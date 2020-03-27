Gilead's Remdesivir Trials Are A Complete Gamble

Some of the comparisons of remdesivir to favipiravir are questionable, and favipiravir might only offer modest efficacy, or none at all.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has received heightened attention recently for its development of the antiviral remdesivir, a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). I wanted to take a look at the trials being run, how they compare to some of the COVID-19 trials run so far, and if there is any reason to get excited about remdesivir.

The remdesivir trials - how do they compare to the competition

A search of the clinicaltrials.gov database for remdesivir turns up 10 results, one of which is a trial in Ebola virus disease, the other nine are in COVID-19. Two of these studies (results 1 and 2 in the image below) have estimated primary completion dates in April 2020 and so results from these represent near-term catalysts for GILD.

Figure 1: Top five results from a search of the clinicaltrials.gov database for remdesivir.

Getting into the design of these two studies, one in severe COVID-19 (NCT04257656) and one in mild/moderate COVID-19 (NCT04252664), we see two positives that will help GILD get an answer where others have failed.

Positive 1: Plenty of patients

Firstly, the number of patients enrolled in the studies (453 patients in one 308 in the other) is greater than the number enrolled in many studies from which we have recently had results. For example, a February 2020 study (NCT04261517) of HCQ for COVID-19, found no significant difference between HCQ and placebo, but the study enrolled just 30 patients and the authors concluded that, "larger sample size study [sic] are needed to investigate the effects of HCQ in the treatment of COVID-19."

Too few patients also appears to be an issue with results from a recent study of AbbVie's (ABBV) Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir) and Pharmstandard's Arbidol (umifenovir) in mild/moderate COVID-19. In that trial 44 patients were randomized to receive either Kaletra (21 patients), Arbidol (16 patients) or no antiviral medication (7 patients). There were no significant differences between groups on a number of key measures like improvement of a chest CT scan or rates of change in clinical status.

A couple hundred patients might be better then, right? An earlier study of ABBV's drug randomized 199 patients with severe COVID-19 to Kaletra plus standard-of-care (SOC) or SOC alone. That study also failed to produce a clear answer. For example, mortality at 28 days was 19.2% in the Kaletra group compared to 25% in the SOC group. That difference of -5.8% could be argued to be meaningful and it could be even bigger (or smaller, or the other way around) because the confidence interval is too wide (95%CI: -17.3% to 5.7%). Similarly the time to clinical improvement was no different between the two groups. The hazard ratio for clinical improvement was 1.24 (95%CI: 0.90 to 1.72). Unless we wish to consider a hazard ratio of 1.72 for clinical improvement as clinically meaningless, then the interpretation of these results would actually be to run the study again with more patients to get that confidence interval to narrow. In reality when we see the data on viral load (figure 2) it could be argued that something more than Kaletra should be tried, because I don't think the drug is doing too much by itself. However, the study authors noted the difference in viral load at baseline might have influenced the result.

Figure 2: Chart and legend from NEJM publication of results of the 199-patient study.

Luckily GILD's study in severe COVID-19 is 453 patients in size which should produce smaller confidence intervals on key metrics like mortality, and reduce the chance of a meaningful difference in viral load at baseline. I'd expect the viral load at baseline to be much closer between groups than it was in the 199-patient study of Kaletra.

Positive 2: Trial design

One of the problems with both the 44-patient study and the 199-patient study is that neither were completely blinded.

The study was blind to participants, those physicians and radiologists who reviewed the data and radiological images, but open-label to clinicians who recruited patients and research staff. - Excerpt from the methods section of a pre-print of results from the 44-patient trial, emphasis mine. Our trial has several limitations. In particular, the trial was not blinded, so it is possible that knowledge of the treatment assignment might have influenced clinical decision-making that could have affected the ordinal scale measurements we used. - Excerpt from the discussion section of a publication of results from the 199-patient trial, emphasis mine.

If you thought lack of blinding let down the results of the Kaletra (and Arbidol) studies, you won't like the design of a 24-patient study of HCQ for COVID-19 conducted in France recently. There was a bit of excitement when the results were first announced; 70% of patients no longer tested positive for coronavirus after six days of treatment with HCQ compared to just 12.5% in the control group. Unfortunately once the study was in press an examination of the methods and analysis showed there were some limitations. Firstly the study wasn't randomized. While the HCQ treated patients were in Marseille, the control data came from Marseille, Avignon, Nice and Briançon. Also the controls in Marseille were those who refused HCQ or met certain exclusion criteria. Secondly, six patients treated with HCQ dropped out, that is fine, however some dropped out due to transfer to an ICU or death and rather than being counted as failures, were excluded from the analysis. Lastly, some of the patients received azithromycin to prevent bacterial infection, but this wasn't randomized either, instead based on clinical presentation of a given patient. That is an issue because azithromycin may also have antiviral and immunomodulatory effects in addition to its antibacterial effects. Indeed the study touts the potential synergy of azithromycin with HCQ.

With GILD's remdesivir studies, namely the 453-patient and 308-patient study, we have a design that will produce something more conclusive as both studies are randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled. Further exclusion criteria in these studies includes, "Receipt of any experimental treatment for 2019-nCoV (off-label, compassionate use, or trial related) within the 30 days prior to the time of the screening evaluation." Due to this feature of the study a patient isn't going to sometimes get azithromycin or Kaletra or HCQ prior to the study, so the results, if they are positive, are going to be due to remdesivir itself.

So is there any chance of success for remdesivir?

Drug development generally fails

I make plenty of predictions on biotech catalysts each year and this is one I would sit out on. I can't tell if remdesivir works for COVID-19. But it probably doesn't do much. Antiviral development is tough. It took decades for the current class of modern drugs for hepatitis C to come around, the original offerings were of far more modest efficacy (and had some nasty side effects too).

Figure 3: Early treatments for hepatitis C focused on interferons (IFN, PEGIFN) which are not fun to take and didn't work very well. The addition of ribavirin (RBV), a small molecule antiviral, helped improve rates of sustained virologic response (SVR). It wasn't until the past decade that treatment became more palatable with the addition of direct acting antivirals (DAA) eventually allowing highly effective interferon-free regimes. Source: Advances in Treatment of Hepatitis C by Sanaa M. Kamal.

Similarly, when we consider influenza, drugs like Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Relenza (zanamivir) offer a modest decrease in the time to alleviation of symptoms and it isn't hard to find debate on the size of any mortality benefit or reduction in the length of hospital stays.

In vitro data alone can't predict success for remdesivir

Remdesivir certainly looks good on paper, it works in vitro. A recently published study showed the drug was the most potent of seven drugs tested at reducing viral yield from cells infected by the virus that causes COVID-19. Then again, nearly 100% of drugs entering clinical trials look good on paper, you usually don't send drugs which don't work in vitro, into clinical trials. And yet about 85%-90% of drugs that go into clinical trials don't make it out the other end and onto the market. The fact that remdesivir looks good on paper doesn't mean much to me and it shouldn't to you either. Once a class of drugs has been shown to work in a given disease, then the in vitro data becomes useful in developing optimized drugs of that class.

Remdesivir has similarities to favipiravir, but does favipiravir work?

Some will note remdesivir's supposedly similar mechanism of action to an antiviral called favipiravir, both are inhibitors of viral RNA polymerase. If favipiravir works, then remdesivir might work too right?

In a recently published study, favipiravir appeared to be better than Kaletra in a study of 80 COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, that study has several problems, in my opinion. Firstly, it wasn't randomized, the Kaletra arm came first (patients screened from Jan 24 to Jan 30), then the favipiravir arm (Jan 30 to Feb 14), all at a time when SOC was likely improving week-by-week as physicians worked out how to deal with cases of this new disease.

Secondly, a look at the patients being excluded following screening (screen failures) raises an eyebrow; why was there an 8/91 rate of liver enzyme patients in those screened between Jan 24 and Jan 30 (those headed for the Kaletra arm)? Of 56 patients screened for the favipiravir arm there were no cases of liver enzyme elevations.

Figure 4: Patient flow diagram for an 80-patient study of Kaletra vs. favipiravir in COVID-19. Source: Publication available online March 18, 2020.

The same thing happens looking at exclusions due to severe clinical condition at admission. Of ninety-one patients screened, five were excluded due to severe clinical condition at admission. There were no such patients among the 56 screened for the favipiravir arm. It makes me wonder how many patients were in pretty severe clinical condition, but not so severe as to be excluded, in the Kaletra arm. This alone could explain the underperformance of Kaletra relative to favipiravir. Severity should follow a distribution from mild to severe, possibly a bell curve but perhaps another type of distribution. The fact that 8/91 patients being screened for Kaletra were excluded in that arm suggests the distribution of those 91 patients was shifted to the right (more severe) relative to the 56 patients screened between Jan 30 and Feb 14.

Another issue with the 80-patient study was that all patients, whether in the favipiravir or Kaletra arm, were treated with 60 micrograms of IFN-α1b twice daily by inhalation. If we end up with a situation where antivirals like favipiravir and remdesivir require interferons to work well, then GILD's upcoming studies could have a problem (the studies reporting in April don't use interferon).

Lastly, the adverse drug reaction (ADR) data reported from the study seemed almost too good (11.43% rate of adverse reactions, Table 1).

Table 1: Adverse reaction data from the favipiravir vs. Kaletra trial. Source: Publication available online March 18, 2020.

It seems prudent to compare these data to other trials of favipiravir. For example, in a global trial of favipiravir (1200 mg then 400 mg on day one, then 400 mg twice a day for four days, total 4800 mg) vs. oseltamivir (75 mg twice a day for five days) in influenza, the rate of ADRs in the favipiravir group was 19.8% (75/378 patients). The rate of ADRs in the oseltamivir group was 15% (57/380 patients). It's no problem that oseltamivir had a lower rate of ADRs, the issue is that 19.8% for favipiravir is a higher rate than was seen in the COVID-19 trial, even though the COVID-19 trial uses a much higher dose and longer duration (1600 mg twice on day one then 600 mg twice a day for another 13 days, 18,800 mg total). The general profile of adverse events was however consistent between the COVID-19 trial and the influenza trials, the drug produces far more diarrhea than nausea, for example.

Table 2: Adverse events and adverse drug reactions in a global trial of favipiravir vs. oseltamivir in influenza. Source: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) report on favipiravir.

Overall the 80-patient study of favipiravir vs. Kaletra in COVID-19 is riddled with issues, lacks blinding, isn't randomized, the characteristics of the patients being screened at the end of January and the start of February appear to be different and the ADR data looks almost too good.

A second study of favipiravir has reported results that are a little more compelling... when you only read the abstract. In that study 240 patients were randomized to receive favipiravir or Arbidol. The abstract of the study leads with a result in "ordinary patients with COVID-19" where the 7 day clinical recovery rate in the favipiravir group (71.43%) was greater than the rate in the Arbidol group (55.86%), that difference was significant (P = 0.0199). It sounds like we have a winner, but reading the paper itself we find the trial enrolled both critical and ordinary COVID-19 patients, so that analysis is a subgroup analysis. Checking the results section, we get the full story... P = 0.1396. No wonder they didn't lead with that.

The clinical recovery rate was 51.67% (62/120) in the arbidol group and 61.21% (71/116) in the favipiravir group after a 7 day's antiviral treatment (P = 0.1396)... Concretely, for ordinary patients with COVID-19, 7 day's clinical recovery rate was 55.86% (62/111) in the arbidol group and 71.43% (70/98) in the favipiravir group (P = 0.0199). - Excerpt from results section of a pre-print of the 240-patient study.

This study also wasn't blinded, which is not ideal. Another issue was the number of patients older than 65 wasn't that close between the two groups, 25% in the favipiravir group vs. 34% in the Arbidol group. So a bit of age disparity in your favor, and a subgroup analysis, maybe some effects due to lack of blinding and you can get yourself a P-value of 0.02. I'm not particularly convinced.

Even if we take the results from the 240-patient study and suggest they would carry over to GILD's studies in mild/moderate COVID-19, the way in which favipiravir works might be different to remdesivir. That's because in vitro work suggests favipiravir shouldn't work at all, at least not the same way as remdesivir. The difference between the two drugs in one in vitro study is pretty sizable (Figure 5). Some have considered favipiravir works in humans via a different mechanism to remdesivir. If that is true, then does the fact it might have succeeded clinically really help us to predict remdesivir's odds of success?

Figure 5: The blue squares, corresponding to the left axis, denote inhibition of virus infection. The red triangles, correspond to the right axis, denote cell viability. Note that neither favipiravir or remdesivir appears to reduce cell viability as the concentration is increased (that is good, killing cells is not ideal here), but remdesivir offers plenty of inhibition of viral activity whereas favipiravir is less potent. Source: Pre-print available online in March 2020.

There's been some patients treated with remdesivir. What about that?

There has been some data from the first 12 US patients with COVID-19, three were treated with remdesivir. I don't think you can say much about the efficacy of the drug with numbers like that. Looking more closely at the data, analysts at RBC Capital Markets noted there wasn't an association between when remdesivir was given and when patients began to improve looking at things like fever and need for oxygen. Seeking Alpha's Bram de Haas had a different take on the data which was more positive and worth examining for a counterpoint. Notably, de Haas suggests that we don't need to be too concerned on safety just because the drug appears to elevate liver enzymes. We should definitely be able to get an answer on safety soon with data from several hundred more patients being exposed to the drug this past month or two.

Overall the data we get in April will be the first data we get from remdesivir in COVID-19 that allow us to tell if it works or not. And that is one of the problems with holding GILD long (or short) through results. There is nothing to go off with regards to human data.

The other remdesivir studies

Outside of the two studies from GILD I have discussed, the additional remdesivir trials listed in clinicaltrials.gov add thousands of patients worth of data to be collected. I won't go into all of these studies as some of them could be ceased, modified or expedited based on the results of these first two studies, and don't represent the nearest catalysts.

It is worth mentioning that two of these studies have estimated primary completion dates of May 2020, and so are near-term catalysts, but not the nearest. The first of those two is a study of five days remdesivir vs. 10 days remdesivir in 400 severe COVID-19 patients. The second of the two, a trial in 600 patients with moderate COVID-19 has a third arm that is treated with SOC only, in addition to two arms studying five or 10 days of remdesivir. Both of these studies are enrolling in the US but also Europe and Asia. By comparison the 308- and 453-patient studies are enrolling in China only, it appears. There is another difference with the 400 and 600 patient studies, although they include US patients (usually important for US approval of a drug), they are open label studies. At least these studies are randomized and contain more than one group making a comparison between groups within the study possible.

Conclusions

GILD is running trials of a treatment for COVID-19, which compared to many of the trials run so far, should yield results we can actually rely on. There are risks to holding GILD long through the remdesivir data though. A drug looking good in a test tube doesn't mean it will work in a trial, and the human data we have so far are limited. Claiming remdesivir will work because favipiravir worked, or looked like it worked, is wishful thinking. GILD's future studies (such as the two which should complete in May 2020) include US patients and although they are open label, could at least provide some support for any results obtained in April, and support for approval if GILD's drug works. Eonia Research sees GILD bringing in $4B-$24B of revenues from remdesivir over the next 18 to 36 months, which even for a company with an $87.7B market cap and $22.1B in product sales in 2019, would be a substantial addition. Nonetheless I think going long through April for remdesivir results alone is a complete gamble and I wouldn't do it. If you're long GILD, you should believe in more than remdesivir.

