Casper: Not Much Lifeline Left

Capital raising options are limited, especially with Casper's stock valued so low. It only has access to high-interest private debt.

Casper's retail store closures will also have a significant impact on the business, and likely cause cash flow burn to be significantly higher than last year.

Casper has about $91 million in net cash on its balance sheet, which is less than last year's free cash flow losses.

Shares of Casper are trading near all-time lows and have lost ~60% of their value since going public, dragged down by weak Q4 results.

Like many popular consumer-oriented stocks before it, Casper Sleep (CSPR) might have done better to stay private. Shares have been in perpetual decline since going public in early February at $12 per share. Some may consider Casper's timing fortune - the company was able to raise much-needed capital at an opportune price before the entire market turned south, especially on small-cap stocks; but on the other hand, the consistent erosion of value has hurt insider morale as well as public perception of Casper.

Casper's fortunes took a turn for the worse after the company reported fourth-quarter results as well, its first time reporting earnings since going public. A company's first earnings release is often one of the most important barometers for how the company will perform - and Casper, which positioned itself as a growth stock that was revolutionizing what it called "the sleep economy," unfortunately found itself in the position of missing revenue growth estimates.

Investors have not been kind to Casper in its roughly two months of public life, having shed ~60% of its value since the IPO and threatening to sink into penny-stock territory. Once valued at north of $1 billion by VCs, Casper's market cap has now sank to under $200 million:

Data by YCharts

Don't resist the temptation to catch a falling knife: Casper has fallen for good reason. This is a company with extremely limited liquidity that is in danger of not lasting through the coronavirus crunch.

A strained balance sheet

Here's the ironic thing about IPOs: even though they're capital-raising activities, investors tend to favor the amply-funded companies that go public without needing to. Casper, unfortunately, was not in this position. Casper's balance sheet as of the end of 2019 had only $67.4 million in cash, which is a precarious position for a growth startup:

Figure 1. Casper balance sheet Source: Casper Q4 earnings release

Inside the "other liabilities" piece of Casper's balance sheet, the company's 10-K (note 4, section O) list out $15.9 million of short-term debt under its existing revolver, as well as $49.2 million of debt under a junior, high-interest debt facility. This means that pre-IPO, Casper had just $2.3 million in net cash.

Casper's IPO, meanwhile, raised $88.6 million in net proceeds after taking out all investment banking and legal expenses, as noted in Casper's finalized prospectus below:

Figure 2. Casper IPO net proceeds Source: Casper SEC filing

This means that presently, Casper has $156.0 million in cash and $90.9 million in net cash, after taking out the company's debt. But a quick glance at Casper's cash flow trends will tell us that this won't get the company very far. In FY19, as we can see in the table below, Casper burned through $99.1 million in free cash flow:

Figure 3. Casper cash flow trends Source: Casper Q4 earnings release

This suggests that, if Casper continues at its current rate of expenses (and we don't even factor in any revenue/profitability hit from the coronavirus), it will burn through the entirety of its net cash by the end of the year.

Additional prospects for liquidity remain limited. Casper's description of its debt facilities in its 10-K details the possibility of a $50 million upsizing that is possible with its junior debt facility:

Figure 4. Casper debt details Source: Casper 10-K

But this comes at a high price: Casper's interest rate is based on the Wall Street Journal prime rate with a floor of 5.25%, plus a spread of anywhere between 0% to 7.25%. The company's currently drawn junior debt, drawn in two tranches, incurs interest at prime (5.25%) plus 6.25% and 7.25%.

The key takeaway here: Casper needs the remainder of its net cash position just to finance another year of operations. If it wants to engage in any growth (open up new storefronts, build operational facilities, etcetera), it will have to draw down on incredibly expensive debt that incurs interest in the double digits (even though the Fed has taken benchmark rates down to near-zero). Raising equity capital is also out of the question, with Casper's stock hovering near all-time lows as well as the market's current cautious stance against small caps.

Coronavirus throws another wrench into the puzzle

As we've seen in the analysis above, Casper wasn't likely to comfortably make it through another year of operations even in a "normalized" scenario. But as we all know, the current state of the global economy is anything but normal.

Casper's ~$1,000 beds are undoubtedly luxury products, and amid the giant contraction of consumer wealth that came alongside the stock market crash, plus the layoffs and job reductions that have occurred to backstop red ink across various industries, discretionary and luxury spending is sure to take a hit. Casper's closed storefronts, and the shuttering of various retail partners that drive a large portion of Casper's revenues, could also severely hamper Casper's growth.

Though Casper prides itself on being a new-age company that has emphasized its e-commerce angle, mattresses are still a large personal investment that many consumers prefer to try first before buying. Though Casper may see some pickup in its online sales, the majority of its potential customers will likely defer their mattress purchases until stores re-open; or, if they're feeling strapped after the coronavirus' financial hit to their pocketbooks, they might not buy a new mattress at all.

In Q4 alone, a "normal" quarter that contained no coronavirus impact, Casper's $126.9 million (+29% y/y) in revenues missed Wall Street's expectations of $127.9 million (+30% y/y), an unfortunate showing for a first-time earnings release:

Figure 5. Casper revenue growth Source: Casper Q4 earnings release

Now, the company has put out a statement saying that the coronavirus could put Casper's 2020 into jeopardy. Though as of the date of this statement (March 19), Casper has noted that impact to retail partners has been minimal, the increased acceleration of cases in key U.S. markets since then may drive a more severe impact than Casper was originally expecting. New York, for example (where Casper is headquartered, and is its largest market), only entered into an official lockdown on March 22.

Figure 6. Casper's coronavirus impact Source: Casper Q4 earnings release

Casper's guidance for Q1, calling for $108-$112 million in revenue, calls for growth rates to decelerate to +20-25% y/y - which, considering the number of states that have locked down in the past week, may still even be too aggressive.

Key takeaways

The drivers behind Casper's swift stock plunge are fairly evident. This is a company with limited liquidity (its current balance sheet suggests Casper has only a year left without raising additional capital), and its high-end and retail-heavy product is a bad fit for the stay-at-home, locked-down U.S. economy. Stay on the sidelines here as Casper continues to struggle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.