Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/25/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/25/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are high, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

PBF Energy (PBF);

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), and;

Cheniere Energy (CQP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Eyenovia (EYEN);

Equity Commonwealth (EQC);

XPO Logistics (XPO), and;

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Owl Rock Technology Finance (ORCC);

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);

Peloton Interactive (PTON);

OKTA (OKTA);

Morningstar (MORN), and;

Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT);

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;

Alector (ALEC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $12,862,241 2 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $7,161,087 3 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,297,346 4 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $4,413,852 5 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $4,312,248 6 Goeddel David V DIR,BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $3,580,544 7 Blackstone BO Cheniere Energy CQP B $3,426,407 8 Spector Gerald A DIR Equity Commonwealth EQC B $2,884,000 9 Kirshenbaum Alan COO,CFO,DIR Owl Rock Technology Finance ORCC JB* $2,458,132 10 Grant Stuart M BO Eyenovia EYEN JB* $1,858,868

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Fougere Dan O Datadog DDOG AS $8,670,592 2 Spruce House Partnership BO XPO Logistics XPO S $6,973,804 3 Dondero James D PR,DIR,BO NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT S $4,826,170 4 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,448,917 5 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector ALEC S $3,425,269 6 Kourey Michael R DIR OKTA OKTA AS $2,351,854 7 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund EVV S $1,925,231 8 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR S $1,725,299 9 Lynch William PR,DIR Peloton Interactive PTON AS $1,446,641 10 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $1,370,451

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.