Restaurants will be one of the hardest-hit segments of the economy thanks to the corona virus. Now you have even major national chains like Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) telling folks that they aren't going to pay their rent for April. In this environment, it's a scary thought to be a bank backstopping a large number of restaurant loans. And yet, that's exactly where Cadence finds itself:

Source: Corporate Presentation

You know you might have a problem when the bank has to break out its restaurant lending as a separate slide. Needless to say, a billion-dollar restaurant lending book at this particular moment in time is not real appetizing, particularly when you consider that Cadence's whole market cap is just $860 million.

There's also a sizable $500 million loan book in healthcare banking, with a big dollop of senior housing loans. That market is also getting crushed at the moment. As best as I can tell, investors may be overreacting there. I'm less certain that senior housing will be a major blow to banks, as opposed to the restaurant loans. Still, it's another potential problem for Cadence investors to monitor as well.

So What's The Upside Case?

It's easy to look at the negatives and assume Cadence is a lost cause. Big energy exposure, a Houston focus, and a deeply unfortunate weighting to restaurant loans during this pandemic would seem to put Cadence in a most difficult position.

To the bank's credit however, there are some positives. For one, its growth track record was quite good up until last year. In addition, the CEO previously built another successful Texas bank that was ultimately sold to a national firm prior to the 2008 financial crisis (good execution and timing on the CEO's part) and delivered a great total return to its shareholders. Additionally, as you might expect, in return for operating a spicier loan book, Cadence earns a NIM of nearly 4% (compared to low 3s for a median bank) and it has traditionally earned far above average returns of equity and assets.

The bank is also stunningly cheap if you believe it can ever get back to normal earnings. It is trading at 4.4x trailing earnings at the moment, and is (theoretically) offering a more than 10% dividend yield. It's also trading at less than 0.4x book value, and 0.5x tangible book value. Though, to be fair, if you tried to liquidate its loans in restaurants or energy at the moment, I'm not sure how well those book value figures would hold up.

Previously, the bank had grown quickly via issuing stock as the bank had traded at healthy valuation ratios. In my previous article, I questioned why the bank paid such a generous dividend given that it was still in rapid-growth phase and could use the capital. The secondary option for raising money is no longer attractive with the stock trading at just $7, and a massive discount to book value. So if the company wants to grow - or needs to fill a capital hole from lending losses - cutting the dividend would be an effective way to retain cash.

Still, if you think Cadence can muddle through, losing a year or two of earnings but not entirely imploding, there's an interesting value proposition here. If they can show stability, at some point the share price would come back quite a bit; banks simply don't trade under 5x normalized earnings and 0.5x tangible book value for long unless people are worried about the possibility of outright failure.

Watching Cadence As A Tell For The Sector

That said, there's the broader question: How bad does the economy in Texas and the Gulf Coast get with prolonged $25 oil? To be fair, a significant chunk of Cadence's business occurs outside of energy country as well. That said, it's worth remembering Cadence's loan losses last year were primarily not in energy, but rather things such as restaurants. This is what makes it such a fascinating test case for this particular downturn, as it is exposed to multiple weak segments of the economy.

I'm not doing anything with Cadence yet, as $7 is not the right price, in either direction. It's too cheap if the economy gets a quick V-shaped recovery and Cadence can return to normal profitability in 2021. But if the energy patch remains moribund and/or the restaurants fail in droves, Cadence would likely retest the $5 low and perhaps drop much more. Throw in a major profit warning and the stock could get cut in half again.

Given all the various potential issues with the bank, it's hard to get excited about buying it as anything more than an attractively-priced call option on a speedy economic turnaround. If you figure the bank is worth around 1x tangible book value or 10x regular earnings, then Cadence is roughly a $15 stock if it recovers. $7 isn't a great entry price for that sort of bet, but the risk/reward at, say, $4 would look fairly compelling. For now, the short side looks more attractive, particularly after the stock's big rebound this week into the stimulus bill.

The actual bill doesn't appear to provide major relief to Cadence's credits - the Senate eliminated funding for the proposed purchase of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, for example, taking away a major carrot for the energy sector. And the process for providing loans to small businesses may provide relief, but it appears to be fraught with enough delays and restrictions to raise concern.

Some Broader Takeaways From Cadence's Story

What can we learn from Cadence's slump? For one thing, cheap can get a lot cheaper in the banking sector. Beware of surprising loan losses, even if they may seem like "one-offs" at the time. Once the market starts to question a management team's lending acumen, things can go south in a hurry. Given the inherent leverage in the banking business model, this simply isn't a sector where you can overlook a gradual erosion in asset quality - small problems can turn into major headaches overnight. As I wrote last summer:

On the most recent conference call, you saw analysts trying to figure out whether [Cadence's] loan losses were really one-offs or part of some systemic issue at the bank. Management gave reasonable answers, but the proof will be in the numbers. With so many banks on sale, I don't see a rush to buy a growth-centered bank that just reported a big deviation from its previous solid growth numbers. Honestly, I'd rather buy CADE stock at $17 after a good quarter than today at $15. Why's that? Because the alternative outcome - another bad quarter with unexpected losses - could send the stock sharply lower as investors concluded that the bank's loan underwriting model is struggling.

Also, while insider buying can be a generally-useful indicator, don't follow insider purchases blindly. Remember that, last summer, CADE stock was already down from $30 to $15. Insiders started buying stock, and the company announced a share repurchase program with the stock down 50% from the highs. Insiders should know best what was going on at the bank, right?

Yet shares never meaningfully recovered. Subsequently, they would bounce no more than 20% before resuming their downtrend. And then, when the banking sector gave way this year, CADE stock lost as much as two-thirds of its remaining value, dropping to a recent low of just $5. Even by 2020 regional banking standards, that's a lousy performance.

There's a ton of cheap regional banks out there in today's market. Unless you're an expert in the sector and have a high risk tolerance, I'd urge you to be cautious trying to catch the bottom on the most-exposed banks in particular this early into the corona virus downturn. When you see a bank trading at half of tangible book value and a 10% dividend yield while its loan quality has been trending downward, you should be on guard. There's a good chance you're walking into a value trap.

