Genel Energy Has The Courage (And Cash) To Maintain The Dividend Amid The Tumultuous Times

Genel Energy is one of the most undervalued oil companies in the world with EV/EBITDAX of just 0.48x.

The company decided not to cut the dividend, as its financial position and cash flows are robust enough to weather the downturn.

Genel Energy plc (OTCPK: OTCPK:GEGYF) (OTCPK: OTCPK:GEGYY), a small-cap London-listed oil company focused on production & exploration in Kurdistan, has recently presented its 2019 results. The figures and the company's decision not to cut the dividend impressed the investor community, and the stock quickly recuperated after touching a multi-year valuation nadir on March 18.

With a sizable cash pile and negative net debt together with capex flexibility and ultra-low production costs, the company is not on a shaky footing. However, delays in payments from Kurdistan are somewhat worrisome.

The top line

In 2019, Genel ultimately returned to positive IFRS net income after unprofitable 2018 that was overshadowed by gargantuan impairment related to the Miran gas field. I would not say that is of exceptional importance to me, as in my previous pieces, I multiple times said that earnings yield is of secondary importance in the case of Genel because the Kurdistan oil player has been a free cash flow champion. Sure, not all investors prioritize cash flow surplus over accounting profit.

2019 working interest output from the Taq Taq, Tawke, and Peshkabir oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan was increased by 7.6% to 36,250 bpd, which transformed into a 6.2% revenue growth year-over-year. The improvement in sales was assisted by the expansion of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX), which were 5.8% higher compared to 2018. Its EBITDAX margin stood at a phenomenal 85%.

An interesting fact a meticulous investor will likely pay attention to is that despite much higher IFRS net income (in 2018, it was profoundly negative), 2019 net operating cash flow was below the 2018 level. IFRS net CFFO (before interest) was 8.8% lower than in 2018, while net CFFO adjusted for interest paid was $242.9 million compared to $269.2 million a year ago. That happened because an increase in trade receivables was more than 2x higher than in 2018.

Author's creation. Raw data from Genel's full-year results release.

While capital expenditures rose by 65%, Genel remained free cash flow positive and delivered levered FCF of $92.6 million and FCF to the firm (unlevered) of $122.6 million. This amount covered dividends paid 3.2x.

In the announcement, the company boasted that its dividend yield surpassed 20%.

This is a yield of over 20% on our current share price, offering investors the compelling combination of a significant yield from a sustainable dividend and funded growth.

In early March, there were a plethora of oil stocks that offered stupendous yields (from 10% and substantially higher, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was a nice example) not seen for years as energy companies have been simultaneously battered by the oil price war and demand contraction. However, since the collapse of the OPEC+ deal, a number of oil drillers scaled their DPS back (OXY, for instance), as their shareholder rewards were no longer sustainable. Expectedly, their yields fell off a cliff. Genel represents a rare example of a company with a depressed share price and record-high yield that decided not to cut the dividend even amid the oil crisis. It is not coincidental that such energy industry mammoths like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) express their confidence that dividends will not be scaled down given their portfolios' versatility, sizable cash piles, and easy access to relatively cheap debt. But when a small oil company declares it is ready to operate in a $30 Brent scenario (see page 2), that is truly impressive. As the CEO Mr. Higgs assured:

Our strong balance sheet with limited capital commitments allows us to invest in the most value accretive areas and pay this dividend at the prevailing oil price, even in a scenario with a temporary delay in payments from the KRG.

Genel clarified that it can roll back 2020 capital expenditures to just $60 million but in the current oil price scenario, capex will likely be around $100 million, which is enough to finance "maintenance expenditure across our producing licences and investment at Sarta." Nevertheless, the CEO hinted that in 2019 the company will likely be FCF negative, as its excess cash breakeven is $40 per barrel.

For a broader context, its closest peer Oslo-listed DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF), which I have covered recently, is less optimistic. Another peer Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF) postponed the publication of the 2019 preliminary results because the Financial Conduct Authority requested all listed companies to do so. However, GKP posted an operational & corporate update and informed the investor community it suspends guidance "given the macro uncertainty."

Capital efficiency

Cash Return on Equity, a capital efficiency metric that can be used in the case of Genel as far as the company has a moderate share of debt in the capital structure (around 22% Debt/Equity ratio), hit 18% in 2019. For a broader context, 2019 underlying profit-based ROE was close to 10%. Please, take notice that I used interest-adjusted and not IFRS net operating cash flow in the nominator. Next, Cash Return on Total Capital adjusted for bond interest paid, another metric I decided to bring to my dear readers' attention, was 14.7% (16.5% unadjusted) respectively, which looks solid.

Genel remains a Kurdistan-focused player

Last year, Genel did not make any acquisitions or takeovers to diversify away from relatively risky operations in Iraqi Kurdistan. This has pros and cons at the same time. The company is still heavily dependent on the payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government (and might face a cash crunch if the government delay the cash transactions for too long), but the silver lining is that production costs are still phenomenally low ($2.9 per barrel in 2019) due to the economics of oil production in the region. Last year, another Kurdistan-focused player DNO ASA added Faroe Petroleum to its portfolio, which resulted in the reduction of the risk profile but also caused a sizable increase in debt and a slight increase in production costs. Earlier in March, DNO canceled a half-year dividend and announced a 30% reduction in the 2020 budget.

With negative net debt, Genel is not on a shaky footing

Genel Energy wrapped 2019 with $297.9 million in IFRS total debt, which had only marginally changed since end-2018. A massive $390.7 million cash pile (over 128% of the current market cap) the driller had amassed sent its net debt to the sub-zero territory. The company pays a sizable 10% coupon (the Kurdistan risk premium was apparently priced in), but thanks to highly profitable operations, its IFRS operating cash flow covered a $30 million annual interest more than 9x. Bonds mature only in December 2022.

Remarks on valuation

I believe my dear readers who have been following the company for quite some time do remember that previously Genel has been a value investor's dream for quite some time due to its record low trading multiples like 1.79x EV/EBITDA. Now Genel Energy is valued at approximately 0.48x Enterprise Value/Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX), as the market priced in not only the Kurdistan risk discount but also the oil price downturn and the coronavirus-related gamut of risks. EV/2019 EBITDA (unadjusted for impairment), a more familiar metric for most investors, stands at 0.54x. Levered free cash flow yield is even more impressive, equals to 37%. This makes it one of the cheapest oil companies in the world on a relative valuation basis.

As of March 27, analysts expect Genel 2020 revenue to drop by more than 27% to $273.8 million. Assuming a simultaneous reduction in EBITDAX and no changes in EBITDAX margin, EV/2020 EBITDAX is 0.67x. The only takeaway here is that the oil market meltdown and the COVID-19 pandemic create literally phenomenal undervaluation cases.

Final thoughts

Genel Energy is a rare example of a small-cap oil company that is resilient and flexible enough to survive the oil market meltdown. V-shaped recovery in Genel's stock price since March 18 indicates investor confidence that the Kurdistan-focused producer can weather even the severe downturn.

But lack of clarity regarding export payments from the KRG remains a gnawing concern not to be ignored. Also, while crude benchmarks oscillate close to the psychologically important milestone of $25 per barrel, there is a risk cheap crude will fill all available tank capacity because demand is in free fall. The consequences will be devastating.

While Genel's share price clawed higher after the sell-off, I would not say I am highly confident the rally will continue. There are still too many variables traders will have to price in during the next months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.