Valaris: Little, If Any, Hope Left As Company Expects More Contract Terminations And Rate Renegotiations

Valaris indicates that it expects to see more terminations and dayrate renegotiations.

As expected, Total terminated the contract of drillship Valaris DS-8, but the company has decent insurance in place.

Valaris DS-7

Earlier this month, Valaris (VAL) shocked the market when it announced that its drillship Valaris DS-8 lost its blowout preventer (BOP) which has dropped to the seabed floor. At that time, the company indicated that it expected a $150 million EBITDA hit in case the customer, Total (TOT), terminated the contract but mentioned that it had insurance in place. Not surprisingly, the news dealt an additional blow to the already weak Valaris shares.

The company has just provided additional news on the issue, as well as news on additional contracts, terminations and general outlook. Without further ado, let’s look at what’s going on with the company in these dire times.

Valaris DS-8 Incident

As per Valaris press release, the company received a termination notice for the rig’s contract on March 19, 2020. The company is still in discussions with the customer regarding this notice. I guess that no one is surprised that Total eagerly used the BOP incident to get rid of the rig whose dayrate was $620,000.

Valaris also provided important information regarding its insurance:

“The company has loss of hire insurance for $602,500 per day after the expiration of a 45-day deductible waiting period through the end of the contract in November 2020. If the contract is terminated, the company will seek to recover losses incurred in accordance with the terms of this insurance policy, which would largely offset the lost backlog […] There can be no assurance as to the timing or amount of insurance proceeds paid to the company”.

If find it strange that Valaris did not disclose the details of its insurance back when the incident was originally disclosed, limiting itself to the statement that it had such insurance and that it could provide no assurance as to the timing and amount of insurance proceeds paid to the company. Anyway, the presence of a solid insurance is good news for the company, although Valaris will still have to work to get the proceeds from the insurance company.

Terminations

Valaris has received a notice of contract termination for Valaris JU-109. The rig was on contract with Chevron (CVX) in Angola until July 2021. Now, the rig is expected to end its current job in mid-April 2020.

Not surprisingly, Valaris has a negative outlook in the current market situation:

“The company expects to receive additional notices of contract terminations and requests to renegotiate contract day rates and terms in light of increased market uncertainty”.

Obviously, the contract termination trend is not limited to Valaris. Maersk Drilling (OTC:DDRLF) has recently revised its annual EBITDA guidance to the downside and announced that the contract for drillship Maersk Venturer received a notice of early termination for convenience from Tullow. The rig was originally expected to work until February 2022.

Shelf Drilling (OTCPK:SHLLF) has recently announced that the contract for jack-up Shelf Drilling Tenacious will end in September 2020 compared to the previous contract end date of January 2022. In addition, Shelf Drilling received notice of early termination for jack-up Trident XIV. The rig will now work until July 2020 instead of February 2021.

Put simply, this is an industry-wide problem, and other drillers like Noble Corp. (NE), Transocean (RIG), Diamond Offshore (DO), Borr Drilling (BORR), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Seadrill (SDRL) may also face similar problems. The whole world is in an unprecedented situation right now, and the situation for the offshore drilling industry is especially dire.

Contracts

The company has announced the following contracts since the previous fleet status report:

Jack-up Valaris JU-87 got a one-well contract with Cox in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig began the job in mid-March, and the estimated duration of the contract is 30 days. Valaris indicated that the contract added approximately $1 million in backlog, which means that the dayrate is about $33,000. As per the previous fleet status report, Valaris JU-87 was contracted by Exxon Mobil (XOM) until August 2020. The press release did not mention any contract terminations for the rig. Drillship Valaris DS-4 saw its contract transferred to drillship Valaris DS-7. Valaris DS-4 was set to be reactivated to drill one well for Amni in Ghana, but, of course, this move made no sense in current circumstances. Valaris DS-7 had a gap between contracts (its next contract with BP (BP) is set to being in September 2020), so this rig was a logical choice for the project. Jack-up Valaris JU-144 saw its contract transferred to jack-up Valaris JU-102. The rig is expected to drill for Eni (E) offshore Mexico from September 2020. Semi-sub Valaris MS-1 got a three-well contract with Santos offshore Australia. The rig is expected to start the job in the first quarter of 2021. The estimated duration of the contract is 155 day. This contract has been disclosed before and I wrote about it here. Semi-sub Valaris 8505 got a one-well contract with Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY). The rig will start the job offshore Mexico in mid-November 2020, with an estimated contract duration of 80 days. Jack-up Valaris JU-118 got a three-well contract with Fieldwood offshore Mexico. The contract was started in mid-March, and the estimated duration is 425 days. The rig has been warm stacked in Trinidad since November 2019, so this is a great development for this jack-up. Jack-up Valaris JU-144 got a two-well contract with Fieldwood offshore Mexico. The rig will start to work in April with an estimated contract duration of 200 days.

Conclusion

As per the press release, Valaris is withdrawing its first quarter and full year 2020 financial guidance. At this point, the market speculations will center around the potential restructuring. The situation in the industry is dire, and Valaris needed additional upside in dayrates and utilization, especially on the floater front. This upside is not going to materialize any time soon. More, we’ll likely see more terminations and dayrate renegotiations.

We are entering a second wave of offshore drilling restructurings. I recall watching the first wave, with bankruptcies of Hercules Offshore, Paragon Offshore, Vantage Drilling, Seadrill (SDRL), Ocean Rig and I would like to emphasize that wild upside moves are still possible in the penny offshore drilling stocks. Therefore, speculative traders will likely continue to watch the industry closely. For investors, the current downside hardly presents an opportunity in most stocks of the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.