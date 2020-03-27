Great Western Bancorp: Margin Compression To Counter Credit Quality Improvement

Earnings of Great Western Bancorp (GWB) are likely to dip this year partially due to net interest margin contraction following the Fed funds rate cut. Moreover, the loan portfolio is likely to decrease in size, which will further pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, an improvement in the dynamics of the dairy industry will likely lead to a fall in provisions charges, which will support the bottom-line. Furthermore, non-interest income is likely to increase this year after suffering from one-off losses last year. Overall, I’m expecting GWB’s earnings to dip by 5% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a substantial potential for price upside, making GWB an attractive investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to remain high in the next four to five months, which will most probably keep the stock price depressed. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on GWB for the near-term.

Contraction of Margin and Earning Assets to Drag Net Interest Income

The 150bps Fed funds rate cut in March is likely to shrink GWB’s net interest margin, NIM. The company keeps the rate-sensitivity of its NIM at a moderate level through the use of derivatives, including interest rate swaps. According to the results of a simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps fall in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 2.73% in the first twelve months. The following table, extracted from the latest 10-Q filing, shows the results of the simulation.

Based on the results of the simulation, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 4bps in the March-ending quarter, followed by 11bps in the June-ending quarter, on a sequential basis. The following table presents my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

The above-mentioned expectation of NIM compression will drag net interest income this year. A decline in net loans will likely exacerbate the pressure on net interest income. After falling by 0.9% in the first quarter of 2020, loans are likely to fall further in the second quarter before stabilizing. I’m expecting the sharp fall in interest rates to encourage refinance activity and prepayment of loans, which will reduce total loans in the second quarter. Moreover, the repayments of maturing loans will reduce the loan portfolio size. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to limit opportunities for growth in the commercial and industrial, C&I, segment, which is one of the focus areas for GWB in 2020. The management mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call that they were focusing on the C&I segment for loan growth. Based on these factors, I’m expecting GWB’s net loans to decrease by 0.7% year-over-year in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items.

Improvements in Dairy Industry to Ease Provisions Charges

After surging last year due to issues in the dairy industry, provisions charges for loan losses are likely to decrease this year. I’m expecting a decline because of the improvement in the dynamics of the dairy industry over the last two quarters. This improvement can be gauged by the Class III Milk prices, which were 12% higher in the first quarter of FY20 compared to the corresponding period last year. As mentioned in the conference call, many dairy producers are using a USDA program that allows the producers to lock-in current prices for eighteen months. Consequently, the credit quality of agricultural loans is likely to improve this year, leading to lower provisions. Moreover, GWB’s credit quality is less likely to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic than peers. The company’s loans are concentrated in two areas, commercial real estate and agriculture, which are safer from the pandemic than other segments like C&I and consumer loans. Consequently, I’m expecting the provisions charges to decrease by 6.9% year-over-year to $38 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 5%

GWB’s earnings are likely to receive some support from the normalization of non-interest income. High one-time losses on derivatives reduced non-interest income in 2019. As these losses are unlikely to recur this year, I’m expecting non-interest income to increase slightly compared to last year. Consequently, the increase in non-interest income and fall in provisions charges will partly offset the effect of net interest income compression on the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting the net income to decline by 5.1%, and earnings per share to decline by 3.7% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for key income statement items.

There is a high risk of variance between the actual results and the estimates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To arrive at my estimates, I’ve assumed that the effects of the pandemic will end by July to August 2020. If the pandemic lasts longer than my expectations, then the loan book can decrease more than the estimate, and non-interest income can miss its estimate. Moreover, NIM can shrink even further if the Federal Reserve takes the Fed funds rate into negative territory. Due to the high level of risks, I believe that only high-risk tolerant investors should currently consider acquiring GWB.

GWB is Offering a High Dividend Yield of 6.5%

Despite the prospects of an earnings decline, I’m expecting GWB to hold its quarterly dividend stable at the current level of $0.30 per share throughout 2020. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42.6%, which is sustainable. Moreover, the company is well-capitalized, which limits the risk of dividend cut from regulatory requirements. The tier I capital ratio was reported at 12.0% at the end of 2019, comfortably above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5% (including the capital conservation buffer). The dividend estimate suggests an attractive dividend yield of 6.5%.

Adopting a Neutral Rating

I’m using the historical Price-to-Book multiple, P/B, to value the stock. GWB has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.13 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $35.5 gives a target price of $40.1 for December 2020. This target implies an upside of 116.2% from the March 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The high upside from the current market price suggests that GWB is a profitable investment for a holding period of more than nine months. Due to the high risks related to COVID-19, I believe that only high-risk tolerant investors should consider investing in GWB. Moreover, these risks are likely to keep the stock price depressed in the next four to five months; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on GWB for the near-term.