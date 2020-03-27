Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/25/20

Includes: CQP, EQC, EVV, EYEN, IFF, NGM, PBF, PSEC, WLK, XPO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/25/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), and;
  • Cheniere Energy (CQP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Eyenovia (EYEN);
  • Equity Commonwealth (EQC);
  • XPO Logistics (XPO), and;
  • Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Owl Rock Technology Finance (ORCC);
  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON);
  • OKTA (OKTA);
  • Morningstar (MORN), and;
  • Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT);
  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;
  • Alector (ALEC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$12,862,241

2

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$7,161,087

3

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,297,346

4

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$4,413,852

5

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$4,312,248

6

Goeddel David V

DIR,BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$3,580,544

7

Blackstone

BO

Cheniere Energy

CQP

B

$3,426,407

8

Spector Gerald A

DIR

Equity Commonwealth

EQC

B

$2,884,000

9

Kirshenbaum Alan

COO,CFO,DIR

Owl Rock Technology Finance

ORCC

JB*

$2,458,132

10

Grant Stuart M

BO

Eyenovia

EYEN

JB*

$1,858,868

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fougere Dan

O

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$8,670,592

2

Spruce House Partnership

BO

XPO Logistics

XPO

S

$6,973,804

3

Dondero James D

PR,DIR,BO

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

S

$4,826,170

4

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,448,917

5

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

S

$3,425,269

6

Kourey Michael R

DIR

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$2,351,854

7

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

EVV

S

$1,925,231

8

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

S

$1,725,299

9

Lynch William

PR,DIR

Peloton Interactive

PTON

AS

$1,446,641

10

Cui Jingrong Jean

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

AS

$1,370,451

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.