TherapeuticsMD Suspends Guidance, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

TherapeuticsMD Provides Business Updates, Suspends Guidance Due to COVID 19

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) announced important updates about its business operations including introducing cost reduction initiatives. The company also stated that it has decided to suspend its guidance for FY 2020. Some of the most prominent cost-cutting steps involve hiring freeze and lower fees negotiations. However, TherapeuticsMD said that it does not expect any product shortages during this time period.

TherapeuticsMD reported that its contingency plan will be implemented in a staggered manner. The implementation period includes second and third quarter of the year. Robert G. Finizio, Chief Executive Officer of TherapeuticsMD said, “We have taken a swift and proactive approach to reduce our near-term cash burn and provide for maximum flexibility to reinitiate our launch plans once we have more visibility on the length of the COVID-19 crisis.”

TherapeuticsMD stated that its contingency plan focuses on five major areas which are curtailing costs and reduce spending, addressing the issues for the second quarter, designing the long-term plan, leveraging VitaCare Prescription Service and ensuring the continuous availability of the products. The company is looking to cut or defer more than $300 million in annual spending. This step will include deferring nearly $10 million earmarked for second quarter marketing expenditure for consumer and healthcare practitioner marketing expenditure. The company has planned to cut another $20 million in different other expense categories.

TherapeuticsMD plans to negotiate lower fees with the suppliers for the purpose of cost-cutting. It further also plans to suspend services from third party vendors. Delay or cancellation of non-critical IT projects is also on the cards. Further, the company also will eliminate various meeting, event and travel expenses. TherapeuticsMD will keep assessing the situation to decide whether it needs to modify the plan or not.

The company will also focus on remote pharmacy and at-home delivery options. Its VitaCare Prescription Services allows patients to collect their medications from the pharmacy of their choice. They can also opt for home delivery. The company is collaborating with third party online pharmacies and community pharmacies to ensure smooth availability of critical items.

Another major announcement from the company was related to its FY 2020 financial guidance. The company had provided the guidance in the month of February this year, which now stands suspended. TherapeuticsMD anticipated its product net revenue for the year to be in the range of $90 million and $110 million. It also expected its second half revenue to be higher than the first half. However, all the projections have been withdrawn now.

TherapeuticsMD mainly deals in developing and commercializing products targeted at women. Some of its most prominent products are Annovera, Bijuva, Imvexxy and BoccaGreen. It also has a robust product development pipeline to fuel its further growth.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Pauses Trial Recruitments

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) reported that it is suspending recruitment for its clinical trials including the Phase 2b study ARGON 2 and Part 2 of the Phase 1a/1b study of EDP 514. The company stated that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the trial participants and to make the optimal use of clinical trial sites. For the ARGON 2 study, the company has put dosing of the patients on hold as well.

Enanta further stated that it will keep working towards the start of two Phase 2 studies related to Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The study aims to study the impact of EDP 938 in managing the ailment in transplant and pediatric patients. The trial will likely start later this year.

Earlier, the company has announced its plan to start working on developing a treatment for COVID 19. Enanta claimed that its expertise in various areas of virology allows it to have an edge over its peers. The company is taking a two-pronged approach towards this end. Enanta is using compounds from its antiviral compound portfolio for testing purpose. Concurrently, it has also started a drug discovery program.

Jay Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta said “Our decision to initiate a program for COVID-19 is a natural evolution of our work and mission. Not only has Enanta already worked on the discovery of two direct-acting antivirals for HCV, we have an HBV treatment in clinical development.” The company is currently working on RSVP which is a Phase 2b study in adult outpatients suffering from community-acquired RSV. Enanta also plans to start a similar study in pediatric patients as well.

Enanta mainly funds its research and development activities through royalties from its HCV products. The company had developed these products under its tie-up with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). These products include Glecaprevir which is now marketed by AbbVie under the brand names of Maviret and Mavyret.

VBL Therapeutics Reports Positive Results From OVAL Phase 3 Study

VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) reported positive outcomes from its planned interim analysis of the OVAL study. The company stated that the OVAL independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee confirmed that the study met the interim pre-specified efficacy criterion and recommended the study continues.

VBL Therapeutics reported that it received an overall CA 125 response rate of 53 percent in its first 60 randomized evaluable patients. For patients who experienced post-dosing fever, the response rate was 69 percent. Post dosing fever is a market for VB 111 treatment. Dror Harats, MD, Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics said “TheOVAL Phase 3 interim data are at least as good as the CA-125 response results observed in our VB-111 Phase 2 study, which enrolled a similar patient population. This encouraging interim result adds to the promising data seen with VB-111 across our Phase 2 studies in multiple indications.” The CA 125 responses were measured using the GCIG criteria.

The company had previously reported the Phase 2 study of VB-111 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer where 58 percent of the patients given VB-111 and paclitaxel showed a CA-125 response. These patients had a median overall survival of 808 days while the patients without CA 125 response had a median overall survival of 351 days.

The primary endpoint for the OVAL Phase 3 study is overall survival. However, currently approved therapies for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have so far failed to achieve this endpoint. The CA 125 response rate in the Phase 3 interim analysis was minimum as good as the response that were observed in Phase 2. Under Phase 2, similar population of patients suffering from platinum-resistant ovarian cancer was recruited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.