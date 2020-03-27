Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2020

Welcome to the March edition of the graphite miners news. March saw graphite prices higher and the coronavirus temporarily shut down some EU car manufacturing plants. Several graphite juniors made great progress this month.

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Graphite price news

During March China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were up 3.50%, and are up 4.18% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries, it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make "spherical" graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

On February 3, Northern Graphite announced: "Prices for large flake graphite (+80 mesh) are currently in the order of US$850/tonne."

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Graphite market news

On March 12 Fastmarkets reported: "Recovering demand supports fob China flake prices amid tight supply."

On March 13 Fastmarkets reported:

Chinese flake graphite exports plunge by 15% in 2019. The drop in export volumes from China is mainly due to a weak overseas refractory sector and the large amount of material produced outside China, especially in Africa, according to market participants.

On March 15 Investing News released: "VIDEO - Andrew Miller: It's a Wait-and-See Period for Battery Metals."

After the 6 minute mark Andrew talks about the anode manufacturers, the graphite miners, and his outlook on graphite in 2020. Andrew says it is best to be a value added graphite company making battery suitable anode precursor material etc. He also discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on the supply chain.

On March 17 Fastmarkets reported: "EU carmakers initiate closures on coronavirus problems; Italian ports at risk."

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) is a synthetic graphite producer.

On March 24 Fastmarkets reported: "China Minmetals restarts graphite project in Luobei."

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On March 19, Syrah Resources announced:

Update on business impact of COVID-19. Syrah Resources Limited has established protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of all personnel and to assess and manage potential operational risks to Balama Graphite Operation ("Balama"). The Company remains vigilant with respect to the latest information on COVID-19 through credible sources and will continue to follow the advice of Governments in the jurisdictions in which we operate. In addition, the Company is assessing and implementing more proactive measures as deemed necessary in the best interests of our people.

On March 24, Syrah Resources announced:

Battery anode material project [USA] temporary suspension of operations. Syrah Resources Limited continues to implement protocols and procedures to best ensure the safety of all personnel and to assess and manage potential operational risks resulting from COVID-19. The Company remains vigilant with respect to the latest information through credible sources and will continue to follow the advice of Governments in the jurisdictions in which we operate.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No news for the month.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

On February 26, Ceylon Graphite announced:

Ceylon Graphite achieves excellent spheronization results for Sri Lankan Vein graphite meeting lithium ion battery requirements.....All analyzed parameters of the manufactured spherical graphite product are in the range of typical comparable products.

Graphite developers

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project's two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

No graphite related news for the month.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

No graphite related news for the month.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

Nextsource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

Nextsource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On March 23, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite secures non-dilutive royalty financing on Bissett Creek Project. Northern Graphite Corporation announces that it has agreed to sell a one per cent gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on its Bissett Creek Project to Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ERL") for $500,000 in cash and two million common shares of ERL (of which half are subject to a 12 month hold period and half to an 18 month hold period) (the "Consideration Shares")......

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On March 3, Talga Resources announced: "Environmental approval received for stage 1 mining operation." Highlights include:

"Swedish authorities approve environmental permit for Stage 1 mining operation at the Vittangi Graphite Project.

Graphite trial mine ore to feed Talnode®-C lithium-ion anode market development.

Milestone in project development and the establishment of a sustainable European Li-ion battery supply chain."

On March 13, Talga Resources announced: "Interim report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019."

On March 20, Talga Resources announced: "Talga and Mitsui execute MOU agreement for joint anode project development." Highlights include:

"Talga and Mitsui execute non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate joint development of the Vittangi Anode Project in northern Sweden.

Potential joint development may include strategic stake in project via Mitsui contributing towards consortium financing for pre-development and production stages.

Offers substantial synergies in establishing a European supply chain and securing strategic source of anode material for Mitsui customers."

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On March 5, SRG Mining Inc. announced: "SRG Mining announces closing of CAD$1,947,000 private placement."

On March 10, SRG Mining Inc. announced:

SRG Mining announces closing of second tranche of private placement. Together with the first tranche, the Company has issued a total of 4,788,000 units (the "Units") of SRG at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $2,394,000.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials' flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

No news for the month.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On March 20, Triton Minerals announced: "Ancuabe development update." Highlights include:

"Triton's Chinese contractors and strategic partners advise that their business appears to be returning to normal following the Chinese response to COVID19.

Triton accelerating discussions with potential Chinese financing institutions.

The Chairman of Triton's largest shareholder reaffirms support for the Company and the Triton Board's targeted construction commencement date."

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On February 26, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde now producing spherical graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has successfully commissioned its demonstration micronization and spheronization line. The first samples of spherical graphite attest to the performance of the secondary transformation process developed by NMG. The successful commissioning of the commercial-scale equipment received at the Saint-Michel-des-Saints demonstration plant in December will allow Nouveau Monde to move forward with its strategy to supply the lithium-ion battery market with a product that is ethically and sustainably extracted and processed.

On March 19, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde announces updated resource estimate and increases combined measured & indicated resources by 25% to 120.3 Mt @ 4.26 % Cg." Highlights include:

"Identification of 24.5 Mt of Measured Resources.

Increase of 25% in the combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories.

Continued de-risking of the project as 89% and 70% of the new Measured category is the basis for the first three and eight years of mine operations respectively.

Minimal change to the new resource pit footprint;

Mineralization remains open at depth and both to the north and south."

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

No news for the month.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On March 3, Renascor Resources announced: "In-principle finance support from Australian Government Export Finance Agency for the Siviour Graphite concentrate and spherical graphite projects." Highlights include:

"Letter of Support received for the provision of finance from Export Finance Australia [EFA], the official Export Credit Agency [ECA] of the Australian Government.

EFA finance support to extend to cover both the Siviour Graphite Concentrate and downstream Spherical Graphite developments.

Renascor now has the support of two Government-backed ECAs, having previously received a Letter of Interest for ECA cover from Atradius Dutch State Business [Atradius] for up to approximately 60% of initial Siviour Graphite Project capital expenditure.

ECA cover typically supports favourable debt financing terms, including competitive margin and increased loan tenor."

On March 5, Renascor Resources announced: "Half yearly report and accounts."

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On March 3, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Australian Government Agency in principle debt funding support for West Australian Battery Graphite Plant. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to advise that following a review of the Company's proposed battery graphite purification plant in Kwinana, Export Finance Australia has confirmed, subject to completing a detailed assessment of the project, it will consider the provision of debt finance for the new US$72 million development.

On March 9, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Successful EV battery recycling trial new global market opportunity for EcoGraf Technology. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to report that it has successfully trialled its proprietary graphite purification technology to recycle lithium-ion battery anode material in Germany, with the EcoGraf process delivering outstanding results to increase the carbon purity of the recycled material by over 200% and achieving a carbon content of over 99%.

On March 15, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Interim financial report."

On March 16, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Successful completion of feedstock optimisation. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to announce that the program to assess and benchmark various global sources of flake graphite as feedstock for its proposed battery graphite manufacturing facility in Kwinana, Western Australia has been successfully completed.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit ("Albany"), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On March 2, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene solutions announces the launch of graphene product sales. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Albany Pure TM graphene products on their website at Shop | ZEN Graphene The Company is planning to expand its product line to bring Graphene Quantum Dots, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide, and other graphene-based products to the market.....

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On March 12, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "Interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2019."

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No news for the month.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

No news for the month.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTC:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd. [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

March saw graphite prices slightly higher and lots of great news from the graphite juniors.

Highlights for the month were:

Recovering demand supports China flake graphite prices amid tight supply.

EU carmakers initiate closures on coronavirus problems; Italian ports at risk.

Syrah Resources temporarily suspends Battery Anode Material project operations in the USA.

Ceylon Graphite achieves excellent spheronization results for Sri Lankan Vein graphite meeting lithium ion battery requirements.

Talga Resources - Swedish authorities approve environmental permit for Stage 1 mining operation at the Vittangi Graphite Project. Talga and Mitsui execute MOU agreement for joint anode project development.

Nouveau Monde now producing spherical graphite. Nouveau Monde announces updated resource estimate and increases combined measured & indicated resources by 25% to 120.3 Mt @ 4.26 % Cg.

Renascor Resources achieves in-principle finance support from Australian Government Export Finance Agency for the Siviour Graphite concentrate and spherical graphite projects.

EcoGraf - Australian Government Agency in principle debt funding support for West Australian Battery Graphite Plant.

ZEN Graphene solutions announces the launch of graphene product sales.

