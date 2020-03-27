Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of March 30

Alimentation Couche-Tard came through for investors, while NFI Group became the first to cut the dividend in 2020.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

In terms of dividend growth, it was a quiet one last week. No All-Stars were scheduled to announce an increase, and none did. This week, there is but one All-Star on tap to raise dividends. Before we get into that, let's first take a look what transpired over the last two weeks.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Only one All-Star was due for an increase and the good news is that Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF)(OTCPK:ANCTF)[TSX:ATD.B] came through for investors.

Unfortunately, we also saw our first dividend cut among All-Stars as NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF)[TSX:NFI] slashed the dividend by 50%.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Alimentation CT 20% $0.0125 12.00% $0.0075 $0.07 NFI Group N/A N/A -50.00% -$0.2125 $0.2125

Alimentation Couche-Tard's 12% raise was below the company's historical averages. In spite of having plenty of room for dividend growth, Alimentation CT took a cautious approach.

Currently, it is focused on acquiring Caltex Australia Ltd. Given this, the lower than expected raise is not all that surprising. The $0.0075 raise results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share.

NFI Group's sudden dividend cut was surprising. If you remember, it was only a few weeks ago that we expected the company to raise dividends. The dividend was kept steady - now we know why.

The move was made as a direct result of COVID-19. The company expects to see negative impacts on orders from the private sector, and has been forced to shutdown some of its operations.

Although it does not expect demand from the public sector - which accounts for 70% of business - to slow, it does foresee a delay in deliveries given the impacts to operations.

As a result, the company cut the dividend by 50% as it aims to maintain financial flexibility. It is the first All-Star casualty in 2020. Given the impacts COVID-19 is having on the global economy, I don't expect it to be the last.

For those interested, I am keeping a running tally of all the dividend cuts made by TSX-listed companies. The page is being updated live and will be a useful tool for Canadian income investors. As of writing, there have been approximately two-dozen cuts over the past month.

Expected Dividend Raises

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF)[TSX:DOL]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 0.43%

0.43% Earnings: April 1, 2020

What can investors expect: In a sea of red, Dollarama has been one of the few bright spots of the recent bear market. Next week, the company is positioned to achieve a decade's worth of dividend growth. Dollarama has steadily raised the dividend along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

Currently yielding less than half a percent, Dollarama isn't going to attract many investors for the sole purpose of generating income. It has however, consistently delivered approximately 10% annual dividend growth over the course of its streak.

Not only does it have one of the lowest yields, Dollarama's ultra-low payout ratio of 10.07% is also among the lowest. However, unless there is a sudden shift in strategy to begin returning more cash to shareholders, expect much of the same next week.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.00% $0.0044 $0.0484

