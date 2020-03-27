Brick And Mortar Retail: Trying To Stay Alive Despite The (Not Only COVID-19) Virus

I drew a line few years ago, and it hasn't hanged one bit ever since. Many didn't like it then, and I trust that some won't like it now.

This is an unprecedented time, causing unprecedented, devastating effects. As difficult as this is, investors must take tough decisions.

Brick and Mortar Retail: Already dead, long ago? Slowly but surely dying? Struggling but here to stay? To each his own.

A breaking news by SA that has been published this evening (3/25) reads as follows:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) informed landlords that it won't be able to make rent payments due on April 1 for any of its storefronts, according to a report from Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant company informed all of its landlords in a letter that a "severe decline" in restaurant traffic has decreased its cash flow and inflicted a tremendous financial blow to business levels. "I am asking for your patience, and frankly, your help," wrote CEO David Overton to the landlords on March 18. It's the kind of letter that is probably not uncommon and not a good sign for companies like Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT), Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), Realty Income (NYSE:O), VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR).

With the numbers of COVID-19 keep rising across the globe, and as many countries/cities are under lock-downs, it's safe to assume that The Cheesecake Factory represent hundreds of thousands of (more or less) similar cases, ranging from a difficulty to pay the rent to a complete shutdown/collapse.

This is no joke, folks. This is something that neither the S&P 500 (SPY) going up by 17%* in two days nor the administration+Fed injecting trillions of US dollars to the system can solve.

This is not only sad, but this is also devastating. I dare saying horrific.

Yet, this is a financial platform and we're not here to heal the world, but to try and make money. This is the harsh reality of being an investment manager.

Some people may call it the ugly face of the capital markets, but the show must go on, and we must do what we can to allow the show to continue.

But what about all those businesses that can't keep their shows running? What about all the tenants that have no money to pay the rents from? What about all the landlords that, as empathetic as they may be, have a moral and legal duties to their shareholders?

From a pure investment perspective, I know one thing for sure: I don't want to long brick-and-mortar retailers. As a human being my heart goes to them, but as a cold-blooded investment manager, I must draw a line, even if it may not be politically correct to say so now - I rather let them die alone (financially, of course) than die with them.

Almost two and a half years ago, I've published an article titled "Is Brick-And-Mortar Retail Dead? Probably Not, But That's Not The Question You Should Ask". To wit:

Many people say that "brick and mortar (retail) isn't dead". I agree. It isn't. But that is not the question one should ask! Instead, one should ask: Is retail brick and mortar going to flourish/outperform/grow over the next couple of years? Are the distributions of B&MR eREITs going to grow and/or be as safe as they used to be? The answers to these questions are quite clear and decisive. Point is, you may wish to chase yields here assuming that nothing has changed and that things will move back on track in no time. In my opinion, that's very unlikely to happen. That's almost delusional. Believing that B&MR eREITs will be able to perform as well as they did in the past sounds to me just as if you're saying that color TV, digital cameras or smartphones won't change the way we consume/use/produce content. Online retail has changed - and will continue to change - B&MR. Now ask yourself: Do I wish to invest in a segment that is clearly in decline and need to deal with a huge ongoing threat that is only getting bigger and bigger? Think about it for a minute, it's like me offering you to buy a stock that is almost certainly going to post decline across the main financial factors for years to come. Would you buy such a stock? I strongly doubt it.

Believe it or not, but many commentators thought I had it all wrong. So much so that some of the most vocal voices (one specifically), telling me why I'm so wrong, have asked SA to delete their comments (which is a shame, because once their comments were removed - all other comments underneath have disappeared too. SA is way too cooperative when it comes to such "covering my shame" requests).

Now, let's see... Here is a list of many brick-and-mortar retailers, among various categories, over the past three years.

Sure, the past two months have brought many retail-related names on their knees. However, if you look closely, the carnage has started way before the corona. Although the COVID-19 is probably going to be the straw that break many of the retail camels' backs, there was a "virus" plugged into the "body" of brick-and-mortar retailer long ago.

Some call this virus "online", others name it Amazon (AMZN) and/or Alibaba (BABA), but the transformation from physical shopping to online consumption is not something that requires a deep analysis or even a 20:20 (6:6 for those living in a country where the metric system rules) vision.

On August 20, 2018, I kept going (in case the message wasn't clear), with another article titled "The Biggest Understatement Of The 21st Century: An Unfair Battle Is Going On Between Brick & Mortar And Online Retailers". In that article we focused on J.C. Penney, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and Amazon, presenting the following graph:

Even if we avoid comparing AMZN and BABA to any particular retailer, it's obvious that the brick-and-mortar loss is the online gain, and vice versa.

The SPDR® S&P Retail ETF (XRT) isn't fully representing that shift, but it's a good enough instrument to show that even since the IPO of Alibaba, exactly 5.5 years ago (18 September 2014), online retailers have smashed anything that you put in their way, including the overall market (SPY).

Here's my thought:

Instead of arguing how "dead" a certain industry/segment is, you better focus on how alive the industries/segments you put money into are.

Since when investing has become a task of finding something that isn't "not yet completely out of business," rather looking for names that are growing and keep gaining market share?

At a very difficult time (for humankind) where we are all trying to do our very best to remain healthy and staying alive (literally), we must also make sure that the investments we put money into are just as healthy and alive as we wish us to be!

