Blackstone: It's Time To Put Money To Work

The industry has a record cash pile, which gives an indication of what to expect in the coming months.

The market crash has punished all companies alike, ignoring the fact that few companies could benefit from this downturn.

Source

When markets tank, the biggest hope and consolation an investor has is that things will be okay soon and equity markets will provide better returns than any other asset class in the long term. What if there's another asset class that could come out even stronger? Empirical evidence suggests that private equity firms tend to perform better during the recovery period from a recession. The good news, however, is that some of the largest private equity firms in the world are listed on the U.S. markets, which opens up a way for investors to benefit from this expected outperformance. While things could turn out to be different this time around, The Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE:BX) seems to be positioned well to benefit from the expected decline in global business activities.

Lessons from the history books

The last decade was not good for private equity companies on a relative basis. PE returns have fallen behind that of the S&P 500 Index in the last decade, which marked the first time this happened in a 10-year period.

Source: Bain & Company

Investors, a few months back, questioned whether this could mark the beginning of a new era in which publicly listed companies start delivering better returns than any other asset class. I couldn't think of a proper answer to that question then, but a few months down the line, I have reached the conclusion that it's unlikely to happen in the next 10 years.

The below chart plots the performance of the broad market against U.S. private equity returns.

Source: CFA Institute

From 1988 to 2000, the performance of both these indexes has been identical. However, during the aftermath of the dotcom bubble, PE returns started to gain an edge. The financial crisis did little to turn the odds in favor of equity markets as well. This long-term view of relative performance is a clear indication of the attractive risk-reward profile of private equity investments.

Going back a step further, it's easy to see why private equity firms are in a better position to generate attractive returns. The attractive incentives attached to the performance of managers, the aggressive use of debt that provides financing and tax advantages, an unwavering focus on cash flows and operating margins, and the freedom that comes as a result of no restrictive public company regulation, are all contributing to the success of private companies. FactorResearch Managing Director Nicolas Rabener believes that the high exposure to small companies likely explains the long-term outperformance of private equity returns as well.

These are the lessons to be learned from history books. Small, private companies have in-built advantages to grow exponentially and PE firms have historically capitalized on market downturns to grab a piece of such companies at bargain prices, save for the financial crisis. The decline in the number of deals executed in 2008 and 2009 could be the reason why PE firms returned an identical amount to that of equity markets in the last decade.

Is a recession unavoidable now? Is Blackstone, as one of the leading private equity companies in the world, in a good position to benefit? The answers to these questions are at the core of my investment thesis.

A recession is imminent and private equity firms are ready to pounce

International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva in a conference call with G20 nations on March 23 said:

First, the outlook for global growth: for 2020 it is negative-a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse. But we expect a recovery in 2021. To get there, it is paramount to prioritize containment and strengthen health systems-everywhere. The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the recovery will be.

As the world goes into lockdown, business activities across the globe will decline. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown whereas China is just beginning to come out of the two-month-long closure of the industrial activities. In Europe, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy have all enacted stay-at-home policies. IMF's projection for an economic recession in 2020 is almost a certainty with major economic hubs around the world failing to contribute to global growth.

There's a very popular criticism that PE firms did not double down on the opportunity to invest in attractive opportunities during the financial crisis. I believe this would change materially if the U.S. enters a recession as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ernst & Young private equity analyst Peter Witte agrees. In an interview with Institutional Investor, he said:

But one of the missed opportunities was that they weren't aggressive enough in deploying new capital when firms hit bottom. We think they'll be more aggressive this time around. Many PE firms recognize that the GFC (global financial crisis of 2008) represented one of the best buying opportunities of all time and that both GPs and LPs were overly cautious.

The best thing about the upcoming recession is that it would most likely be short-lived. As pandemic fears subside, economic activities will return to its normal state. China is the perfect example for this.

Blackstone is ready

How can a private equity firm be ready to hunt for bargains during a recession? By stockpiling cash. Things look ugly when a PE firm is sitting on cash when markets are on a roll and even the smallest possible companies with negative earnings are raising funds by listing their equity on stock exchanges. But holding dearly on to cash can pay off big time during a recession. High-growth companies that could once raise cash at their will could now be facing the risk of bankruptcy if not for a quick influx of cash. This is where private equity companies could come to the rescue.

Blackstone ended 2019 with a record $151 billion in dry powder, which was beginning to look too much given the expectation that attractive investment opportunities might not become available.

Source: Investor presentation

Few months down the line, Blackstone's availability of funds now seems a blessing as the company is in a position to make the most of the attractive investment opportunities that would become available if the U.S. enters a recession.

A few analysts and bankers interviewed by CNBC agree that PE firms are in solid footing to benefit from the upcoming crisis because of the more than $1.5 trillion in dry powder available to be deployed. Private investments in public equity, or PIPEs, could turn out to be one way these companies deploy funds as shares of publicly listed restaurants, travel companies, and airlines are all in a freefall, leading to an abundance of opportunities.

JPMorgan analyst Devin Ryan wrote in a research note on March 24:

Because the industry's management fees are based on investments that are locked up for years, private equity firms should be quite resilient in the current market backdrop. These (restaurants, hotels, movie theatres, and casinos) are fundamentally good businesses that are going to have a terrible year. There's an opportunity for private equity to go in there and take a meaningful stake or buy the company at a valuation they could not have gotten before.

Blackstone will be actively looking for various types of investments as and when they become available. This should help the company generate attractive returns in the coming years and reward investors with dividends.

The industrial properties owned by Blackstone is finally set to reward the company

In 2019, Blackstone acquired a score of industrial properties, including warehouses. For instance, the company invested a staggering $19 billion to acquire 179 million square feet of urban logistics properties that are used by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other major e-commerce companies to fulfill orders. Amazon has already been identified as a winner of the stay-at-home economy because of its massive scale and the ability to cater to consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. E-commerce stores were already capturing the market share of physical store operators, and the current developments will only accelerate the ongoing shift. The expected increase in demand for e-commerce store operators would lead to a pile-up of inventory as well, which is a positive sign for warehouse owners, including Blackstone.

It would be fair to conclude that the warehouse portfolio of Blackstone will see continued demand in the long term as well since many companies realize the benefits of piling up sufficient inventory to address nation-wide disruptions. The coronavirus outbreak will likely turn out to be a wake-up call for e-commerce companies to be ready for these types of developments.

Takeaway: An economic downturn provides Blackstone the opportunity to bag value-accretive deals

A recession will not impact every business in the same way. Even though a continued decline in economic growth is not what investors want, a temporary decline might tilt the odds in favor of private equity firms with sufficient dry powder to act on the opportunities. With more than $150 billion of investable assets, Blackstone will take the downturn in stride. The marginal underperformance of PE returns relative to the S&P 500 Index returns in the last decade will most likely prove to be temporary.

There is empirical evidence to suggest that private companies that partner with PE firms would be in a better position to negotiate loans and other funding solutions when liquidity is limited. This will play to Blackstone's advantage as well if banks and financial institutions tighten its approval process of loans for small and medium businesses.

Source: iCapital Network

Despite the fact that Blackstone would be in a good position to grow in the future as a result of this decline in business activities on a global scale, the broad market decline has punished Blackstone shares already.

Data by YCharts

Blackstone shares are currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15, whereas the five-year average earnings multiple is 24. This, in my opinion, is not an accurate reflection of the true state of the company as Blackstone is now in a better position to put its money to work than it was a couple of years ago. The inactivity during the financial crisis was one of the reasons for the underperformance of PE returns in the last decade relative to the broad market but things could be different this time around with private equity companies wanting to make the most of this opportunity.

Answering a question from an analyst regarding the significant amount of dry powder available, the company CEO Jonathan Gray said:

Our ability to intervene, I would point out that we bought Hilton in 2007, obviously not ideal timing. And yet because we brought in a terrific management team, worked closely with them, the company succeeded and thrived. We ended up making $14 billion for our investors.

This is a clear indication of the thinking process behind the brains of the company. Blackstone will most likely look for opportunities in companies that have solid growth ahead but are currently struggling to make ends meet either as a result of coronavirus lockdown or insufficient liquidity.

I expect Blackstone to announce a few deals in the coming months. This, along with the expected resumption of global business activities when coronavirus fears are behind us, will result in a partial convergence of Blackstone's earnings multiples with its historical average. Until such time, investors will be rewarded with dividends.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.