Hirst: Aid Package Is More Stabilization Than Stimulus

As investors grasp the fundamentals of the real economy in the coming months, they expect the future market to shift away from passive investing.

Targeting the right parts of the economy at the right time is critical; in terms of lost output the relief package is only filling a hole that’s already been dug.

The recently passed American stimulus package may be more of an offset than an additive, according to Real Vision's Ed Harrison and Roger Hirst.

Now that the market has weathered an initial deleveraging stage in the past week, we’re moving into a crisis based on the fundamentals of the real economy over the next 2-3 months, said Ed Harrison and Roger Hirst on today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

They said the size of the recently passed stimulus, though massive, is not likely to restore the market to its pre-pandemic form. Hirst said timing will play a critical role in the success of the Fed’s efforts going forward:

The key is targeting and timing. Will they aim the bazooka in the right place at the right time?

While in the short term the stimulus may create inflationary bottlenecks, Hirst and Harrison think the effects over the long term will be profoundly deflationary – particularly as companies and individuals not covered by the stimulus eschew expensive capital. Harrison said:

Now we’re moving to a crisis based on the fundamentals of the real economy

With the fundamentals as bad as they are, he said it sets the market up for another swing down when people start to understand where the real economy is. He continued:

The downdraft and the snapback have been so large that realized volatility is still high. When equities fall again there’s still going to be a sell signal on [passively managed] funds and that is going to accelerate the next down draft that we see.

Hirst believes this will eventually play out as a shift away from passive investing. He envisions a future model where active managers are back in the driving seat and emotions and valuations will become relevant again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.