Starpharma: Beaten Up By COVID-19 For No Reason

The coronavirus crisis has no respect, so almost all stocks are down. Of course, we still don't know how severe or prolonged this crisis will turn out to be, but it is also clear that as the initial sharp drop starts to level off, there will be opportunity, especially for companies that are well financed, have compelling news coming, and are unlikely to be directly affected by COVID-19.

I'm a long-time investor in small Aussie biotech company Starpharma (OTCQX:SPHRY), and given the chaos in the markets, it seems worth reassessing once again its prospects. In the past week, Starpharma has set new 12-month lows, and its share price is now approximately half of what it was in mid-February. It is rare to see an emerging biotech company with substantial products in market, a pipeline that is long, a good cash runway and with a market capitalisation less than $US150 million. This describes Australian biotech company Starpharma. The latest detailed update (February 24 reporting end of year 2019 results) has a lot of encouraging news. This in an interesting neglected clinical biotech company and worth considering as an emerging company investment. I last wrote about Starpharma on October 1, 2019, when the share price was $US8.10; today, it was $US4. This fall in share price in no way reflects results over the past 6 months.

Product areas

VivaGel (SPL7013 or astodrimer sodium)

VivaGel antiviral and bacterial blocking nanoparticle technology has been productised for condom use (VivaGel condom) and for treatment of, and preventing recurrence of, bacterial vaginosis (VivaGel BV, a mucoadhesive gel). VivaGel is also being explored for use as a vaginal microbiocide for prevention of transmission of genital herpes (HSV-2), HIV and other sexually transmitted infections including human papillomavirus (HPV).

Starpharma initially gave Japanese antiviral condom marketing rights to Okamoto Industries, but this has recently been expanded to cover a further 11 Asian countries, including South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and non-government China. Okamoto has a strong position (number 1 or 2) in several Asian condom markets. Starpharma will receive royalties on condom sales and revenue for sale of the active SPL7013 ingredient.

An antiviral VivaGel-containing condom is sold under the Lifestyles Dual Protect brand in Australia and Canada, and Lifestyles also has marketing approval for the antiviral condom in Europe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bacterial vaginosis (BV) is the world's most common vaginal infection (e.g. ~29% of US women aged 14-49 suffer from BV), and it has been poorly treated prior to the development of VivaGel BV. The global market for treatment of BV is more than $US750 million, and the market for prevention of recurrence is more than $US 1 billion. These are numbers provided by the company. There are a number of recent reports on the global bacterial vaginosis market, and these reports indicate that big players (e.g. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS)) have an interest in the market. Starpharma has chosen Mundipharma to market its bacterial vaginosis products in most world markets because Mundipharma has a significant focus on feminine care, and it is a well recognised brand. In Australia and New Zealand, Starpharma has chosen Aspen Pharmacare to market the products as Aspen has a strong track record in the area of women's healthcare products.

VivaGel BV is sold in the UK as Betafem BV Gel, in Europe (and progressively in Central and Eastern Europe) as Betadine BV, in Asia as Betadine BV gel, and in Australia & soon New Zealand as Fleurstat BVgel. VivaGel BV is under consideration for FDA approval under Fast Track Status in the US (see below).

VivaGel products have been recently released for sale in a number of global markets (not yet the US). Initial sales and royalties of $A1 million were received by 31 December 2019.

DEP coupling technology

Starpharma has novel strongly patented Dendrimer Drug Delivery (DEP) technology. This technology has benefits of improved efficacy, reduced toxic side effects, extended drug half-life in the body, ability to target drugs, and increased solubility (no need for detergent formulations). DEP coupling allows patent life extension for existing drugs.

Starpharma has a well-defined partnership with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). A new potential blockbuster AstraZeneca drug AZD0466, which uses DEP coupling, is now in Phase 1 trials. AstraZeneca has exercised an option to couple other classes of its compounds with DEP.

Starpharma also has several DEP-coupled formulations of successful anticancer drugs that are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 clinical trials. These include DEP cabazitaxel (Phase 2), DEP irinotecan (Phase 1/2), DEP docetaxel (Phase 2), DEP gemcitabine. These DEP-coupled drugs are also being explored in combination with other anticancer drugs. Starpharma plans to outlicense these DEP-coupled drugs after establishing their clinical relevance through early stage trials (Phase 1 & 2).

Risks

The big risk is what is going to happen to the markets as a result of the COVID-19-caused economic disaster. Will there be a further dramatic fall or will stocks stabilise?

In addition to the risks caused by coronavirus, there are perhaps three areas that may be keeping the share price muted. These are 1) uncertainty about FDA approval of its breakthrough product VivaGel BV for treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrence, 2) lack of information about revenue from products that have recently entered the market in many countries and 3) prospects for Starpharma's novel DEP-coupling technology.

1. Delay in FDA approval of VivaGel BV

It is always a worry when there is a delay in getting product approval, especially when it was anticipated that FDA approval would not be an issue.

It is frustrating that approval has been delayed, and Starpharma is clearly seeking not to antagonise the FDA by making public statements about its problem. Starpharma has two clear strategies for overcoming the FDA issues, when it becomes clear what they actually are. One involves working with expert FDA consultants (regulatory, statistical, clinical and legal) to review the FDA issues, while the other involves preparation for a fast track further trial of VivaGel BV.

Three things mitigate the risk:

i) The market is global, and Starpharma already has approval for 160 countries, with initial sales in Australia, and New Zealand, Europe and Asia preparing for sales with credible partners. The holdup in FDA approval is clearly an anomaly when looking at the markets where Starpharma has approval;

ii) There is an indication that issues that could be problematic for the revolutionary nanoparticle technology's approval are in fact accepted by the FDA;

iii) Starpharma has already licensed distribution in the US to ITF Pharma, with a deal involving $101 million milestone payments and royalties on product sold. This deal stands notwithstanding the delay.

2) Lack of information about VivaGel BV and condom sales

It isn't surprising that information is limited as Starpharma has licensed the products in many markets and registration and initial sales are happening now. One assumes that, soon, there will be a better indication as to Starpharma's revenue from entering these new markets.

3) Starpharma's DEP coupling technology

As is always the case with a revolutionary new product, there is skepticism about its value until there is evidence of successful clinical trials and interested partners who might licence the technology. Starpharma has been secretive about the status of what it suggests are various opportunities for antibody coupling and targeting drugs using its DEP technology. It also mentions that it is working on DEP coupling radiopharmaceuticals. It would be good to have a better understanding of the status of these various programs. Of course, the strong partnership with AstraZeneca and its own in-house DEP-anticancer clinical trials indicate that the DEP technology is interesting. It is being taken very seriously by AstraZeneca (see above).

Cash position

An important question for any company in these difficult times is whether it will need to raise cash in the near future. Starpharma has an experienced management team and its cash position (Dec. 31, 2019, $A35.9 million, with a further $US3 million milestone payment received in Feb. 2020) allows ~3 years at current annual net cash burn (~$A11 million). The company has made clear that it expects its current clinical program will be adequately covered by royalty revenues from sales of its VivaGel products in a number of international markets.

Valuation

Valuing an emerging biotech company in today's market is not straightforward. There are two drivers for value. The first is the VivaGel BV products as they are entering a market worth $1.75 billion from a strong position. The value of this product area will become apparent in 2020 (subject to disruption caused by COVID-19).

The real value of the company will come from the DEP product portfolio. This is a generic technology that is clearly having application for a range of cancer drugs that have had toxicity and solubility problems. An obvious exit could be a big pharma acquisition, with AstraZeneca a potential interested party. The agreement with AstraZeneca involves $US126 million milestone payments for development of a first product plus tiered royalties on sales of the product. Subsequent products attract milestone payments of up to $US93 million for each qualifying product. AstraZeneca pays all development and commercialisation costs. The first product AZD0466 is now in Phase 1 trials. In 2019, AstraZeneca began evaluating a second DEP-coupled oncology product with Starpharma. The current market cap of $US150 million clearly makes no sense when one considers the AstraZeneca developments. One would expect substantial uplift should an acquisition become a possibility.

Conclusion

Starpharma has a great story, and management keeps on delivering, but not fast enough for longstanding investors. This means a volatile share price, as advances are inevitably hit with a wave of selling before the next recovery. This will change when substantial revenues for the VivaGel products eventuate, or more simply, when the FDA approves VivaGel BV. The really big upside will come when the DEP coupling IP gets recognized as a means of revitalising a large number of drugs that have struggled with toxic side effects that DEP-coupling seems to avoid. Starpharma has several in house programs, and they keep adding more, with management confident that they can manage this through cash flow coming from the VivaGel BV products being commercialised all around the world.

My take on this company is that a combination of exhausted shareholders, some day traders having fun with a stock that is easy pickings for surge (good announcement flow), and then decline (exhaustion kicks in) and now, the COVID-19 pandemic, means opportunity for long-term investors who are patient. 2020 promises a number of value additive milestones which have a high probability of being achieved, but it is anyone's guess where COVID-19 will take the stock. Today, in Australia, there was a small recovery in share price. Time will tell if we are at the bottom.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do understand biotech product development. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to evaluate a possible investment at the risky end of your biotech portfolio, please consider following me. Of course, COVID-19 is a curve ball that requires much thought before investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.